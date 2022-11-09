BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team used a strong second half to overpower the ACU Wildcats, 77-58, on Friday at Reed Arena. With the win, the Aggies improved to 2-0 while ACU fell to 1-1. Holding a five-point advantage at the break, the Aggies out-scored the Wildcats, 43-29, in the second half to put the game away. The Aggies heated up as sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV hit his first five shots and was perfect from the line to provide the spark. He finished with 21 points with 19 coming after the break. Graduate transfer Dexter Dennis also shined in the second half as he hit 4-of-5 shots with two 3-pointers.

