Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
Republican Kean defeats Malinowski in New Jersey rematch
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Tom Kean Jr. has defeated incumbent Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski to win a U.S. House seat representing the sprawling 7th District in New Jersey. The Associated Press called the race for Kean, the son of a popular former Republican governor of New Jersey, at...
House Democrats hold another seat as Arizona re-elects Greg Stanton
Arizona's Democratic incumbent candidate Greg Stanton secured another victory for his Party late Friday as Republicans look to gain as many seats as possible in the lower chamber.
Trump’s future, overtime for Warnock, Walker in Georgia and more election news | Hot off the Wire podcast
Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of Congress. Among the topics in this podcast:. Former President Donald Trump is moving forward with his planned Tuesday announcement, pressing on with a third presidential run. His decision comes as members of his party continue to blame him for an unexpectedly poor midterm showing and some call for the party to move on.
Biden hopes for Brittney Griner’s release; Gov. Glenn Youngkin apologizes to Nancy Pelosi, and more top news
Here’s a look at trending topics in a post-election night world for Nov. 9. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten note of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for comments he made after the assault on her husband Paul Pelosi, her spokesperson told CNN. The speaker has accepted...
Virginia Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears: ‘Time to move on’ from Trump
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s Republican lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, said in a TV interview Thursday that if Donald Trump makes a third bid for the White House, she would not support him. Previously a vocal advocate for the former president, Earle-Sears told Fox Business that voters in...
5 things to know for Nov. 10: Midterms, Tropical storm, Ukraine, Marijuana, Listeria
Election officials cautiously went into the midterms this week bracing for the possibility of harassment and hostility at some polling places. Luckily, voting went smoothly across the US — even after two years that election-deniers bragged that they would flood the polls with observers to find fraud. Here’s what...
Russia leaves Kherson; judge halts loan forgiveness; Trump faces blame from GOP | Hot off the Wire podcast
The Russian Defense Ministry says it has finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. A U.S. judge in Texas has blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness.
How the Georgia Senate runoff will work
If Georgia voters were hoping to avoid talking politics at Thanksgiving, the state’s tightly contested Senate race has other plans. Neither Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock nor Republican challenger Herschel Walker surpassed the 50% threshold needed to win the race outright Tuesday evening, CNN projects, forcing a runoff election set for December 6.
Kudlow Calls For Trump To Put His Political Plans On Hold As Georgia Runoff Looms
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow urged former President Donald Trump to place his “political plans” on pause, citing the looming Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia. “Tonight Herschel first: That’s my message to the Republican Party. You can carry the house and you can pick up
How election officials staved off chaos at polling places Tuesday
In many ways, the 2022 elections were an example of the plane landing safely. The fallout from former President Donald Trump‘s lies about the 2020 election — and the fraud conspiracy theories, hostility towards election officials and promises of combative poll watching activities those falsehoods produced — did not translate into widespread chaos at precincts around the country on Tuesday.
Trump urged to delay 2024 launch; planning for DeSantis 2024 begins
WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the Republican nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for the GOP are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the...
Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says
The merits of Trump's presence are being debated, and Georgia Republicans feel that DeSantis' support would be a big boost, CNN reported.
Youngkin sent Pelosi a handwritten note apologizing for comments about attack on husband
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin sent a handwritten note of apology to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for comments he made after the assault on her husband Paul Pelosi, her spokesperson told CNN. The speaker has accepted the apology, the spokesperson said. The letter, which was postmarked for November 1, came after...
Voters in Four States Move to Safeguard Abortion Rights
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — U.S. voters spoke up for abortion rights Tuesday through ballot measures in four states in what was seen as a win for abortion rights supporters. In Michigan, California, and Vermont, voters approved measures that would amend their state constitutions to protect abortion,...
The election and cannabis as a replacement for opioids | Here Weed Go! podcast
Host Eddie Celaya delivers a special episode. First, he provides some breaking cannabis news: Maryland and Missouri voters approved recreational adult-use cannabis programs in their respective states. Plus, five counties in Texas voted to effectively decriminalize cannabis use and halt most enforcement of prohibition within their borders. Similar adult-use measures...
What student loan borrowers need to know after a federal court struck down Biden’s forgiveness program
Student loan borrowers are now waiting indefinitely to see if they’ll receive debt relief under President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program after a federal judge in Texas struck down the program Thursday, declaring it illegal. The Department of Justice immediately appealed to the 5th US Circuit Court...
