Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, had the incumbent advantage. But in the new 103rd District, he viewed himself as the underdog. The northern Michigan Republican, a former radio host who had already served two terms in the Michigan Legislature, was drawn into a district split nearly 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats — and his opponent, Grand Traverse County Commissioner Betsy Coffia, was running a tough, well-funded campaign.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO