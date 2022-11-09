ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2022 Election Night: Tim Scott Secures Another Term In U.S. Senate

Republican Tim Scott has earned a second term in the U.S. Senate. The South Carolina lawmaker bested Democratic candidate Krystle Matthews in a lopsided victory. “From one Scott to another, congratulations Tim! Tonight the people of South Carolina sent him back to Washington on their behalf in resounding fashion. Tim Scott is one of the most optimistic people in a city often overrun with pessimism,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott said.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
2022 Election Night: Maryland Votes To Legalize Recreational Cannabis

Cannabis is coming to Baltimore, Silver Spring and several other major cities across the state of Maryland. Residents in the Bay State have voted to legalize the use of recreational cannabis. Beginning in July 2023, adults over the age of 21 will be permitted to use and possess up to 1.5 grams of cannabis. Additionally, adults will be able to have up to two cannabis plants in their possession.
MARYLAND STATE
Magic Johnson Endorses Gretchen Whitmer In Re-Election Bid

Magic Johnson may be a California legend, but he remains a Michigan kid at heart. Recently, the Michigan State Spartan hopped on Twitter to express his support for Gretchen Whitmer in her bid to remain the governor of Michigan. “I hope that Governor Gretchen Whitmer gets another four years as...
MICHIGAN STATE
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain Announce ‘Holidaze Of Blaze’ Tour

Snoop Dogg and T-Pain are celebrating the holidays with a joint tour. Beginning December 13, the talented duo will make their way through Utah, Idaho, South Dakota and Wyoming before wrapping things up on December 22 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Along the way, Justin Champagne, Warren G and the Ying Yang Twins will join the tour.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
