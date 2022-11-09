Cannabis is coming to Baltimore, Silver Spring and several other major cities across the state of Maryland. Residents in the Bay State have voted to legalize the use of recreational cannabis. Beginning in July 2023, adults over the age of 21 will be permitted to use and possess up to 1.5 grams of cannabis. Additionally, adults will be able to have up to two cannabis plants in their possession.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO