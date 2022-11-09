Read full article on original website
The road to year-end gains for stocks will be hammered by volatility as investors try 'sniffing out' a rollover in inflation and a Fed U-turn on rates
Stocks could gain this year but the path will be volatile and absent a signal by the Fed it will start cutting rates soon, analysts say.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
FTX contagion will be ugly within crypto, but probably less damaging to the wider world
Crypto assets are infamous for being highly speculative and volatile, but it is their “debt problems” that have once again made headlines. Since November 2021, the total value of cryptocurrencies has now fallen from a peak of over US$3 trillion (£2.6 trillion) to circa US$830 billion (£706 billion).
Biden had 'intensive' talks with Egyptian government officials about activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, who's on a hunger strike after nearly a decade in jail
President Joe Biden spoke with officials about the activist who's spent years in jail after a 2011 uprising in Egypt.
G20 ‘family photo’ scrapped because leaders don’t want to be pictured with Russians
Plans for a “family photo” of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week have been scrapped because presidents and prime ministers were unwilling to stand alongside an envoy of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.For the first time at a gathering of the world’s 20 biggest economies, there will be no picture of the attendees lined up in rows and smiling for the cameras.The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Mr Putin will not be present for the two-day summit in beach resort Bali, with the Russian delegation led instead by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.But Mr Lavrov, who has been...
