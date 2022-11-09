Read full article on original website
2022 Election Night: Tim Scott Secures Another Term In U.S. Senate
Republican Tim Scott has earned a second term in the U.S. Senate. The South Carolina lawmaker bested Democratic candidate Krystle Matthews in a lopsided victory. “From one Scott to another, congratulations Tim! Tonight the people of South Carolina sent him back to Washington on their behalf in resounding fashion. Tim Scott is one of the most optimistic people in a city often overrun with pessimism,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott said.
2022 Election Night: Marco Rubio Outlasts Val Demings In Florida Senate Race
Marco Rubio has reportedly outlasted Democratic challenger Val Demings in his bid to earn a third term in the U.S. Senate. With his victory, Rubio remains the longest-serving Hispanic statewide elected official and becomes the first Republican in the state to serve three terms in the U.S. Senate. “The renaissance...
2022 Election Night: Rand Paul Wins Re-Election Bid In Kentucky
John Calipari and the Wildcats are not the only people in Bluegrass State to begin the month of November with a big win. Tonight, Rand Paul secured another term in the U.S. Senate. by defeating upstart challenger Charles Booker. Rand Paul is a long-time member of the U.S. Senate who...
2022 Election Night: Wes Moore Becomes First Black Governor Of Maryland
History has been made in the state of Maryland. The Associated Press has projected that Wes Moore will move past Republican challenger Dan Cox in the state’s gubernatorial race. By doing so, Moore will become the first Black man to serve as governor in the state of Maryland. “This...
2022 Election Night: Kathy Hochul Secures First Full Term As Governor Of New York
Kathy Hochul has secured her first full term as the governor of New York. With 73% of votes counted, NBC News reports that Hochul holds a 10.1% lead over her opponent, Lee Zeldin. “I’m deeply honored to be elected Governor of the State of New York,” Hochul tweeted.
2022 Election Night: Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Elected Governor Of Arkansas
There will be a new occupant of the governor’s mansion in Little Rock. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has ousted Democrat Chris Jones in her bid to become the next governor of Arkansas. “Congratulation, Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Senator Tom Cotton tweeted on Tuesday night. “I’m grateful to call you a...
2022 Election Night: Maryland Votes To Legalize Recreational Cannabis
Cannabis is coming to Baltimore, Silver Spring and several other major cities across the state of Maryland. Residents in the Bay State have voted to legalize the use of recreational cannabis. Beginning in July 2023, adults over the age of 21 will be permitted to use and possess up to 1.5 grams of cannabis. Additionally, adults will be able to have up to two cannabis plants in their possession.
