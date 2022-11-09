Read full article on original website
Georgia Senate runoff law has changed since last time
It may seem like Deja-Vu as another Georgia Senate race heads to a runoff but, voters face changes this time compared to last time
WXIA 11 Alive
At 29, she's made history twice after winning a Georgia election seat
DULUTH, Ga. — Around the new millennium, a seven-year-old girl and her family moved from the Middle Eastern country of Jordan to the Peach State. Almost 22 years later, that little girl grew up to make history not once, but twice, in Georgia’s 2022 midterm election. While some...
wgxa.tv
Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones releases statement as counts come to a close
MACON, Ga. -- Lieutenant Governor-Elect Burt Jones, has released a statement following his win over Charlie Bailey in Tuesday's midterm election. “What a great win! Jan and I are so grateful to the people of Georgia for their vote of confidence, and I am truly honored to be the next Lieutenant Governor of the great state of Georgia. Our campaign was successful because we ran a positive, truthful campaign focused on the issues that Georgians truly care about," Jones says. "Working together, we’re going to deliver exactly what we campaigned on by cutting our state income tax and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking Georgians, improving our K-12 education system by empowering parents and teachers, standing with our law enforcement to reduce crime and protect Georgia families, and creating more opportunities for every person across our state."
OPINION: Color Georgia crimson. Or at least ‘tickle me pink’
My AJC colleague, Greg Bluestein, is routinely ahead of the game when it comes to breaking political stories....
wgxa.tv
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger wins re-election
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Georgia's Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won re-election in Tuesday's election, defeating Democrat challenger Bee Nguyen, according to Fox News. With nearly all precincts reporting in the state, Raffnesperger has just under 54% of the vote. Raffensperger rose to prominence after the 2020 Presidental...
wtoc.com
When does early voting begin for the Georgia runoff?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The U.S. Senate race in Georgia is heading to a runoff. So, when can you request an absentee ballot or get in line for early voting?. You can request an absentee ballot for the runoff now. The absentee ballot application must be received by your election office 11 days before the election.
Nymag.com
The GOP Won’t Moderate. Just Look at Georgia.
Election Day in Georgia came and went much like 2020: with no clear winner in the U.S. Senate race, triggering the campaign equivalent of overtime. The state’s quirky election rules dictate that if no candidate wins at least 50 percent of the vote, everyone gets cut except for the top two finishers — in this case, incumbent Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker — and the race keeps going until that threshold is met in a runoff. This means that, by the likely next matchup on December 6, Georgians will have voted on at least 17 separate Election Days this year, counting the early voting period that started on October 17. More than 2.5 million people cast their ballots before November 8, a state record for early vote turnout in a midterm. The Warnock-Walker race alone has cost $142.7 million so far, the most expensive Senate contest of 2022.
WRDW-TV
Local voter shares his plan of eliminating runoff elections
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Challenger Herschel Walker are set to meet in a runoff on Dec. 6. after neither candidate reached the majority of votes. Both candidates sit at 49 percent, with Warnock at a slight lead. So what happened?. Libertarian Chase Oliver managed...
Austin Scott declares victory in Georgia's 8th Congressional District election
(WTXL) — Rep. Austin Scott appears to be returning to the United States House of Representatives. According to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State, with 93.1% of precincts reporting, Scott, a Republican incumbent, has 176,364 votes (68.75%), while Democratic challenger Darrius Butler has 80,163 votes (31.25%). The...
wgxa.tv
Georgians describe their experiences with homelessness to state Senate committee
ATLANTA — A Georgia Senate committee focused on addressing homelessness heard Wednesday from a variety of Georgians who have directly experienced living on the streets. Those who testified came from diverse backgrounds but shared the common experience of homelessness. They described in frank terms the challenges they faced in trying to bounce back.
Ammo maker Norma Precision to expand in Georgia
Ammunition maker Norma Precision plans to build a new manufacturing and logistics complex along I-16 in Bryan County.
Eater
Buc-ee’s Brisket and Mercer Gold Wings Fuel This Georgia Politics Reporter’s Beat
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) politics reporter Stephen Fowler has put more miles on his Toyota Prius over the last year than most people put on their cars in five. Fowler’s travels throughout the state covering Georgia’s wild political landscape have most recently seen him reporting from campaign stops held at restaurants, coffee shops, and small businesses ahead of another consequential midterm election.
Study shows some Georgians looking to move away to other states: Here’s where
A new study shows that some Georgia residents are looking outside of the Peach State for places to live, with three states being the most considered for relocating.
Amendment 2 on the Georgia ballot | What is it and what does it do?
GEORGIA, USA — An item on Tuesday's ballot could help victims of natural disasters move forward. It's been over a year and a half after a tornado tore through Newnan. Families are still feeling the damage of the disaster as they rebuild their houses. Dean Jackson and his family...
Georgia Election Results | 2022 Midterm
Election Day in the United States has arrived, though millions of Americans had already cast their ballots by the time polls opened on Tuesday. While presidential candidates won't be on the ballot until 2024, there are plenty of races worth your attention in 2022. The midterms may shake up the balance of power in Washington for the remainder of President Joe Biden's term.
wabe.org
Groups find ways to hand out free food and water near Georgia polls despite voting law prohibitions
Early Tuesday Cameron Britt stood in the corner of a parking lot across from the Metropolitan Library in Southwest Atlanta, talking into a bullhorn aimed at voters and telling them about free food. “You know what I’m excited about? Free coffee and doughnuts,” he says. Behind him a...
Power outages in Big Bend, south Georgia
Here are the latest power outage numbers across Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia associated with Tropical Storm Nicole.
1 in Georgia takes home $1 million prize in latest Powerball
ATLANTA — It took a bit longer than lottery officials hoped, however, after a delay in the drawing, someone from Georgia is $1,000,000 richer. According to the Georgia Lottery, one person picked all five white balls, but failed to get the red Powerball -- netting them a million bucks.
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (November 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 1 year of experience. Applicants must possess a Valid Driver's License.
