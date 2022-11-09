ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Republican Kean defeats Malinowski in New Jersey rematch

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Tom Kean Jr. has defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski to win a U.S. House seat representing the sprawling 7th District in New Jersey. The Associated Press called the race for Kean, the son of a popular former Republican governor of New Jersey, at...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Channel 3000

Trump’s future, overtime for Warnock, Walker in Georgia and more election news | Hot off the Wire podcast

Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of Congress. Among the topics in this podcast:. Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on.
GEORGIA STATE
Channel 3000

Virginia Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears: ‘Time to move on’ from Trump

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Republican lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, said in a TV interview Thursday that if Donald Trump makes a third bid for the White House, she would not support him. Previously a vocal advocate for the former president, Earle-Sears told Fox Business that voters in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Channel 3000

How the Georgia Senate runoff will work

If Georgia voters were hoping to avoid talking politics at Thanksgiving, the state’s tightly contested Senate race has other plans. Neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker surpassed the 50% threshold needed to win the race outright Tuesday evening, CNN projects, forcing a runoff election set for December 6.
GEORGIA STATE
Channel 3000

How election officials staved off chaos at polling places Tuesday

In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely. The fallout from former President Donald Trump‘s lies about the 2020 election — and the fraud conspiracy theories, hostility towards election officials and promises of combative poll watching activities those falsehoods produced — did not translate into widespread chaos at precincts around the country on Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Channel 3000

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch; planning for DeSantis 2024 begins

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the...
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

Voters in Four States Move to Safeguard Abortion Rights

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — U.S. voters spoke up for abortion rights Tuesday through ballot measures in four states in what was seen as a win for abortion rights supporters. In Michigan, California, and Vermont, voters approved measures that would amend their state constitutions to protect abortion,...
VERMONT STATE
Channel 3000

The election and cannabis as a replacement for opioids | Here Weed Go! podcast

Host Eddie Celaya delivers a special episode. First, he provides some breaking cannabis news: Maryland and Missouri voters approved recreational adult-use cannabis programs in their respective states. Plus, five counties in Texas voted to effectively decriminalize cannabis use and halt most enforcement of prohibition within their borders. Similar adult-use measures...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy