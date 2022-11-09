ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

This new ‘risky' playground is a work of art – and a place for kids to escape their mollycoddling parents

By Sanné Mestrom, Senior Lecturer, DECRA Fellow, Sydney College of the Arts, University of Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVZCi_0j3pPt6b00
Mike Hewson

Imagine this: a heap of colourful plastic buckets stacked on top of each other to form a climbable bridge, monolithic bluestone boulders holding up a contorted slide, a pile of concrete demolition debris moonlighting as a resting spot.

At every point, children can be seen swinging their bodies from warped, dented monkey bars and balancing along rope-webs strung between stones.

Would you let your kids come here and play?

This new playground in Melbourne’s Southbank is the work of artist Mike Hewson. The project can be confusing for the public. Is it a playground? A sculpture? Or an unfinished piece of infrastructure?

Hewson’s playable public art parks in Sydney and Melbourne are known to be “ risky ” – but risk means different things to different people. And it’s exactly the risks his art takes that makes it so valuable.

The risk of no risk

Urban play has long been synonymous with the cultural life of art and the city . In the decades of Europe’s baby boom, new playground concepts emerged with a focus on “free play” (distinct from earlier playgrounds resembling open-air gymnasiums ), as one of children’s fundamental needs.

“Tufsen”, Egon Möller-Nielsen’s unusual sculpture was the first unscripted free play sculpture of its kind, created in 1949, bringing together abstract art and play in a public space.

This new approach generated a boom in playground sculptures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNuKk_0j3pPt6b00
Egon Möller-Nielsen’s Tufsen in Stockholm was the first free-play sculpture. Sune Sundahl

In the early 1980s, we saw a significant shift in response to questions of risk, hazards and children’s safety, which resulted in fears and threats of litigation .

As play-safety standards were introduced in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom, innovation in the arena of a playable public realm slowed. As soon as the standards began to be referenced in liability cases, playspace designers began to follow them.

Designs outside the specifications were avoided and playgrounds were standardised into the “boring” versions that still dominate most of our play spaces, where the potential movement of children is scripted: up, across and down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rleuT_0j3pPt6b00
The new playground at Melbourne’s Southbank doesn’t look like the playgrounds of your childhood. Mike Hewson

Over the past 30 years, interpretations of these safety standards continue to regularly confuse the meanings of “risk” and “hazard”. A risk is something the child is aware of, forcing them to identify, analyse and overcome the challenge; a hazard puts one in danger because a condition for injury exists the user cannot perceive.

Conflating these meanings has resulted in a cultural attitude toward play that is highly risk-averse .

This risk-aversion is in contrast to the mounting research on the benefits of risk for children.

Risk-aversion can have long-term health implications on adolescence and into adulthood, potentially impacting the development of anxiety, depression, obesity and diabetes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhJPh_0j3pPt6b00
Hewson is also behind Pockets Park in Leichhardt, Sydney. Mike Hewson

In fact, researchers Jonathan Haidt and Pamela Paresky suggest contemporary society “mollycoddles” children. The risk-of-no-risk is a question of resilience – not only physical but also, perhaps more importantly, psychological resilience .

Psychological resilience is the capacity for adaptation in the face of tragedy, trauma, adversity, threats or significant stress. Put simply, resilience is the ability to “bounce back” from challenging experiences.

Based on this premise, Hewson’s “risky” sculptural play environments can bolster, fortify and increase psychological resilience among children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E25hX_0j3pPt6b00
These playgrounds can bolster psychological resilience. Mike Hewson

In contrast to the conventional playground where movement is predetermined, Hewson’s projects offer children the opportunity to explore unfamiliar, unscripted, innovative and playable sculptural worlds.

When given the chance, even very young children show clear abilities to negotiate unfamiliar spaces, manage risks and determine their own limitations.

Read more: Giant tube slides and broken legs: why the latest playground craze is a serious hazard

Playable sculpture

Hewson’s sculptural playgrounds don’t just offer the opportunity for children to take risks. Their very construction appears to be risky: all playable parts appear to be improvised, cobbled together with cardboard and chicken wire, balanced just-so or teetering on the verge of collapse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RaXKT_0j3pPt6b00
Hewson’s sculptures seem like they’re teetering on the verge of collapse. Mike Hewson

And yet nothing is quite as it appears. With Hewson’s background in engineering, each playable element has been meticulously designed, structurally engineered and thoughtfully integrated into the urban realm.

This illusion of danger gives the works a sense of the uncanny, appealing to art-lovers and children alike.

In the art world, Hewson’s works are important for their bold and cheeky irreverence of the traditions of public art.

