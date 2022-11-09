Read full article on original website
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Marketing Management Advisory Committee Meets
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College’s (SGTC) marketing management program advisory committee met recently on the college’s Americus campus to discuss the current state of the program and the industry as a whole. The purpose of the advisory committee is to assist South Georgia Tech faculty and...
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
UPDATE: Sumter County Schools to close on Nov. 11 due to inclement weather
UPDATE 11/10/2022 5:51 p.m.: All Sumter County Schools will close on Friday, Nov. 11 as Nicole continues to pass through our area. Superintendent Walter Knighton says this includes all after-school activities as well. School will resume normally on Monday, Nov. 14. GEORGIA (WRBL) — As Nicole continues to bring weather aware conditions, Sumter County Schools […]
'Really disturbs me': Houston County parents concerned about children's safety even with incoming school resource officers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Houston County Sheriff's Office will be the only agency working the Houston County School District's student resource officer program next August. 13WMAZ published a story a few days ago explaining the latest on the program, but some parents are still concerned about the changes and security of school buildings.
Cairo, Dawson among cities designated as Rural Zones
ATLANTA — The cities of Cairo, Dawson, Baxley, Cedartown, Wrightsville, Hazlehurst and Comer were recently designated as Rural Zones. This program is a collaboration between the Georgia Department of Community Affairs and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Since its creation in 2017, this initiative provides tax credits to...
wfxl.com
SWGA school closures and delays due to Nicole
Ahead of possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, some Southwest Georgia schools are announcing closures and delays. All Atkinson County School System after school programs are cancelled for Thursday, November 10. Brookwood School will be closed due to weather on Thursday. Byne Christian School will be closing at 11:30am Thursday,...
LIST: Friday school closings, event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole
MACON, Ga. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, many are prepping for bad weather and keeping an eye on the forecasts. Several schools in Central Georgia have already sent out notices about procedures during the weather, and whether or not school will be canceled. Dooly County Schools. Due to...
Energy assistance program helps low-income Central Georgians pay bills
MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council (EOC) is now accepting applications for senior citizens needing help with their energy bills. It started at the beginning of November and will begin opening applications for the general public in December. "We have an array of services, anywhere from...
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Final election results were in for Sumter County about 1am Wednesday morning. The results indicate approximately 55% (9,621) of voters participated. To see the results of individual precincts, you can visit sumtercountygaelections.us. Republicans had a strong showing in the county. Republicans won all of the state races. Federally, Warnock and...
WALB 10
City of Albany transit system closing early due to Hurricane Nicole
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Transit Department announced that they would be stopping service early on Thursday. The final bus service for Thursday will end at 2 p.m. Albany staff said this won’t impact emergency services. The city will re-evaluate the weather situation Friday morning to determine if...
Albany Herald
Schools, government offices close ahead of Nicole's arrival in Albany area
ALBANY – Tropical Storm Nicole could bring wind and rain, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour and some heavy rain expected in southwest Georgia as the system passes through the state Thursday and Friday. Some flooding also is possible, depending on the tracking of the huge...
Americus Times-Recorder
NEWS RELEASE: Screening and Selection Committees Named for South Georgia Technical College GOAL Program
AMERICUS – Joshua Curtin, the coordinator for the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) program at South Georgia Technical College, has announced the members of the screening and selection committees that will interview students who are nominated for the college’s annual GOAL title. The objective of the GOAL...
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
Americus Times-Recorder
Area Beat Report November 10 2022
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Edwards, Ashley Samantha (In Jail), 32, Seat Belt Violation/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Purchase, Possession, Manufacture and distribution of or sale of Marijuana/Possession of Amphetamine. Johnson, Brandi Nichole (Bonded Out), 33, Battery/Criminal Trespass. Williams, Courtney Alexander (In Jail), 25, Reckless Conduct/Reckless Conduct.
WTVM
Columbus Civic Center, Feeding the Valley to host third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 19, the Columbus Civic Center will partner with Feeding the Valley, to host the third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Due to USDA guidelines, this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is for Georgia residents only. Serving will begin at 8am and last until 2pm, while...
wfxl.com
GBI Americus searches for armed and dangerous Richland man
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Americus office, alongside Richland Police Department, are investigating a an aggravated assault case in Richland. According to investigators, Wednesday, November 9, around 9 p.m. a call was received about shots being fired. Shortly after, another call was received indicated someone had been shot and emergency...
WALB 10
Albany and Leesburg voters cast their ballots in the 2022 midterm election
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Voters across the Peach State have let their voices be heard. For some students at Albany State University (ASU), voting this year was about preserving their right to choose. “It’s our rights out here. Rights that were not easily won. They are actively trying to take...
Cordele Dispatch
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrests
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, around 6:00 P.M., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Roger Fairbank, a 41-year-old male from Pelham, Georgia, and Brandie Willis, a 36-year-old female from Ochlocknee, Georgia. Fairbank is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, and Willis is charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Brake Light/ Turn Signal Violation, and Affixing Materials That Reduce or Increase Light Transmittance.
Americus Times-Recorder
Celebrate our brave today and everyday!
Kayden Miller presented her poppy, Brigadier General John Heath, with a special Veterans Day gift handmade by Trina Frazier. Kayden is a fifth grader at Southland Academy. She will be introducing Poppy to her classmates as the speaker for Southland’s Veterans Day program on Monday at 9:00. Thank you for your service Poppy!
WALB 10
APD: Missing juvenile found
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department was asking for help finding a missing juvenile. Police said late Wednesday afternoon the 12-year-old girl was found safe.
Comments / 0