Trader Joe's Fans Are Pumped To Try Its New Chocolate & Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
Who said you could only have ice cream in the summer? While you might not see most people enjoying a popsicle poolside this time of year, there are many ways that you can incorporate this icy treat into your fall and winter desserts. Whether you enjoy a scoop of vanilla paired with pumpkin pie or an elaborate peppermint sundae by the fire, this beloved dessert tastes just as sweet in the cooler months. Fear not, ice cream lovers! This sweet treat does not have to be seasonal.
Panera Bread Just Unveiled Their Holiday Cups For 2022
Christmas is perhaps one of the only holidays that extend beyond a single day. Indeed, there is an entire season dedicated to Christmastime and its fellow winter holidays, and when this season begins depends on who you ask. One safe bet that the holidays are in full swing is when your favorite fast fasual food brands start rolling out their celebratory packaging. This week, Panera Bread has released its seasonal coffee cups, according to a press release shared with Mashed, and they're quite different from last year's selection.
Lay's Dropped Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters Ahead Of The Holidays
The holiday season is a time when many of us love to enjoy a few sweets, baked goods, and treats — homemade Christmas cookies or a mug of uber-rich eggnog, anyone? It's also a time when a lot of food brands start coming out with new seasonal snacks. Aldi recently teased the return of Blue Bell's wildly popular Christmas cookie ice cream, while nut brand Blue Diamond just dropped holiday-themed flavors of its almonds, including Snickerdoodle and Peppermint Cocoa. It's clear there's no shortage of special snacks that you can treat yourself to this celebratory season.
Aldi's Black Forest Bacon Is Making Instagram Sizzle
Have you ever heard the saying "everything tastes better with bacon"? Well, it's sort of true! Not only is bacon essential for the perfect breakfast (at least if you eat meat), but this pork-based product can also easily elevate simple soups, salads, sandwiches, and even desserts. While most people would gag at the thought of meat combined with a sweet treat, bacon manages to pull off this seemingly impossible feat (just try one of these 11 desserts made better with bacon if you don't believe us).
Chain Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinners Ranked From Worst To Best
Anyone who has ever cooked a full Thanksgiving meal knows it's a massive undertaking to accomplish successfully. The turkey in and of itself is often a multi-day job in order to end up with juicy and flavorful meat, whether you roast or deep fry the bird. Then, there's all of the tasty sides that always make the best leftovers and festive desserts that take hours to prepare. It's fun if you like cooking, but it's often more of a stressor for those who prefer to eat rather than prepare a massive meal. Plus, we haven't even mentioned all of the cleanup after everyone clears their plates.
Boost Your Roasted Vegetables By Seasoning After Cooking, Not Before
Conventional wisdom tells us to marinate our vegetables or meat before putting them in the oven or getting them to the grill. Seasoning or marinating anything before it hits the heat adds a layer of complexity and can even enhance the natural flavors of whatever you're cooking. Seasoning your meat well and as long as possible before you cook means the meat will be juicier and more tender (via Recipes).
Some Walmart Subways Are Serving Hot Dogs
As if the world isn't already a confusing enough place, certain Subway locations are now peddling a menu item that's a huge departure from the norm — hot dogs. To be fair, the erstwhile sandwich proprietor has made some pretty major menu changes recently. 2022 saw the chain launch the "Subway Series," which are 12 new sub sandwiches that make up the new-and-supposedly-improved core menu, per Restaurant Business. The new lineup includes a few "Italiano" options, as well as cheesesteaks, clubs, and chicken-based sandwiches, according to Subway. The chain also still has classic sandwiches that people have come to know and love over the years, but Subway is really putting its weight behind this new spate of options.
The Parchment Paper Trick For Rolling Out The Perfect Cookie Dough
There's a good reason why you may be more tempted to try out a drop cookie recipe, where you simply place spoonfuls of dough on your baking sheet, instead of a cut-out cookie recipe — the former are usually more low-effort than rolled cookies. After all, the process of rolling out cookie dough can be challenging for many reasons.
Classic Eclairs Recipe
An éclair is one of the most popular French desserts out there. This sweet treat is similar to a Boston cream doughnut in the sense that it's a pastry filled with custard and topped with a delicious glaze (which is chocolate in this case). If you're looking for a fancier spin on the average doughnut, then the éclair should be right up your alley.
Why You Should Use Parchment Paper Over Aluminum Foil When Baking Your Cookies
Baking cookies is a time-honored tradition that many of us enjoy. Whether it's for a special occasion or just because we're in the mood for something sweet, there's nothing quite like a freshly baked cookie straight from the oven. But what's the best way to bake your cookies? You may often wonder if you should use parchment paper or aluminum foil — and if it matters.
Krispy Kreme's Mini Pie Doughnuts Are A Sweet Spin On Thanksgiving Dessert
Krispy Kreme debuted another seasonal special in early November, just in time for Thanksgiving. Pie remains our favorite Thanksgiving staple, so when we got word of Krispy Kreme's mini pie doughnuts collection being offered for a limited time, we knew we had to try these four new flavors. It's the...
