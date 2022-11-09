ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitkin County, CO

Preliminary vote tallies in PitCo show some clear early pictures, some too close to call

By Aspen Daily News Staff report
Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
coloradosun.com

Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.

Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Colorado likely legalizes psychedelic plants, Aspen voters showed lots of support

Colorado is looking to become the second state, behind Oregon, to legalize the possession and medical use of psychedelic plants and fungi. Legal regulated access to psilocybin mushrooms for people 21 and older is to take effect with the passage of Proposition 122, a ballot measure that was posed to Colorado voters in the midterm election. The statewide initiative comes at a time when research breaks new ground on the mental health benefits of plant-based psychedelic treatments.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Buglione outlines plan for taking reins of PitCo sheriff’s office

Pitkin County Sheriff-elect Michael Buglione said Wednesday he isn’t looking to overhaul the department after unseating incumbent Joe DiSalvo in Tuesday’s election but he has a plan that he says will improve it. “Everybody needs to feel comfortable that I’m not going in there and wiping the slate...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Frisch says complete CD3 vote count could take a lot more time

A mere 64 votes — out of 313,428 votes cast in 27 counties — separated Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican Lauren Boebert as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the day after Election Day in the contest for U.S. House District 3. Frisch, a Pitkin County businessman and former Aspen...
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Frisch-Boebert race close in early returns

Update: As of 7:14 a.m., Adam Frisch was ahead of Lauren Boebert, 149,421 votes to 145,946. That is a margin of 50.59% to 49.41%. In early returns on Tuesday, Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen was leading Republican Lauren Boebert of Silt in the race for U.S. House District 3. As...
ASPEN, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee County 2022 Election One for the Record-books

With a strong start, a lagging middle, and a rip-roaring ending, Chaffee County voters turned out for the 2022 midterms; achieving a 74.4 percent voter turnout. The local turnout far exceeded the Colorado statewide voter turnout of 49.86 percent:. State-wide ballots cast 1,905,950. Active Voters 3,822,916. Chaffee Midterm votes cast:...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Glenwood Springs seeks relief from growing traffic

Glenwood Springs is choking on traffic and looking to the public bus system for additional relief. The city government recently commissioned an origination and destination study to build off of earlier efforts to figure out where traffic is coming from and where it is going. Some popular assumptions were confirmed, but the study unveiled surprises as well.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Snowmass Village council to have female majority for first time

With the election of Susan Marolt and Britta Gustafson to the Snowmass Village Town Council on Tuesday night, the council enters a new era of leadership with its first-ever female majority. Unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s office showed that as of early Wednesday morning, Marolt had...
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Semple: Big ‘D’ stands strong in Aspen

When we were high school kids in Aspen, George Burson, our U.S. government class teacher, implored us to either register as a Republican or a Democrat, but not as unaffiliated. His rational was twofold; stand for something, and be able to vote in the primaries. Voting has changed since 1985,...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Local news in brief, Nov. 11

Latest CD3 vote count puts Boebert in lead over Frisch. Though challenger Adam Frisch was in the lead in the tight U.S. House District 3 race over incumbent Lauren Boebert as votes were released on Tuesday night and Wednesday, the situation changed on Thursday. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Boebert,...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen School District to request audit filing extension a year after filing late

Seven months after the Aspen School District filed a past-due audit report to the state, the district is seeking a routine deadline extension in the current audit cycle. New Aspen School District Chief Financial Officer Dave Sholes said staff turnover was a main culprit in keeping the district from meeting the statewide Dec. 30 deadline. The district will seek the maximum 60-day extension, moving the deadline to March 1.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course

This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail. Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.
VAIL, CO
Aspen Daily News

Parrott: The Gym of Aspen

Most people in mountain towns are notorious for having legs of iron, VO2 maxes higher than the altitude at which they live, endurance abilities that make even the winner of Boogie’s Buddy Race an EPO suspect worthy of the crosshairs of Travis Tygart — and noodles for arms. Maya Rudolph’s character of Lucy Flerng in HBO’s Tour de Pharmacy (2017) hilariously nailed the aesthetic: “Cyclists are hunks, with the upper body of an alien and the downstairs of a horse.”
ASPEN, CO
OutThere Colorado

Large boulder plows through Colorado home, striking resident

A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department. "The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
NEW CASTLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Pedestrian killed while walking on train tracks in Colorado

Officials from the Garfield County Coroner's Office have identified 47-year-old Lisa Detweiler as the woman who was fatally struck by a train in New Castle earlier this week. The collision occurred at the intersection of Kamm Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Thursday, according to a news release. Crews from the coroner's office were dispatched to the scene after being notified that a pedestrian had been killed by a passing freight train.
NEW CASTLE, CO

