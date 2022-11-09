Read full article on original website
Trump, New York AG both propose retired judge to serve as monitor of Trump Org.
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump and the New York attorney general's office both proposed that retired Judge Barbara Jones serve as the monitor to oversee the Trump Organization's financial statements. Attorneys for both camps were required to submit their nominations of who should serve in the monitor position by...
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
(CBS) – Former President Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to block a subpoena requiring him to testify. The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the subpoena “is invalid, unlawful, and unenforceable because President Trump, as a former president of the United States, has absolute immunity […]
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker indicted by federal grand jury
A grand jury has returned a federal indictment charging David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in late October, with attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault of an immediate family member of a federal official. "If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
READ: Federal indictment of David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi
David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, has been indicted by a federal grand jury. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Kevin McCarthy faces rocky road to speakership as hardliners emboldened by GOP's election showing
Members of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus are withholding their support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid and have begun to lay out their list of demands, putting the California Republican's path to securing 218 votes in peril if the party ultimately takes the House with a slim majority.
Election officials urge patience as counting goes on in critical House and Senate races
Election officials are urging patience and trying to tamp down on conspiracy theories about why the vote count in western states isn't yet done as control of the House and Senate hangs in the balance. About 540,000 votes in Arizona and 95,000 in Nevada remained to be counted as of...
Trump Org. controller said he was ordered to hide benefits on tax forms
Trump Organization Controller Jeffrey McConney testified about the mechanics behind him tacking on fringe benefits to salaries and bonuses at the direction of high-level executives, as the company's criminal trial in New York resumed on Thursday. McConney reiterated he followed instructions from former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and other...
Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says
The merits of Trump's presence are being debated, and Georgia Republicans feel that DeSantis' support would be a big boost, CNN reported.
House Democrats quietly plot leadership plans while waiting for Nancy Pelosi's next move
The internal Democratic maneuvering to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is quietly playing out behind the scenes even as lawmakers are completely in the dark about her ambitions and future plans. Members of Pelosi's leadership team and those who have ambitions to succeed her have been reaching out to their...
Neguse announces candidacy for Democratic caucus chair
Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado said in a letter to Democratic House colleagues Thursday that he is running for Caucus Chair, the fifth highest position among Democrats if they maintain their majority and fourth if they switch to the minority. Neguse currently serves as the co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.
Longest Serving US Senators Fast Facts
Here's a look at the top 25 longest-serving senators in US history. While not in the top 25, Dianne Fienstein is the longest-serving female senator in history. She marked her 30th anniversary in the Senate in 2022. The Top Twenty-Five as of 8/25/2022. Names in bold are currently serving in...
Microsoft blames Russian military-linked hackers for ransomware attacks in Poland and Ukraine
Hackers linked to Russia's military were very likely behind ransomware attacks last month on Ukrainian and Polish transportation and logistics organizations, Microsoft said Thursday. The revelation will raise concerns in Washington and European capitals that allies supporting Ukraine against Russia's invasion could face greater cyber threats from Moscow. Poland is...
Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — Authorities say Ukrainian police officers and broadcasts are returning to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops after more than eight months of occupation. The chief of the National Police of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, said in a Facebook post on Saturday that some 200 officers were at work in the city, setting up checkpoints and documenting evidence of possible war crimes. Police teams also were working to identify and neutralize unexploded ordnance, and one sapper was injured Saturday while demining an administrative building, Klymenko said. Ukraine’s communications watchdog said national TV and radio broadcasts had resumed in the city, and an adviser to Kherson’s mayor said humanitarian aid and supplies had begun to arrive from the neighboring Mykolaiv region.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she feels in danger in current political environment
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that she "absolutely" has felt her life is in danger since joining Congress, with her head always "on a swivel" when she's in public amid the nation's charged political environment. "It is a very real dynamic and very unfortunately and tragically we've seen political violence play...
Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city
Wilbur Ross Fast Facts
Here's a look at the life of former Commerce Secretary Wilbur L. Ross Jr. Birth name: Wilbur Louis Ross Jr. Marriages: Hilary (Geary) Ross (October 9, 2004); Betsy (McCaughey) Ross (December 7, 1995-August 2000, divorced); Judith (Nodine) Ross (May 26, 1961-October 1995, divorced) Children: with Judith Nodine: Jessica and Amanda.
