One of the northeast Texas November 4th tornadoes upgraded to EF-4
One of the nine tornadoes confirmed in northeast Texas and southeast Oklahoma last week has now been upgraded to an EF-4 with winds of 170 miles-an-hour and a track of nearly 60 miles from near Clarksville in Red River County
NWS upgrades Idabel tornado to EF-4, estimated winds at 170 mph
IDABEL, Okla. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the Idabel tornado to an EF-4. The Shreveport bureau confirmed the information on Twitter. The tornado tracked for 58 miles, beginning in Texas and ended in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. Estimated winds are believed to be around 170 miles per hour.
North Texas tornado upgraded to EF-4 with 170 mph winds
DALLAS — The North Texas tornado that struck down in Lamar County has been upgraded to an EF-4, the second-highest rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale. The tornado, which was one of four that happened in North Texas last Friday, had estimated peak winds of 170 mph and was an estimated 1,350 yards, or just over 3/4 of a mile, wide, according to the latest survey data from the National Weather Service.
NWS: Tornado that hit Texas, moved through Oklahoma was EF-4
A deadly tornado that moved through East Texas and southeastern Oklahoma has now been upgraded.
New Boston Texas Tornado Damage From Storms in East Texas Friday Night
According to KSLA News, the National Weather Service has now confirmed there were six tornados in East Texas and at least 1 in Oklahoma. The towns that showed quite a bit of damage include Sulpher Springs, Hughes Springs, Paris, Clarksville, New Boston and Idabel Oklahoma. Dozen of people were injured and there were unfortunately three deaths reported.
Long track tornado upgraded to EF-4
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — The National Weather Service Shreveport found EF-4 damage in Red River County on Tuesday, prompting an upgrade to the twister that tore through McCurtain County on Friday. The survey team found damage compatible with winds of 170 mph, reclassifying the tornado to EF-4 status. The tornado was previously given a preliminary rating of EF-3.
At Least Nine Tornadoes Touched Down In Texas Last Week
Severe weather brought many tornadoes to Texas last week.
Lamar County tornado victim proposes after finding missing engagement ring amid the rubble
PARIS, Texas - A Lamar County couple who lost just about everything they own because of a tornado was able to recover a very valuable item – one that means love and life to them. Last week, Dakota Hudson and Lauren Patterson lost the new home they were building...
Red River County Reports Twister
An EF-3 tornado struck Red River County Friday afternoon, packing winds of 150 miles per hour. Judge L.D Williamson issued a Disaster Declaration. At least ten homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. In addition, they reported several injuries and transported a man to a trauma center at a deer camp north of Clarksville.
Two tornadoes confirmed in McCurtain County, NWS says
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Two tornadoes were confirmed in McCurtain County during a damage survey by the National Weather Service. The National Weather Service said storm surveys are ongoing on four different supercell thunderstorms tracks that occurred on Friday. The first tornado, which was located in Pickens, in northwest...
'Multiple miracles in every house' | North Texas communities surveying damage after tornadoes
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas — Chad and Kandi Brannan built eight rental houses off U.S. Highway 271 in Lamar County three years ago this week. “Called it Brannan Meadow,” Chad Brannan said. “It was just a picture book story of what you would hope out of a community feel.”
8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night. More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home. “A tornado warning on our phones...
2 Local Idabel Businesses Destroyed By Friday's Tornado
Tornadoes wreaked havoc on the McCurtain community on Friday. An overnight tornado destroyed more than 100 homes and businesses in southeast Oklahoma, killing one person in McCurtain County. A family tells News 9 they have been serving the Idabel community for decades and their businesses are a total loss. Gwen...
Texas Town Sees Major Damage From Storm That Moved To Idabel
The same tornado that hit Idabel on Friday dealt a lot of damage across the Red River in Texas. Videos and photos show some of the damage left behind near Paris, Texas. The storm leveled several homes and destroyed some vehicles. There is no confirmation on any injuries at this...
'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
Idabel residents speak out after destructive tornado
IDABEL, Okla. — The community of Idabel has been left picking up the pieces of their lives after a tornado hit McCurtain County on Friday. Crumpled up metal, holes in roofs and whole buildings reduced to rubble – that’s what was left behind after the storm. Cindy...
Videos: East Texans document aftermath of Friday’s severe weather
UPDATE: Here are the latest photos from the aftermath of severe weather on Friday, which caused damage across East Texas, including in Athens, Hughes Springs and New Boston. Here are some photos taken by KETK’s Averie Klonowski of storm damage in Athens: Here are more pictures of Hughes Springs from Friday night and Saturday Morning: […]
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Nov 09)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 11:10 Tuesday morning. Reportedly, an ex-boyfriend had used her identifying information to obtain an insurance policy. The incident is under investigation. Cody Lane Neely. Paris Police located Cody Lane Neely, 20, of Paris, in the 1900-block of Cleveland Monday at 11:24...
