Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida's incoming House Democratic Leader, Fentrice Driskell, reflected this week on the challenges ahead for her caucus now that more Republicans will be in the Florida Legislature. Following the 2022 election, the House and Senate chambers became GOP "supermajorities." "As the minority party, we are called to be the party of the loyal opposition," says […]

20 HOURS AGO