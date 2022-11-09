Early voting results show strong support for ordinance to end low-level marijuana enforcement in San Marcos

Read full article on original website
Voter registration for Austin's December mayor, council runoffs ends Nov. 14
Austinites have until Nov. 14 to register to vote in the city's December runoff election. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin's next mayor and council members in three districts will be chosen in a December runoff election, and city residents have until Nov. 14 to register to vote to make their picks.
Update: Ordinance to end low-level marijuana enforcement in San Marcos likely to pass
Organizers from Ground Game Texas and Mano Amiga held a press conference April 19 in front of San Marcos City Hall. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Voters in San Marcos overwhelmingly approved a ballot proposition to end criminal prosecution of low-level marijuana enforcement in the city. Nearing the end of Election...
I-35 Capital Project kicks off in south Austin; groups file lawsuit, demand project halts
In the near future, Interstate 35 through downtown Austin will undergo a complete transformation, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting in south Austin.
San Marcos voters successfully decriminalize marijuana but it's still illegal, find out why
SAN MARCOS, Texas — After amassing a petition of more than 11,000 signatures, nonprofit Mano Amiga Action was able to take a marijuana decriminalization ordinance to the San Marcos City Council. The council then voted to put the measure on the ballot and let voters decide. By the time...
Leander ISD early voting results show support for Prop A; Prop B faces closer race
Early voting results for Leander ISD's ACE and VATRE ballot items are showing support from voters. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With early results from Travis and Williamson counties, Leander ISD voters have shown support for both of the district’s propositions, the ACE and the VATRE, on the Nov. 8 ballot.
kut.org
San Marcos voters approve measure decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana
Results were last updated around midnight Wednesday. If the chart does not appear below, refresh the page. A proposition to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in San Marcos passed overwhelmingly — with 82% of the vote in favor of the measure. Mano Amiga, a local criminal justice reform group,...
Kyle voters show support for $294M road bond in early voting; 2 City Council seats up for grabs
Two Kyle City Council seats and a $294 million road bond are on the ballot Nov. 8. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Early-voting results show Kyle voters are in favor of the $294 million road bond with 65.45% of the vote. This is the city's largest bond to date with the previous in 2013 at $36 million. If approved, the bond would change the tax rate by $0.0917 per $100 valuation.
Incumbent Arati Singh wins Austin ISD District 9 at-large position, looks at top priorities
Arati Singh showed a lead in the early election and remained the frontrunner in the race for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large position. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) Austin residents elected incumbent Arati Singh as their choice for the Austin ISD District 9 at-large seat Nov. 8. Singh showed a lead...
MAP: How did your neighborhood vote in Austin’s mayoral election?
KXAN analyzed the results in all 255 precincts in which the mayoral race appeared on the ballot.
Incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting for Austin City Council District 8
There are four candidates running for the Austin City Council District 8 seat with incumbent Paige Ellis leading in early voting. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact) As of early-voting totals released by the Hays County and Travis County Clerk’s offices Nov. 8, incumbent Paige Ellis is leading the race for the District 8 City Council seat.
Early voting numbers show all but one Pflugerville ISD proposition passing
Pflugerville ISD has eight propositions on the ballot, including a tax ratification election and a $367.6 million bond package. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Early voting results for Travis County show "for" votes leading for seven of the eight Pflugerville ISD propositions on the ballot. Proposition A is an attendance credit election,...
Leander ISD officials discuss next steps following Prop A, Prop B passing in Nov. 8 election
Voters showed support for Leander ISD's Proposition A and Proposition B ballot items at the polls in the Nov. 8 election. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) With the support of Leander ISD voters in the passing of Proposition A and Proposition B in the Nov. 8 election, the district is now looking at next steps regarding its financial future.
Austin City Council incumbents win re-election; open-seat races head to runoffs
The mayoral contest and three City Council races will be decided in December runoffs. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story has been updated to include a comment from Ryan Alter. Austinites will pick their next mayor and City Council members in three open districts in December runoff elections, while...
Early voting results in favor of Ruben Becerra for county judge and more Hays County election news
Hays County Judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) Nearly 40% of registered Hays County voters hit the polls during early voting for a number of races including judge. Results show incumbent Ruben Becerra with 51.76% of the vote...
Hays, Travis counties spar over potential SH 45 road project
About 40% of Hays County residents commute to Austin for work, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) With the Austin metro poised as one of the areas with the most growth between 2020-21, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the influx of residents is only adding to the rush hour traffic; and with the majority of cities in Hays County dubbed “bedroom communities,” local leaders are searching for ways to add more infrastructure to the area to meet capacity needs.
See early voting results for the State Representative of District 73 race
Voters stand in line to vote at the New Braunfels ISD Transportation building in Guadalupe County Nov. 8. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Posted: 8:55 p.m., Updated, 10:30 p.m. Results from the 2022 midterm elections began to be released Nov. 8 with most polling locations across the state closing at 7 p.m.
José Velásquez takes narrow lead for Austin City Council District 3
The elected candidate will succeed Pio Renteria, who served on City Council for two terms starting in 2015. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early votes show a potential runoff in the race for Austin City Council District 3 in Central and East Austin. José Velásquez and Daniela Silva are leading with 38.06% and 33.88% votes, respectively. The remaining four other candidates trail behind.
Republican Monica De La Cruz ahead in early voting results for 15th U.S. Congressional District
Monica De La Cruz leads the polls in early-voting ballots cast. (Community Impact staff) Republican Monica De La Cruz, who is running for the 15th U.S. Congressional District, is ahead in the early-voting results with 51,632 votes, which is 52.2% of the early voting ballots. Her opponent, Democrat Michelle Vallejo,...
Voting results in Hays County judge race begin to narrow and more election news
Hays County judge, two commissioner seats and more are on the ballot for the county Nov. 8. (Heather Demere/Community Impact) With Election Day results trickling in, the race for Hays County judge is beginning to get tighter with incumbent Ruben Becerra narrowly ahead of Mark Jones. Becerra leads with 50.59% of the vote.
Cedar Park City Council approves contractor for fire station door improvements
Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project, estimated to cost $249,000, during its Nov. 10 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor agreement for the construction in the Fire Station Overhead Door Replacement project at its...
