Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC Marketing Management Advisory Committee Meets

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s (SGTC) marketing management program advisory committee met recently on the college’s Americus campus to discuss the current state of the program and the industry as a whole. The purpose of the advisory committee is to assist South Georgia Tech faculty and...
WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
13WMAZ

'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
The Albany Herald

Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones

ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
wfxl.com

SWGA school closures and delays due to Nicole

Ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, some Southwest Georgia schools are announcing closures and delays. All Atkinson County School System after school programs are cancelled for Thursday, November 10. Brookwood School will be closed due to weather on Thursday. Byne Christian School will be closing at 11:30am Thursday,...
13WMAZ

Energy assistance program helps low-income Central Georgians pay bills

MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) is now accepting applications for senior citizens needing help with their energy bills. It started at the beginning of November and will begin opening applications for the general public in December. "We have an array of services, anywhere from...
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

Final election results were in for Sumter County about 1am Wednesday morning. The results indicate approximately 55% (9,621) of voters participated. To see the results of individual precincts, you can visit sumtercountygaelections.us. Republicans had a strong showing in the county. Republicans won all of the state races. Federally, Warnock and...
WALB 10

City of Albany transit system closing early due to Hurricane Nicole

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transit Department announced that they would be stopping service early on Thursday. The final bus service for Thursday will end at 2 p.m. Albany staff said this won’t impact emergency services. The city will re-evaluate the weather situation Friday morning to determine if...
Americus Times-Recorder

Area Beat Report November 10 2022

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Edwards, Ashley Samantha (In Jail), 32, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture and distribution of or sale of Marijuana/Possession of Amphetamine. Johnson, Brandi Nichole (Bonded Out), 33, Battery/Criminal Trespass. Williams, Courtney Alexander (In Jail), 25, Reckless Conduct/Reckless Conduct.
wfxl.com

GBI Americus searches for armed and dangerous Richland man

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Americus office, alongside Richland Police Department, are investigating a an aggravated assault case in Richland. According to investigators, Wednesday, November 9, around 9 p.m. a call was received about shots being fired. Shortly after, another call was received indicated someone had been shot and emergency...
Cordele Dispatch

Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
Americus Times-Recorder

Celebrate our brave today and everyday!

Kayden Miller presented her poppy, Brigadier General John Heath, with a special Veterans Day gift handmade by Trina Frazier. Kayden is a fifth grader at Southland Academy. She will be introducing Poppy to her classmates as the speaker for Southland’s Veterans Day program on Monday at 9:00. Thank you for your service Poppy!
WALB 10

APD: Missing juvenile found

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
