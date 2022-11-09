Read full article on original website
Related
MSNBC
Arizona Republicans fume over MAGA movement election lies
Conspiracy theory-peddling conservatives honed in on temporary issues with vote tabulation at some Arizona polling places to push baseless claims of Election Day vote-rigging. And if the clear exhaustion of fellow conservatives forced to field questions about these baseless claims is any sign, it appears the MAGA movement is wearing out its welcome in Arizona.
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms
Chris Hayes: “There was no red wave. In fact, Republicans severely under-performed for Tuesday's midterms. Democrats severely over-performed. And all kinds of people from all kinds of segments of the commentariat have their idea why. Here’s mine.”Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos
Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado won re-election Tuesday, NBC News projected, defeating Republican Joe O’Dea in what had been expected to be a competitive race. Sen. Bennet joins Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 9, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis for president? Not so fast.
Republicans massively underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, but there was a notable exception to the trend: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election. DeSantis didn't just clobber his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Charlie Crist, by about 20 points — he also carried 62 out of 67 counties; secured an astonishing win in Miami-Dade, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold; and performed exceptionally well in areas with big Latino populations.
MSNBC
Biden White House feels ‘confident’ in uncalled midterm races
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss President Joe Biden’s phone call with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as control of the House remains uncertain.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Statewide win for Evers exposes distortion of Republican gerrymander of Wisconsin
An MSNBC panel talks about how Republicans in Wisconsin have so thoroughly rigged the election maps that a Democratic governor and a near Republican supermajority can be produced by the same election.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'
“It was easy to go to voters in this election—and I campaigned in 12 states—and show the receipts,” says Sen. Cory Booker on why Democrats overperformed in the midterm elections. “It was an easy case to make.”Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron Johnson remains Wisconsin's stalwart defender of hard-right MAGA politics
Republican Ron Johnson has defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes to win a third term as a senator from Wisconsin, NBC News projects. Democrats had targeted Johnson as a vulnerable incumbent to topple in their bid to maintain control of the Senate, but Johnson has yet again prevailed over a progressive competitor in the purple state.
MSNBC
The leader of the Oath Keepers may have just doomed himself
After several weeks, the first seditious conspiracy case federal prosecutors have brought in a decade will soon be in the hands of the jury. Five members of the Oath Keepers organization are charged with seditious conspiracy and several other felonies, all centering around the group’s efforts to violently interfere in the Jan. 6, 2021, congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win. Although the government’s evidence is strong, the case is not without its challenges. But the decision of the lead defendant and founder of the Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, to testify in his own defense may actually have made the prosecution’s case even stronger.
MSNBC
Some Biden spending increased inflation: Liberal economist to MSNBC
Republicans and Democrats both hammered the economy in their midterm closing arguments, as both parties sought to capitalize on voter concern over inflation. Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the root cause of the problem, and who can actually fix it.Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Election results bolster controversial Democratic strategy
Democratic officials placed a highly risky bet this year, intervening in several Republican primaries in order to boost right-wing radicals. As regular readers may recall, the rationale behind the strategy was unsubtle: Democrats hoped to derail more electable Republican candidates and incumbents, helping GOP extremists who would repel mainstream voters and give Democrats a better chance of success.
MSNBC
Facing GOP blame for midterms, Trump pushes ‘stable genius’ line
Just hours before Americans started learning the results of the midterm elections, Donald Trump explained his perspective on the best way to interpret the vote tallies. “Well, I think if [Republicans] win, I should get all the credit,” the former president said. “If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
MSNBC
Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Trump-backed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won re-election, overcoming a challenge from Blake Masters, a 2020 election denier backed by former President Donald Trump, NBC News projects. The win brings Democrats one seat closer to control of the Senate. Most polling leading up to Election Day showed Kelly with...
Former WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki said Donald Trump is a 'loser' who cost seats for Republicans in the midterms
Psaki said members of the GOP are probably begging Trump not to announce his 2024 plans "before the Georgia runoff because he's such a problem."
MSNBC
Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’
Abortion was a top issue helping North Carolina voters choose Democrat Wiley Nickel over Trump-backed Bo Hines, who said he wanted a community review process for victims of rape and incest. Wiley Nickel tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that moment showed “what a far-right extremist we were up against,” adding that in swing districts like his, “if you stand 100% pro-Trump … you’re going to lose.”Nov. 10, 2022.
MSNBC
Republicans aren't moving on from Trump just yet, author argues
The New York Times Magazine's Robert Draper joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcomes from the midterm elections and why he says despite some evidence, most Republican lawmakers and constituents aren't yet turning away from Trump.Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
‘Quit being wimps’: Michael Moore tells Dems to go on offense after Roe backlash
Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber after 5 states held referendums on abortion rights in the 2022 midterms. Moore strongly telling Melber these key states voted to say “We don’t want the government saying what women can do… Democrats have got to quit being wimps and fight on these issues… Be ahead of the curve.”Nov. 11, 2022.
MSNBC
GOP bomb goes off: Turning on 'toxic,' 'loser' Trump after humiliating losses
After President Biden and the Democrats outperformed expectations in the midterm elections, the Republican party that was loyal to Trump in extreme terms is suddenly saying Trump dragged the party down and blew a big opportunity to control Congress. You will see the scathing rebuke of Trump from GOP operatives to Fox News to Rupert Murdoch’s papers. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber shows you Trump’s losing streak dating back to 2016 and reports on what the GOP will do now.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Tom Nichols: Voters didn’t overthrow constitutional order because gas is expensive
The midterms battle for control of the House and Senate is still not over. Joy Reid and her panel discuss how younger voters and more prevented the so-called red wave from occurring, and considered election denying and abortion access as they voted.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC
Ron Klain on midterms: "Voters want to protect democracy"
White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain discusses with Nicolle Wallace the results of the midterm elections and how President Biden will attempt to work with Republicans after the results. Nov. 10, 2022.
Comments / 1