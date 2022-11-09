Read full article on original website
Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’
Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms
Chris Hayes: “There was no red wave. In fact, Republicans severely under-performed for Tuesday's midterms. Democrats severely over-performed. And all kinds of people from all kinds of segments of the commentariat have their idea why. Here’s mine.”Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Facing GOP blame for midterms, Trump pushes ‘stable genius’ line
Just hours before Americans started learning the results of the midterm elections, Donald Trump explained his perspective on the best way to interpret the vote tallies. “Well, I think if [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit,” the former president said. “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
MSNBC
Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, talks with an MSNBC panel about the powerful Culinary Union in Nevada that is a significant source of vote driving for Democrats, and how the union's Latina leader is motivating voters to support the Latina Democratic candidate for Senate.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers
MSNBC's Symone Sanders discusses the impact Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has had on the state of Georgia and on the national Democratic Party.Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies
Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
MSNBC
The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself
After several weeks, the first seditious conspiracy case federal prosecutors have brought in a decade will soon be in the hands of the jury. Five members of the Oath Keepers organization are charged with seditious conspiracy and several other felonies, all centering around the group’s efforts to violently interfere in the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Although the government’s evidence is strong, the case is not without its challenges. But the decision of the lead defendant and founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in his own defense may actually have made the prosecution’s case even stronger.
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
MSNBC
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Election results bolster controversial Democratic strategy
Democratic officials placed a highly risky bet this year, intervening in several Republican primaries in order to boost right-wing radicals. As regular readers may recall, the rationale behind the strategy was unsubtle: Democrats hoped to derail more electable Republican candidates and incumbents, helping GOP extremists who would repel mainstream voters and give Democrats a better chance of success.
MSNBC
Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio
Democratic Ohio Senate nominee, Rep. Tim Ryan, lost Tuesday evening to J.D. Vance, the 'Hillbilly Elegy' author who was a searing Donald Trump critic before he converted into one of his most loyal allies. The Morning Joe panel discusses Ryan's concession speech and his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron Klain on midterms: "Voters want to protect democracy"
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain discusses with Nicolle Wallace the results of the midterm elections and how President Biden will attempt to work with Republicans after the results. Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Lauren Leader: Women showed up and delivered for Democrats
Lauren Leader of All In Together joins Morning Joe to discuss how women helped drive the outcome of the midterms.Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. McCaskill: I don’t know how election deniers are ‘gonna get their story straight'
Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur to discuss Democratic headwinds and election denial in Nevada. With Republicans leading in Nevada but trailing in Arizona, “I don’t know how they’re gonna they're story straight," Senator McCaskill says. “Election deniers have a problem here."Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Biden is talking with Leader McCarthy, Dems and GOP members: WH
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon joins Morning Joe to discuss how the White House is feeling following the midterm elections, saying President Biden continues to be pleased by what he sees. Dillon also says Biden has been talking with House Minority Leader McCarthy.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Tom Nichols: Voters didn’t overthrow constitutional order because gas is expensive
The midterms battle for control of the House and Senate is still not over. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how younger voters and more prevented the so-called red wave from occurring, and considered election denying and abortion access as they voted.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat
Rachel Maddow lists several prominent and very vocal deniers of the results of the 2020 election who lost their bid for office and defied fears that their election reject would extend to their own races and a crisis for American democracy. Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor
Republican Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in a Wednesday interview spoke about Gov. Brian Kemp's win in the state and how it indicates that Donald Trump is 'no doubt in the rearview mirror.' The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Abortion rights proved to be more important than GOP predicted
After the historic leak at the U.S. Supreme Court in the spring, as the public came to realize that Republican-appointed justices were poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats immediately seized on the issue as one of the most pressing matters in the midterm elections. Republicans responded by effectively shrugging...
MSNBC
Some Biden spending increased inflation: Liberal economist to MSNBC
Republicans and Democrats both hammered the economy in their midterm closing arguments, as both parties sought to capitalize on voter concern over inflation. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the root cause of the problem, and who can actually fix it.Nov. 10, 2022.
