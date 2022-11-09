ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County residents strike down 1% transportation sales tax

By Alex Galbraith
 3 days ago

Orange County voters shot down a proposed 1% increase in sales tax to fund transportation throughout the county on Tuesday.

The tax hike was boosted by supporters as a necessary corrective to Orange County's rapid growth and ever-more-common traffic snarls. The tax hike would bring in an estimated $600 million per year to further fund the expansion of SunRail and Lynx systems. The money would also be used for road expansions and bike path projects.

Opponents balked at the idea of raising a tax on Orange County residents in the midst of ongoing inflation.

"High gas prices, rising rent, rising interest rates and this 1% tax is a penny too many," Brian Henley of advocacy group Ax The Tax told WESH .

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been the face of the tax hike, stumping for the increase in the months since he Orange County Commission approved it for Tuesday's ballot. Demings has noted that Orange County is set to take over control of SunRail from the state in coming years and the money is necessary to keep the public transit agency solvent. Demings has pushed the tax as far back as 2019, calling it an “ economic driver that will create jobs, opportunities and connectivity."

The proposed tax's revenues [will be/would have been] split between bus and rail (45%), road improvements (45%) and municipal transportation projects (10%). The plan failed with nearly 60% of voters deciding against it.

Related
WESH

Orange County's proposed penny tax fails

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County's proposed penny tax failed on Election Day. Nearly 60% of people voted against the measure. “My friends, I am sad to report that the 1-penny sales surtax for transportation did not garner enough votes for passage. I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to get the measure on the ballot and those who hit the campaign trail. Despite this outcome, Orange County is and will always be a great place to live, work and play," Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orange County residents approve rent control measure that has already been struck down

Orange County's pre-doomed rent control ordinance has "passed." Well over half of voters agreed that rent hikes need to be controlled, bu the law has already been struck down. The ordinance as written covered less than half of rental units in Orange County. It limited those units to a year-over-year hike that was tied to the change in the annual Consumer Price Index, a measure of inflation on the costs of goods and services.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm

The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

CFX Temporarily Suspends Cash Toll Collection

As Central Florida is under a Hurricane Watch and Tropical Storm Warning ahead of Nicole, the Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) will temporarily suspend cash toll collection and close its headquarters and E-PASS Customer Service Walk-In Center. CFX closure details due to Nicole, which is expected to become a hurricane...
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive remains closed

Today, the St. Johns River Water Management District re-opened several of their lands and all the navigational locks. Hike-in campsites remain closed due to flooding. Open for duck hunt scouting later today. The south side of the prairie is still closed due to high water levels. River Lakes Conservation Area.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Brevard County voters OK school, environment taxes, charter amendments

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County will increase property taxes to help pay teachers, continue another property tax to maintain environmentally endangered land, and see major changes to the county’s charter after voters approved a raft of issues and amendments Tuesday. Voters approved all eight of the county’s issues...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Village official comments on failure of independent fire district referendum

The district manager of The Villages government offered a brief reflection on the day after the failure of a referendum that would have created an independent fire district. “Unfortunately, last night the voters spoke,” District Manager Kenny Blocker said at Wednesday’s meeting of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. “We feel like we did everything we could to provide the information fairly and accurately.”
Orlando, FL
