KBTX.com
College Station advances to area round with win over Wagner
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat San Antonio Wagner 37-19 in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 5A-I Playoffs at Cougar Field Friday night. Three different Cougars scored rushing touchdowns in the first half. Aydan Martinez-Brown had a score in the first quarter and...
KBTX.com
Bryan High shows support to playoff bound football team
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan High School football team takes the first steps in trying to bring a state championship to the Brazos Valley. Before the team left to compete in the playoffs the school made sure they knew that they were supported. Students, faculty and parents met outside...
KBTX.com
College Station to host San Antonio Wagner in Bi-District round
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station will host a first round playoff game on Friday night. Stoney Pryor and the Cougars not only had to win their last two games over A&M Consolidated and Pflugerville Hendrickson to host a first round game, but as it turns out their their second half rally in a loss to Georgetown proved to be beneficial and has this team playing with confidence as the post season begins.
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian wins playoff opener over Bishop Reicher 27-2
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Christian picked up a 27-2 win over Bishop Reicher Friday night at Eagle Stadium in the opening round of the TAPPS playoffs. With the game scoreless in the second quarter, Jackson Caffey scored on a 50 yard quarterback keeper to put the Eagles up 7 to nothing.
KBTX.com
Bremond’s season comes to an end with 40-36 loss to Falls City
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bremond’s fight comes up short with a 40-36 loss to Fall City in a 2A Division II first round showdown. Tiger’s quarterback Braylen Wortham ran for a couple touchdowns and had a pick-6 in the first half of the game. The Tigers finish the season with a 8-4 record.
KBTX.com
Burton powers past Milano 46-0
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burton remains undefeated on the year with a 46-0 win over Milano at Hornet Stadium in Caldwell. The Panthers were powered by Delvin Gantt’s four first half scores.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated moves on to the Area Round after taking down Seguin 35-20
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated hosting the first round of playoffs on their home turf against the Matadors. Tigers struck first with a quarterback keeper from Will Hargett, 21 yards to the end zone, A&M Consolidated took the early 7-0 lead. The Matadors answered with their own quarterback...
KBTX.com
Somerville loses first round matchup to Granger
ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Somerville Yeguas struggled on both sides of the ball as they lost 60-13 to the Granger Lions in the first round of the playoffs. Granger got on the board early as Isaac Lizaro found the endzone on the first drive of the game. The Lions hopped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter, dominating on both sides of the ball.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated to host Seguin in playoff opener Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers earned a first round home playoff game after last week’s 19-17 win over Leander Glenn. As many teams across the state are hustling to find stadiums to play in the Tigers will get one more game at home this week against Seguin.
KBTX.com
Aggies Ink Four in 2023 Signing Class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team signed four swimmers to National Letters of Intent, including Roberto Bonilla, Logan Brown, Ben Scholl and Brendan Studdert, head coach Jay Holmes announced. “Naturally, coaches get excited with every class that is coming onto a team,” Holmes...
KBTX.com
Aggies tennis add three in 2023 signing class
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and head coach Steve Denton announced the addition of Brayden Michna, Ritesh Patil and Lathan Skrobarcek, who make up the 2023 signing class. The highly-touted trio will add great experience and depth for the Aggies next fall. “We are...
Bryan, November 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bryan. The Burton High School basketball team will have a game with Brazos Christian School on November 11, 2022, 14:30:00. The Magnolia High School basketball team will have a game with Bryan High School on November 11, 2022, 15:00:00.
kwhi.com
THREE BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETES HAVE SIGNING DAY
It was Signing Day on Wednesday afternoon for three Brenham High School athletes as they made their collegiate plans known. Brooke Bentke from the Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team will be attending Texas State University in San Marcos. Bentke is a senior and a four year starter for the Cubettes. This past Tuesday, she broke the school record for career kills as Brenham beat Georgetown in the Region Quarterfinals. The Cubettes face Manvel in the Region Semifinals on Friday at 7pm at the Merrell Center in Katy.
KBTX.com
College Station Parks and Recreation Department’s Winter Basketball league registration is open
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Parks and Recreation Department’s Winter Basketball league and registration is underway. Athletics Supervisor Casey Prescott says this is the perfect opportunity for your kids to learn the importance of teamwork and some basic basketball skills. “You do get placed on a team with...
KBTX.com
Madisonville High announces November signings
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School had four student athletes sign National Letters of Intent Friday morning. Volleyball standout Zaylea Brunette will continue her career at Temple College. A trio of baseball players will play at the next level. Cade Hathorn is going to LaTourneau University in Longview. Rayce...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M faces No. 11 Florida at Reed Arena Saturday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena to face No. 11 Florida Saturday November 12. The Aggies look to bounce back after a pair of road loses with help from the 12th Man. First serve is set for 4 p.m. Saturday between the Maroon...
KBTX.com
Aggies use strong second half to overpower Wildcats
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team used a strong second half to overpower the ACU Wildcats, 77-58, on Friday at Reed Arena. With the win, the Aggies improved to 2-0 while ACU fell to 1-1. Holding a five-point advantage at the break, the Aggies out-scored the Wildcats, 43-29, in the second half to put the game away. The Aggies heated up as sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV hit his first five shots and was perfect from the line to provide the spark. He finished with 21 points with 19 coming after the break. Graduate transfer Dexter Dennis also shined in the second half as he hit 4-of-5 shots with two 3-pointers.
KBTX.com
Taylor Signs Elite 2023 Recruiting Class
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s basketball and head coach Joni Taylor signed three top-100 players in the 2023, including the No. 1 player in the state of Texas for the first time in program history during the early signing period. This marks the first signing class...
KBTX.com
Blinn College Esports team eyes national championship
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blinn College’s Esports team has only been around for a few years but they’re already making a mark in the collegiate rankings. The team has over 30 wins and only five losses and is ranked among the top five programs in the country. “The...
KBTX.com
A&M inks three early enrollees in November signing period
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M volleyball announced the signing of Brynn Covell, Bianna Muoneke and Alayna Pearson to National Letters of Intent. The 2023 signing class is a versatile group that adds depth in three different position groups. “These three players address every aspect of the court,” said Texas...