We Tried Kellogg's New Avatar-Inspired Pandora Flakes. The Frosting Is Classic, But The Blue Is New
Well, folks, the long wait is over. No, we're not talking about the sequel to the record-breaking epic 2009 film "Avatar," written, produced, and directed by James Cameron, though indeed that movie's sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water" will finally hit theaters on December 16, 2022. What we're talking about here is the wait for a promotional tie-in foodstuff that's actually good enough to be enjoyed based on its own merits regardless of the marketing dog and pony show of it all. Because, as we'll try to convince you, the newest cereal from Kellogg's, Pandora Flakes, is an excellent addition to the brand's lineup. But it's one that will be out of this world before long, so if you want to grab a box, don't wait (even though it took nearly a decade and a half for that "Avatar" sequel).
Dunkin' Is Bringing Back 'Free Coffee Mondays' For Rewards Members Through November
Dunkin' has upset a lot of its biggest fans lately. The reason? It's not the "Donuts" name change – that's old news, and it continued selling plenty of donuts, as noted by Elite Daily. If you haven't heard the fuss, you may not be a Dunkin' regular. Because it's some of Dunkin's loyal customers who have been up in arms on Reddit. What gives? The chain's new rewards program.
Blaze Pizza Is Celebrating 10 Years With Over 16,000 Pizza Freebies
When it comes to birthdays, we've come to naturally expect cake. It'd be a little out of the ordinary to have a birthday pie, for example — especially if it's a pizza pie. But then again, what better birthday bash is there than a pizza party? That's apparently what Blaze Pizza thought, too. The build-your-own pizza company is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month, and it's doing so by giving out free pizzas across the country all November long.
Hardees Just Dropped Some Huge Holiday Meal Deals Under $4
Just in time for the holiday season, Hardees has unveiled a brand new menu. For some of the selections, the brand is reviving its partnership with A1 Sauce, per a press release. The duo's steakhouse burger collab first made mouths water in 2011; the ingredients for the first burger were a black angus beef patty, A1 Steak Sauce, Swiss and crumbled blue cheese, crispy onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise (according to Nation's Restaurant News). The burger was so good, the David & Goliath advertising agency said it "tasted like they were made by the god of hamburgers."
Dunkin' Vs Krispy Kreme: Which Is Better?
If your idea of a perfect breakfast sounds more like dessert than a savory meal, then you are probably a big fan of donuts. There is no shortage of donut options around the United States, with the industry juggernaut Dunkin' Donuts and its thousands of locations nationwide alone providing most customers with easy access to its assortment of glazed, frosted, or powdered sweets. However, if you have been on a mission to find the best donut out there, then you are likely familiar with Krispy Kreme.
Coffee TikToker James Hoffmann Shares How To Make Espresso Without A Machine
Ever crave a hot caramel latte or a smooth cappuccino but don't want to have to leave your home in order to get it. You want espresso but you don't have the machine to do it in your own home, and drip coffee just isn't going to do it for you. The difference between coffee and espresso is important to know, drip coffee is mostly water and coffee mixed together with a drip coffee maker while espresso is a stronger, more concentrated form of coffee with a thicker body. All in all, many people have a drip coffee maker at home and not an espresso machine, making espresso in the morning hard to reach.
The Unhealthy Reality Of Firehouse Subs' Smokehouse Cheddar And Brisket
Firehouse Subs was founded by firefighters and brothers Robin and Chris Sorensen in 1994, according to CNBC. Interestingly, they tried pursuing careers in real estate, music, and Christmas tree farming, but none of those ventures worked out for the brothers (via Firehouse Subs). The brothers founded Firehouse Subs with the goal of having the "best meats, cheese, and toppings," and the company sets itself apart from its competitors by steaming the sandwiches, which enhances the flavor of the sandwich.
TikTok Is Raving About Joe & The Juice's Spicy Tuna Sandwich
Joe & the Juice has established itself as a top-tier juice and coffee chain, now having over 300 stores internationally. Starting off in a clothing store in Copenhagen, the beverage bar has expanded its menu to serve up specialty lattes and juices, containing superfood ingredients, such as turmeric and spirulina. Since its founding in 2002, its mission has not only been to fuel its customers but to build a community of "life lovers, nutrition fanatics, coffee aficionados, hardworking idealists, and adventurers," according to the Joe & the Juice website.
How Tway Nguyễn Really Feels About Pineapple On Pizza - Exclusive
Ah, pizza toppings. The topic has been debated for as long as we can remember. Breakfast pizzas, mashed potato pizzas, and mac and cheese pizzas are all examples of putting an epic twist on a classic staple. Normally, the meal is inherently simple, with cheese, tomato sauce, and a crunchy crust. However, since the pineapple on pizza debate started, people—even your most well-loved celebrities— just can't seem to agree. Harry Styles silently confirmed that the trend is not something he can't get on board with, while Tway Nguyen, social media star and Vietnamese cook, recently weighed in on the controversial food.
