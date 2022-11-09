ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos Place C Lloyd Cushenberry on Injured Reserve

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWqHx_0j3pPowC00

Cushenberry is sidelined with a groin injury.

The Denver Broncos will have a new center for at least the next four weeks — and possibly the remainder of the season — after Lloyd Cushenberry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

In a corresponding transaction, Denver elevated safety Anthony Harris from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

A 2020 third-round draft pick, Cushenberry has been a mainstay along the Broncos' offensive line, starting 40 of a possible 41 games while playing every offensive snap each of the past two seasons. But a groin injury suffered in Denver's Week 8 win over Jacksonville will sideline the iron man blocker through November.

"Lloyd—he is going to miss some time with a groin strain. ... We will be without [him] for a couple of weeks," head coach Nathaniel Hackett confirmed on Nov. 1.

Cushenberry, 24, currently ranks as Pro Football Focus ' No. 29 C among 38 qualifiers, drawing an especially poor run-blocking grade (52.7). Considered by many an offensive weak link — and often dominated at the point-of-attack — he's charged with 16 blown blocks and two sacks allowed across 469 snaps this year, per Sports Information Solutions .

Perhaps not coincidentally, the Broncos OL performed better in the second half against the Jaguars, when veteran Graham Glasgow replaced Cushenberry at the pivot.

Glasgow is entrenched as the Lou Gehrig to Cushenberry's Wally Pipp, with rookie center Luke Wattenberg also receiving a push up the proverbial pyramid.

“We’ll train both of them, but I think Graham really did a nice job," Hackett said Monday. "He stepped in. I give Graham so much credit this whole season. [Going] all the way [back] to that first game in Seattle, he had to jump in and play guard. He’s played guard, now he’s played center. He’s been all over the place, and he hasn’t skipped a beat. It’d be good to get him going at center."

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Put me in coach: Bills’ Von Miller open to playing QB if Josh Allen cannot go vs. Vikings

Orchard Park, N.Y. — To say Bills Mafia has been hysterical about the severity of Josh Allen’s elbow injury over the last 48 hours would be the understatement of the year. Buffalo Bills fans, panicking over the severity of a reported sprained UCL in Allen’s elbow, have been clamoring for answers. Stefon Diggs tweeted one word on Tuesday night - “Rejoice” - sending Bills Twitter into a tizzy. Sean McDermott refused to say much more than “we’ll see” when pressed for answers before Wednesday’s practice, where Josh Allen didn’t participate, about his quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game.
BUFFALO, NY
Q 105.7

Von Miller Offers Buffalo Bills His QB Skills, If Allen Is Out

Buffalo Bills edge rusher extraordinaire, Von Miller, knows a thing or two about hitting an opposing quarterback. In a way, Miller has made his living off of disrupting and tackling quarterbacks, specifically. However, as the Bills Mafia paced nervously, awaiting news on Josh Allen's injured elbow, Miller offered Buffalo his services on the other side of the football.
theScore

Report: Raiders placing Waller, Renfrow on IR

The Las Vegas Raiders are placing tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Waller recently aggravated a hamstring injury, Schefter adds. He's been dealing with the ailment for most of the season. Renfrow, meanwhile, is reportedly nursing an oblique injury.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Tennessean

4 Tennessee Titans defensive starters, including Jeffery Simmons, out vs Denver Broncos

Five defensive players, including four starters, will not be available for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday when they host the Denver Broncos. The Titans (5-3) will not have defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, inside linebacker Zach Cunningham, safety Amani Hooker or defensive back Josh Thompson available when they battle the Broncos (3-5) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday (noon, CBS), per an announcement from coach Mike Vrabel. ...
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Will Bills be without Josh Allen vs. Vikings? Here's the latest

If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, this week has gone from bad to worse. And that’s because the chances of starting quarterback Josh Allen playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 keep precipitously waning. Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t make fans feel any better talking to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Lions Sign WR Trinity Benson Off Broncos Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions are reportedly bringing back a wide receiver who was with the team during training camp. According to the Free Press, wideout Trinity Benson has been signed off of the Denver Broncos practice. Benson was waived prior to the start of the 2022 season with an injury designation.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Raiders Sign LB Reggie Ragland To Practice Squad

This comes after the news that veteran LB Blake Martinez is retiring from the NFL. Ragland, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2016. Buffalo traded him to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2019 fourth-round pick. Ragland played out the final year of his four-year,...
NEW YORK STATE
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy