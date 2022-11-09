ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones releases statement as counts come to a close

MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins re-election

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-election in Tuesday's election, defeating Democrat challenger Bee Nguyen, according to Fox News. With nearly all precincts reporting in the state, Raffnesperger has just under 54% of the vote. Raffensperger rose to prominence after the 2020 Presidental...
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.

Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee

ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate committee focused on addressing homelessness heard Wednesday from a variety of Georgians who have directly experienced living on the streets. Those who testified came from diverse backgrounds but shared the common experience of homelessness. They described in frank terms the challenges they faced in trying to bounce back.
Buc-ee’s Brisket and Mercer Gold Wings Fuel This Georgia Politics Reporter’s Beat

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) politics reporter Stephen Fowler has put more miles on his Toyota Prius over the last year than most people put on their cars in five. Fowler’s travels throughout the state covering Georgia’s wild political landscape have most recently seen him reporting from campaign stops held at restaurants, coffee shops, and small businesses ahead of another consequential midterm election.
Georgia Election Results | 2022 Midterm

Election Day in the United States has arrived, though millions of Americans had already cast their ballots by the time polls opened on Tuesday. While presidential candidates won't be on the ballot until 2024, there are plenty of races worth your attention in 2022. The midterms may shake up the balance of power in Washington for the remainder of President Joe Biden's term.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