By making these sculptures playable – and seemingly defective – they tip the hierarchy of “art” upside down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0boJp0_0j3pPt6b00
This might look broken – but it’s highly engineered. Mike Hewson

Australia has a long-standing reputation of presenting “ plonk art ” in public spaces. Plonk art is a pejorative slang term for the large Modernist artworks intended for government plazas, corporate atriums and open parks designed to be looked at but not touched.

Hewson takes sculpture off its pedestal and integrates it directly into the public domain, while also engaging local communities in the creative development stages of his projects.

For this experimentation, he receives some backlash from certain sections of the community – but his convictions keep him pushing forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZ8gz_0j3pPt6b00
We need to give kids space to take risks. Mike Hewson

His works advance the role of public art in creating a more culturally rich, intergenerational public domain while also challenging conventions of the ubiquitous de-risked playground.

So what do you think? Is it time we integrate more playable art opportunities into the public realm?

Read more: Bringing art into public spaces can improve the social fabric of a city

Sanné Mestrom receives funding from the Australian Research Council.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Secrets of the seesaw: the painter harnessing the unsettling power of the playground

If you think of the canonical paintings of children in western art, their subjects are overwhelmingly white, cherubic baby Jesuses or aristocratic offspring overdressed in finery to reflect their parents’ status. Which is one reason why British artist Matthew Krishanu’s sparse, dreamlike paintings of young brown boys roaming free and having adventures in subtropical climes – loosely based on himself and his brother as children – feel so fresh and compelling. “The motivation even to represent these figures,” Krishanu says in his London studio, “and have them on the walls of galleries around the world, is a response to the historical disempowerment of the brown figure, and of children, within western art.”
tatler.com

Veni, vidi, Vinci... History of art trips are back on! Tori Cadogan reports on how to be a Grand Tourist in the 21st century.

After years of online learning, cultural travel is back on the agenda. Celebrate by taking a family holiday to Italy to introduce children to its treasures, or plan a gap year following in the footsteps of 18th-century Grand Tourists. As well as developing an appreciation of art and architecture, and fine- honing analytical skills, history of art students can be sure of inspiring visits to richly endowed cities.
crimereads.com

Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself: On The Origins of the Devil

For as long as humans have been able to tell one another stories, there have been tales of malevolent and chaotic spirits. The world was full of distressing events that people could not understand—whether it was famine by blights or deaths from mysterious internal causes. To explain life’s most fearful elements, cultures worldwide developed the idea of superhuman beings that sometimes preyed on humanity and engineered misfortunes. As a means of countering these malicious forces, many invoked protection from benevolent gods through prayers and rituals. Such early spiritual traditions also helped uphold the social order: whenever there was conflict, those in power could put the blame on demons.
Daily Mail

Burger King worker, 38, wakes from coma with amazing art skills he never had before he fell ill and is now professional model maker and carpenter

A man has left medics baffled after waking from a coma with extraordinary artistic talents he never had before - and he's now a professional carpenter and model maker. Moe Hunter, 38, spent more than a month in a coma where his heart even stopped after being diagnosed with a rare form of bacterial meningitis and tuberculosis in his brain.
Voice of America

Native Americans Revitalize Ancient Tattoo Traditions

For thousands of years, tattooing was an important form of cultural expression for Indigenous people across the Americas, but missionaries abolished the practice at different points in time as part of efforts to assimilate tribes and convert them to Christianity. Today, a growing number of Native American, Alaska Native and...
hypebeast.com

Largely Forgotten Painting Turns Out to Be Genuine Artwork by Rembrandt

For years, experts at The Hague’s Museum Bredius dismissed an oil painting for a true piece by Rembrandt, thinking that it was merely produced by a follower of the Dutch master. First reported by The Guardian, Johanneke Verhave, along with fellow researcher, Jeroen Giltaij, who serves as the chief...
Upworthy

Man wakes from coma with incredible new art skills he never had before: 'No medical explanation for it'

Medical conditions rarely turn into a blessing but that's what happened to a 38-year-old father. Moe Hunter revealed that he woke up from a coma with newfound artistic skills and started a new life and career, reports Mirror. Hunter was in a coma for more than a month after being diagnosed with a rare form of bacterial meningitis and Tuberculosis in his brain in 2004. At Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, he was placed in a coma while physicians underwent life-saving surgery to install a shunt to drain fluid from his head.
TheConversationAU

Soup on Van Gogh and graffiti on Warhol: climate activists follow the long history of museums as a site of protest

Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s Soup Cans at the National Gallery of Australia are just the latest artistic target of climate protesters, who have been throwing soup, mashed potatoes and cake at art worth millions of dollars. The actions have received a muted response from some museum directors, but the protesters know exactly what they are doing. As the activists who threw soup on Van Gogh’s Sunflowers said: We know that civil resistance works. History has shown us that. Indeed, there is a long history of museums and art being used for political protest. For women’s suffrage and women artists In 1914, suffragette Mary Richardson slashed the...
ARTnews

