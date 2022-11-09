Read full article on original website
wichitabyeb.com
Best Things Happening This Weekend in Wichita (Nov 11-13)
Searching for ideas on what to do in Wichita this weekend? Looking to plan ahead for something in the future? We got you covered with Best Things Happening This Weekend In Wichita. Jump to Section:. Best Things To Do | Live Music | Performing Arts. Best Things Happening This Weekend...
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Coffee Daze
The College Hill neighborhood officially has a coffee shop to call its own with the opening of Coffee Daze at. The menu for Coffee Daze features coffee, blended drinks, matcha and teas along with beverages for non-coffee lovers. Desserts and pastries are also available. The wide open space had plenty...
A list of Wichita restaurants offering free, discounted meals on Veterans Day 2022
Many local restaurants are offering free meals and other deals for veterans on Friday, which is Veterans Day
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile making stops around Wichita
The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has been in Wichita this week and has made several stops.
KWCH.com
2022 Veterans Day events and ‘freebies’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Veterans Day honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. We compiled a list of events commemorating the day. We’ve also included businesses showing their gratitude by offering special deals to veterans and active duty members of the military. 7-10 a.m. - Veterans Day...
KWCH.com
The first feel of winter in the Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says temperatures this morning are significantly colder than yesterday, down into the teens and 20s across the state. Winds are breezy from the north at 10-20 mph allowing for feels like temps down into the single digits and teens... Brrrrr! You will need to bundle up with a heavy winter coat and keep it handy the entire day!
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Paris Baguette bakery and restaurant
Wichita’s has itself a new French-inspired bakery and restaurant with the arrival of Paris Baguette. The chain, that started in South Korea, has made its way to the great city of Wichita, KS. They celebrated their grand opening on Thursday to long lines of diners with trays of stacked pastries in hand. Let’s take a look.
wichitabyeb.com
Boba and chicken sandwiches collide at Chick’n Pop
Two of the most popular types of restaurants in Wichita have collided into one restaurant called Chick’n Pop. The new business that has taken over the former Chicago Donuts space at 3233 E. Harry combines boba and chicken sandwiches. =================. 3233 E Harry St., Wichita, KS 67218. 316-553-9631. Monday...
kfdi.com
Thousands of riders take part in Wichita Toy Run
Over 2,700 motorcycle riders took part in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run on Sunday. The riders carried Christmas toys for children from downtown Wichita to the Hartman Arena in Park City. The riders gathered along Douglas from McLean to Main Street, then they rode east to Broadway, then north on Broadway to Hartman Arena.
Wichita's Heartspring selects new President/CEO
wichitabyeb.com
Veterans Day Food Deals & Veteran-Owned Restaurants In Wichita | 2022
Veterans Day is just around the corner. It’s a day for some wonderful food deals for veterans and active military; a day to honor those who fight for our country. If you’re not a veteran, but would still like to show some love, I’ve also included a list of veteran-owned restaurants and food trucks in the Wichita area.
KWCH.com
Cold front early Thursday; here comes winter
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold front coming across the Plains on Thursday will usher in a big change in the weather. There will be a small window of opportunity for some rain and thunder early Thursday, but during the afternoon, gusty winds and chilly weather should be expected. This will be a 20 degree drop for most of the state.
Operation Holiday receives 80,000 pounds of food
Humankind Ministries Operation Holiday received an 80,000-pound food donation on Wednesday at its warehouse.
KWCH.com
Next round of free at-home COVID-19 tests available for households across Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), partnering with a public charity of the national Rockefeller Foundation, is providing a second round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to households in every Kansas community. Households across the Sunflower State can visit AccessCovidTests.org to place an order...
KWCH.com
Wind and warmth on Wednesday will soon change
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just ahead of a strong cold front, strong south winds and very warm temperatures will be common across Kansas. Higher humidity will lead to a cloudy start, but once we get into the afternoon, expect some sunshine to break through. Much of the state will start...
From warm and windy to a winter chill
Our next storm system is approaching and it will bring a big temperature change and another chance for rain.
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
Ammunition detonates in south Wichita mobile fire
The Wichita Fire Department and Sedgwick County Fire District #1 responded to a fire in the 1100 block of 55th Street South Wednesday.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Historic change comes to Wichita school board representation, and more may be coming still
Wichitans living within the borders of the Wichita Public Schools district known as USD 259 on Tuesday voted 2-1 in favor of a historic change to school board elections. The Wichita school board has six district representatives and one at-large member. Currently, residents of each district vote on their district representative in the primary but all voters citywide vote on that representative in the general election. On Tuesday, Wichita voters favored changing this, so in next year’s school board elections, only district residents will vote on district representatives. An at-large member would still be elected by voters across the city.
