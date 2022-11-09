Preliminary vote tallies in PitCo show some clear early pictures, some too close to call

Read full article on original website
coloradosun.com
Lauren Boebert blames her close race on turnout and top-of-ticket Republicans. Here’s what the numbers say.
Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert blames her much-closer-than-expected race with Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman, on turnout levels and a lack of enthusiasm for the GOP’s Colorado candidates for U.S. Senate and governor. The Unaffiliated is our twice-weekly newsletter on Colorado politics and policy. Each edition...
Aspen Daily News
Colorado likely legalizes psychedelic plants, Aspen voters showed lots of support
Colorado is looking to become the second state, behind Oregon, to legalize the possession and medical use of psychedelic plants and fungi. Legal regulated access to psilocybin mushrooms for people 21 and older is to take effect with the passage of Proposition 122, a ballot measure that was posed to Colorado voters in the midterm election. The statewide initiative comes at a time when research breaks new ground on the mental health benefits of plant-based psychedelic treatments.
Aspen Daily News
Buglione outlines plan for taking reins of PitCo sheriff’s office
Pitkin County Sheriff-elect Michael Buglione said Wednesday he isn’t looking to overhaul the department after unseating incumbent Joe DiSalvo in Tuesday’s election but he has a plan that he says will improve it. “Everybody needs to feel comfortable that I’m not going in there and wiping the slate...
Aspen Daily News
Frisch says complete CD3 vote count could take a lot more time
A mere 64 votes — out of 313,428 votes cast in 27 counties — separated Democrat Adam Frisch and Republican Lauren Boebert as of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the day after Election Day in the contest for U.S. House District 3. Frisch, a Pitkin County businessman and former Aspen...
Aspen Daily News
Frisch-Boebert race close in early returns
Update: As of 7:14 a.m., Adam Frisch was ahead of Lauren Boebert, 149,421 votes to 145,946. That is a margin of 50.59% to 49.41%. In early returns on Tuesday, Democrat Adam Frisch of Aspen was leading Republican Lauren Boebert of Silt in the race for U.S. House District 3. As...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee County 2022 Election One for the Record-books
With a strong start, a lagging middle, and a rip-roaring ending, Chaffee County voters turned out for the 2022 midterms; achieving a 74.4 percent voter turnout. The local turnout far exceeded the Colorado statewide voter turnout of 49.86 percent:. State-wide ballots cast 1,905,950. Active Voters 3,822,916. Chaffee Midterm votes cast:...
Summit Daily News
Meet Adam Frisch, the candidate who shocked Lauren Boebert and his fellow Democrats
ASPEN — Win or lose, Democrat Adam Frisch shocked Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the national Democratic establishment that gave him little chance of succeeding in Tuesday’s election. Logging thousands of miles driving across a district the size of Mississippi, his goal was to meet voters in...
Aspen Daily News
Glenwood Springs seeks relief from growing traffic
Glenwood Springs is choking on traffic and looking to the public bus system for additional relief. The city government recently commissioned an origination and destination study to build off of earlier efforts to figure out where traffic is coming from and where it is going. Some popular assumptions were confirmed, but the study unveiled surprises as well.
Aspen Daily News
Letter from Krabloonik attorney shows no intention to vacate property
A letter submitted to the Town of Snowmass Village from an attorney representing Krabloonik Dog Sledding shows that the business has no intention of going down without a fight. The letter was sent to the town on Oct. 24 and obtained by the Aspen Daily News through a public records...
Aspen Daily News
Snowmass Village council to have female majority for first time
With the election of Susan Marolt and Britta Gustafson to the Snowmass Village Town Council on Tuesday night, the council enters a new era of leadership with its first-ever female majority. Unofficial results from the Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder’s office showed that as of early Wednesday morning, Marolt had...
Aspen Daily News
Semple: Big ‘D’ stands strong in Aspen
When we were high school kids in Aspen, George Burson, our U.S. government class teacher, implored us to either register as a Republican or a Democrat, but not as unaffiliated. His rational was twofold; stand for something, and be able to vote in the primaries. Voting has changed since 1985,...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Nov. 11
Latest CD3 vote count puts Boebert in lead over Frisch. Though challenger Adam Frisch was in the lead in the tight U.S. House District 3 race over incumbent Lauren Boebert as votes were released on Tuesday night and Wednesday, the situation changed on Thursday. As of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Boebert,...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen School District to request audit filing extension a year after filing late
Seven months after the Aspen School District filed a past-due audit report to the state, the district is seeking a routine deadline extension in the current audit cycle. New Aspen School District Chief Financial Officer Dave Sholes said staff turnover was a main culprit in keeping the district from meeting the statewide Dec. 30 deadline. The district will seek the maximum 60-day extension, moving the deadline to March 1.
Vail reaches agreement with party responsible for dead tree on golf course
This summer, when a large evergreen began to turn red and die on the Vail Golf Club course, it drew the attention of many in Vail. Under suspicion that the tree may have been poisoned, investigations were started by the Vail Recreation District (which operates the course) as well as town officials, police and the Colorado Department of Agriculture Pesticide Division.
Ski country residents seek to form new 'official' town in Colorado
A petition has been filed with the Summit County District Court that has the goal of turning a part of Colorado known as Keystone – home to a ski resort of the same namesake – into an officially incorporated town. The petition was signed by 208 individuals, including Bill Bergman, the founder of Keystone and first to sign his name to the initiative.
Aspen Daily News
Parrott: The Gym of Aspen
Most people in mountain towns are notorious for having legs of iron, VO2 maxes higher than the altitude at which they live, endurance abilities that make even the winner of Boogie’s Buddy Race an EPO suspect worthy of the crosshairs of Travis Tygart — and noodles for arms. Maya Rudolph’s character of Lucy Flerng in HBO’s Tour de Pharmacy (2017) hilariously nailed the aesthetic: “Cyclists are hunks, with the upper body of an alien and the downstairs of a horse.”
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Garfield County coroner reports New Castle train incident involving pedestrian was fatal
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in New Castle on Thursday morning, Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire confirmed in a Thursday evening news release. Lisa Detweiler, 47, a female and resident of New Castle died after being hit by a freight train just before 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the news release.
Large boulder plows through Colorado home, striking resident
A large boulder dislodged from Mount Maderas in New Castle on Thursday, ultimately crashing into a home, according to officials from the New Castle Police Department. "The boulder entered through the back of the residence and struck a person in the living room located in the front of the residence. As to the weight of the boulder, I don’t know. It was large enough to have done much more serious damage if it had hit the occupant square," said New Castle's Police Chief Chuck Burrows.
Colorado home to 'most popular' ski resort town in country, data shows
Vacation rental website HomeToGo recently released search data that relates to the upcoming ski season and, according to them, the most popular resort in the country is found in Colorado. By looking at data related to ski towns across the United States and Canada, the company determined that Breckenridge was...
Pedestrian killed while walking on train tracks in Colorado
Officials from the Garfield County Coroner's Office have identified 47-year-old Lisa Detweiler as the woman who was fatally struck by a train in New Castle earlier this week. The collision occurred at the intersection of Kamm Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks on Thursday, according to a news release. Crews from the coroner's office were dispatched to the scene after being notified that a pedestrian had been killed by a passing freight train.