Actor Steve Martin on the Joys—and the Difficulties—of Collecting Contemporary Indigenous Australian Art

Actor and comedian Steve Martin has long had a passion for collecting art—he even ranked on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list several times in the 1990s. More recently, he has shifted his collecting focuses to works made beginning in the 1970s by contemporary Indigenous Australian artists. With his wife Anne Stringfield, he’s bought works by Bill Whiskey Tjapaltjarri, Timo Hogan, Carlene West, Warlimpirrnga Tjapaltjarri, and Doreen Reid Nakamarra, among many others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Friday essay: 'not for me' – Amy Thunig on the stigma of having a dad in 'lock-up', and the embrace of Indigenous academia

The energy of academic conferences isn’t like your average conference. It is the bringing together of academics from universities all around the country, sometimes around the globe, all working within similar or related specialisations. This means one thing: niche gossip and lots of it. There’s a reason why so many academics love reality television – we have intensely intellectual, oftentimes dry jobs, meaning much of the juicy elements of our roles come from the interpersonal relationships. At conferences you may sit across from someone who is later on your grant or hiring panel. Though there is, of course, no formal segregation...
Apartment Therapy

The Unexpected Way I Made Friends with My Neighbors — And How Their Apartment Became My Inspiration for Queer Joy

While living in New York City, I’ve learned that it’s uncommon to introduce yourself to your neighbors. But as I spotted the wine bottles that my neighbors left out for recycling, I thought that this could turn into a potential friendship. Not knowing how to go about this, and admittedly tipsy at the time, I slipped a note under their door, “Dear 3A, we would like to be your friends. Love, 3B”.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
womenfitness.net

Dasha Alexandria: Exceptionally Talented Model talks about her fitness routine, her diet and beauty secrets

Ukrainian-born model Dasha Alexandria has worked with such iconic brands as NASCAR, Monster Energy, and the American Motorcycle Association (Super cross), the X Games, and Bellator MMA — as well as alongside such recording artists as Korn and Blink-182. At age two Dasha’s family moved to San Francisco where her mom first began taking her to casting calls. But Dasha remembers feeling crushed when she wasn’t chosen for a Gap opportunity, and so set the career aside and moved onto other things. It wasn’t until her early 20s when she would decide to truly go for it. “I remember sitting in my office job and thinking, this isn’t what I want to be doing. So I moved to Los Angeles and started building my portfolio.” Dasha has never looked back. Aside from the countless modeling jobs she’s had since — fitness, makeup, swimwear, commercials, sports events, music festivals, movie premieres, concerts, and more — she’s also appeared on screen in music videos and even in extreme sports productions like “Doonies 2” (23M views). Dasha’s focus has now shifted to modeling in the fashion world where she intends to immerse herself next, as well as her passion for fitness, a holistic lifestyle, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationAU

‘One of the greatest damn mysteries of physics’: we studied distant suns in the most precise astronomical test of electromagnetism yet

There’s an awkward, irksome problem with our understanding of nature’s laws which physicists have been trying to explain for decades. It’s about electromagnetism, the law of how atoms and light interact, which explains everything from why you don’t fall through the floor to why the sky is blue. Our theory of electromagnetism is arguably the best physical theory humans have ever made – but it has no answer for why electromagnetism is as strong as it is. Only experiments can tell you electromagnetism’s strength, which is measured by a number called α (aka alpha, or the fine-structure constant). The American physicist...
ARTnews

Painter Joan Mitchell Is Put on Equal Footing with Monet at Paris’s Fondation Louis Vuitton

Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning still tend to dominate the conversation about Abstract Expressionism, even though women associated with the movement, like Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, were just as important to it. In recent years, there have been attempts to uphold the contributions of these women, and the latest of them is a show at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in which Joan Mitchell’s work is put on even footing with the beloved Impressionist master Claude Monet. It’s a bold move that insists on Mitchell’s centrality, not only to the Abstract Expressionist movement but...
TheConversationAU

A platypus can glow green and hunt prey with electricity – but it can't climb dams to find a mate

The platypus is one of Earth’s most unique creatures. It sports a duck-like bill and flippers. It locates prey in murky water by emitting an electric charge. Males have venomous spurs on their legs, and the females lay eggs. And a platypus’ fur glows blue-green under UV light! Sadly, however, this fascinating and irreplaceable animal is at risk of extinction. Among the human-caused threats are habitat loss, climate change, pollution and becoming prey for invasive species such as foxes and dogs. To that list, we can now add another threat: dams. New research by myself and colleagues, published today, found large river...
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy