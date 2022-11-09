Read full article on original website
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Handgun found inside raw chicken in luggage at South Florida airportApril McAbeeFort Lauderdale, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
sflcn.com
America’s First Caribbean Museum, Island SPACE Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary
PLANTATION – Island SPACE, the first and only Caribbean heritage museum in the United States, is celebrating its second anniversary in addition, the #GivingSeason with a series of opportunities for patrons to support its mission to elevate the profile of Caribbean art, history and culture throughout the diaspora. Island...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
This year’s Celebrity Cook-Off at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival not to be missed
The audience-favorite Culinary Pavilion will be back for another year at the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival this November 13th at the Miramar Regional Park. Hosted by the inimitable Chef Irie, the Culinary Pavilion brings together expert chefs, performing informative demonstrations on jerk techniques, and amateur celebrity chefs ready to duke it out in the Celebrity Cook-Off challenge.
sflcn.com
Caribbean-American Veterans to be Honored at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival
MIRAMAR – The Courage & Grace Foundation Inc., will honor two Caribbean-American Veterans at this year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival with the Veteran Trailblazer of Caribbean Heritage Award on Sunday, November 13, at Miramar Regional Park. The Founders of Courage & Grace Foundation, Inc., Kenneth & Maxine Reyes...
Inside Catch’s Plans to Bring a Two-Story Restaurant to Miami’s Hottest Dining Neighborhood
Catch, the sceney seafood restaurant that attracts boldface names on both coasts, will open an enormous two-level Miami outpost in 2023. And it’s no surprise that Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have chosen a prime piece of real estate in one of the city’s most high-end neighborhoods. The 23,000-square-foot Catch Miami Beach will be in a standalone building at 200 South Pointe Drive, steps from the Continuum condo towers where high-rise apartments can fetch more than $3,000 per square foot. This, of course, is in South Beach’s buzzing South of Fifth area, where the...
2 South Florida Spots Among The State's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 10 restaurants in Florida for a Thanksgiving meal.
hauteliving.com
The Boca Raton’s Luxurious $200 Million Makeover Exceeded Our Expectations
Two years ago, rumors spread high and low throughout the 561-area code about the pink tower undergoing a massive reconstruction. Was the landmark we knew it as no longer going to be pink? What were the members of the exclusive The Boca Raton to expect from the 200 million dollar redesign?
eastcoasttraveller.com
Society BBQ The Best BBQ in Miami
In addition to focusing on the authentic, flavorful barbecue, Hales is also a renowned restaurateur. The chef, who hails from the Tampa Bay area, wants to add to the culinary scene in Miami. To this end, he is looking for locations to expand his Society BBQ. The area is experiencing a culinary boom, so Hales is excited to add more options to his hometown.
Click10.com
Nicole’s strong waves wallop Haulover, Bal Harbour beaches
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – While the effects are expected to be much greater further north, heavy waves from Hurricane Nicole battered beaches in northeastern Miami-Dade County Wednesday. Haulover and Bal Harbour beaches saw surfers hitting the waves against the advice of local officials. “Crazy, really crazy, I can’t believe...
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
Click10.com
Hollywood Beach Broadwalk floods, water reaches businesses
HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – As Hurricane Nicole approached Florida on Wednesday, beachgoers and residents alike walked through the flooded Hollywood Beach Broadwalk. High tides and stormy weather prompted large waves to pound over the sand — dragging some of it back to the sea. Shternie Lipszyc saw how city workers were rescuing wooden lifeguard stations.
sflcn.com
Armour Dance Theatre, New World School of the Arts Present the Nutcracker Ballet
MIAMI – From November 30 through December 3 the Armour Dance Theatre (ADT) and New World School of the Arts (NWSA) will captivate local audiences once again with the 46th annual production of the iconic Nutcracker Ballet at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. “For years the talented performers of the...
Frontier Airlines Adds New Nonstop Service To Florida
Planning on getting away from the Colorado chill this winter? Well if Florida is a destination on your wish list, this is great news for you. Frontier has added nonstop service to another Florida destination in West Palm Beach. The service began this past weekend and are sure to be some great deals to be had to celebrate the occasion.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Legendary DJs set for tribute to the ‘90s at Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival
This year’s Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will bring back the ‘90s in a big way, through an official musical tribute featuring three popular Jamaican DJs: Richie D, Supa Twitch and House Arrest. This tribute to the ‘90s will be a truly exciting celebration of the heyday of sound...
WPTV
Cancellations, closures, postponements caused by Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicole has strengthened and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall on the east coast of Florida — anywhere from West Palm Beach to Daytona Beach — late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Due to...
Hurricane warning for parts of Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
A hurricane warning has been issued Tuesday for Boca Raton north to the Flagler-Volusia County line as Tropical Storm Nicole strengthens and pushes west toward Florida.
WSVN-TV
Tropical system Nicole damages fishing piers throughout Broward County; boat washes ashore in Pompano Beach
(WSVN) - Tropical System Nicole left her mark on Broward County’s coast. A huge portion of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier come down during the storm, as massive waves continued crashing onto the beach in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Thursday. 7News drone footage showed the destruction from above, as wood planks were...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Publix stores close early Wednesday in northern Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Publix supermarkets in northern Palm Beach County are closing early Wednesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Three stores in Jupiter and Tequesta closed at noon...
Amid pending sale, what is the future of Hollywood burger dive Le Tub?
Le Tub, the kitschy national hamburger treasure straddling Hollywood’s Intracoastal Waterway, may soon have new owners who plan to upgrade the roadside shack without wrecking its divey ambience. Veteran Fort Lauderdale restaurateurs Dan and Lise-Anne Serafini, who run the upscale GG’s Waterfront Bar & Grill four blocks south, are in the process of purchasing Le Tub’s building and land as part ...
Think you survived a Cat 1 hurricane with Nicole? Here's how Palm Beach County got off easy
Nicole made landfall on the east coast of Florida Thursday at 3 a.m. on Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach as a 75-mph hurricane. This is only the second time in history a hurricane has hit the Florida Peninsula in November. But Palm Beach County was mostly spared Nicole's damaging winds and flooding, here's why: ...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding on Flagler Drive
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms impacts are already being felt throughout South Florida, including in West Palm Beach. N. Flagler Drive is experiencing flooding, reports CBS12's Dani...
