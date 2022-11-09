ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccurtain County, OK

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

NWS upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4, estimated winds at 170 mph

IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Idabel tornado to an EF-4. The Shreveport bureau confirmed the information on Twitter. The tornado tracked for 58 miles, beginning in Texas and ended in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Estimated winds are believed to be around 170 miles per hour.
IDABEL, OK
WFAA

North Texas tornado upgraded to EF-4 with 170 mph winds

DALLAS — The North Texas tornado that struck down in Lamar County has been upgraded to an EF-4, the second-highest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The tornado, which was one of four that happened in North Texas last Friday, had estimated peak winds of 170 mph and was an estimated 1,350 yards, or just over 3/4 of a mile, wide, according to the latest survey data from the National Weather Service.
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
easttexasradio.com

Red River County Reports Twister

An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
RED RIVER COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two tornadoes confirmed in McCurtain County, NWS says

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed in McCurtain County during a damage survey by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said storm surveys are ongoing on four different supercell thunderstorms tracks that occurred on Friday. The first tornado, which was located in Pickens, in northwest...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado

IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
IDABEL, OK
easttexasradio.com

