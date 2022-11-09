ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

caribbeannationalweekly.com

This year’s Celebrity Cook-Off at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival not to be missed

The audience-favorite Culinary Pavilion will be back for another year at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival this November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Hosted by the inimitable Chef Irie, the Culinary Pavilion brings together expert chefs, performing informative demonstrations on jerk techniques, and amateur celebrity chefs ready to duke it out in the Celebrity Cook-Off challenge.
MIRAMAR, FL
sflcn.com

Caribbean-American Veterans to be Honored at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

MIRAMAR – The Courage & Grace Foundation Inc., will honor two Caribbean-American Veterans at this year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival with the Veteran Trailblazer of Caribbean Heritage Award on Sunday, November 13, at Miramar Regional Park. The Founders of Courage & Grace Foundation, Inc., Kenneth & Maxine Reyes...
MIRAMAR, FL
Robb Report

Inside Catch’s Plans to Bring a Two-Story Restaurant to Miami’s Hottest Dining Neighborhood

Catch, the sceney seafood restaurant that attracts boldface names on both coasts, will open an enormous two-level Miami outpost in 2023. And it’s no surprise that Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have chosen a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most high-end neighborhoods. The 23,000-square-foot Catch Miami Beach will be in a standalone building at 200 South Pointe Drive, steps from the Continuum condo towers where high-rise apartments can fetch more than $3,000 per square foot. This, of course, is in South Beach’s buzzing South of Fifth area, where the...
MIAMI, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami

In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
K99

Frontier Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service To Florida

Planning on getting away from the Colorado chill this winter? Well if Florida is a destination on your wish list, this is great news for you. Frontier has added nonstop service to another Florida destination in West Palm Beach. The service began this past weekend and are sure to be some great deals to be had to celebrate the occasion.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Amid pending sale, what is the future of Hollywood burger dive Le Tub?

Le Tub, the kitschy national hamburger treasure straddling Hollywood’s Intracoastal Waterway, may soon have new owners who plan to upgrade the roadside shack without wrecking its divey ambience. Veteran Fort Lauderdale restaurateurs Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, who run the upscale GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill four blocks south, are in the process of purchasing Le Tub’s building and land as part ...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
cbs12.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding on Flagler Drive

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms impacts are already being felt throughout South Florida, including in West Palm Beach. N. Flagler Drive is experiencing flooding, reports CBS12's Dani...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

