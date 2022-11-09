ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms

Chris Hayes: “There was no red wave. In fact, Republicans severely under-performed for Tuesday's midterms. Democrats severely over-performed. And all kinds of people from all kinds of segments of the commentariat have their idea why. Here’s mine.”Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC

Facing GOP blame for midterms, Trump pushes ‘stable genius’ line

Just hours before Americans started learning the results of the midterm elections, Donald Trump explained his perspective on the best way to interpret the vote tallies. “Well, I think if [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit,” the former president said. “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
MSNBC

Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies

Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
MSNBC

The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself

After several weeks, the first seditious conspiracy case federal prosecutors have brought in a decade will soon be in the hands of the jury. Five members of the Oath Keepers organization are charged with seditious conspiracy and several other felonies, all centering around the group’s efforts to violently interfere in the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Although the government’s evidence is strong, the case is not without its challenges. But the decision of the lead defendant and founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in his own defense may actually have made the prosecution’s case even stronger.
MSNBC

Election results bolster controversial Democratic strategy

Democratic officials placed a highly risky bet this year, intervening in several Republican primaries in order to boost right-wing radicals. As regular readers may recall, the rationale behind the strategy was unsubtle: Democrats hoped to derail more electable Republican candidates and incumbents, helping GOP extremists who would repel mainstream voters and give Democrats a better chance of success.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio

Democratic Ohio Senate nominee, Rep. Tim Ryan, lost Tuesday evening to J.D. Vance, the 'Hillbilly Elegy' author who was a searing Donald Trump critic before he converted into one of his most loyal allies. The Morning Joe panel discusses Ryan's concession speech and his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

Ron Klain on midterms: "Voters want to protect democracy"

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain discusses with Nicolle Wallace the results of the midterm elections and how President Biden will attempt to work with Republicans after the results. Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC

Sen. McCaskill: I don’t know how election deniers are ‘gonna get their story straight'

Former Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, and former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Michael Steele join Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur to discuss Democratic headwinds and election denial in Nevada. With Republicans leading in Nevada but trailing in Arizona, “I don’t know how they’re gonna they're story straight," Senator McCaskill says. “Election deniers have a problem here."Nov. 9, 2022.
NEVADA STATE
MSNBC

Biden is talking with Leader McCarthy, Dems and GOP members: WH

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon joins Morning Joe to discuss how the White House is feeling following the midterm elections, saying President Biden continues to be pleased by what he sees. Dillon also says Biden has been talking with House Minority Leader McCarthy.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC

In heartening surprise, many losing election deniers concede defeat

Rachel Maddow lists several prominent and very vocal deniers of the results of the 2020 election who lost their bid for office and defied fears that their election reject would extend to their own races and a crisis for American democracy. Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC

Abortion rights proved to be more important than GOP predicted

After the historic leak at the U.S. Supreme Court in the spring, as the public came to realize that Republican-appointed justices were poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, Democrats immediately seized on the issue as one of the most pressing matters in the midterm elections. Republicans responded by effectively shrugging...
WISCONSIN STATE
MSNBC

Some Biden spending increased inflation: Liberal economist to MSNBC

Republicans and Democrats both hammered the economy in their midterm closing arguments, as both parties sought to capitalize on voter concern over inflation. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the root cause of the problem, and who can actually fix it.Nov. 10, 2022.

