CHICKASHA, Okla. – The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma men's soccer reserve team recently concluded the 2022 season on a high note. The Drovers produced a fantastic season with a record of 7-1. Several players made key impacts for the Drovers on the pitch, highlighted by goalkeeper, and team captain, Harry Cracknell (SO/Brighton, U.K.), as well as a pair of lethal strikers, Roberto Serrano (SO/Madrid, Spain) and Loris Mariotti (SO/Gerva, Switzerland). USAO also features local talent, as Matthew Yokum (FR/Chickasha, OK) was a staple for the team's defense.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO