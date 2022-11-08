ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

North Dakota Senate Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
wuwm.com

Wisconsin attorney general race too close to call

Wisconsin's attorney general race was too close to call early Wednesday morning even though the Republican challenger conceded. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said around 1 a.m. that he didn't see a way to victory even though unofficial results showed that with 99% of the vote counted incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul held a narrow lead of less than a percentage point. Under Wisconsin law, a recount can only be ordered if the margin of defeat is less than a point.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMUR.com

Full New Hampshire 2022 general election results

See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested New Hampshire general election races including for governor, U.S. Senate and both U.S. House districts. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you don't see the results above,...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NBC News

Colorado Senate Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
COLORADO STATE
KAAL-TV

Election 2022: Polls close in Minnesota and Iowa

(ABC 6 News) – The polls have closed across Minnesota and Iowa as voters made their voices heard on Tuesday in key races locally and statewide. Voters in Mower County tell ABC 6 News about the issues that drove them to the polls, but many say the right to vote and to have a say is all the motivation they need.
MINNESOTA STATE
KX News

North Dakota rejects legalizing marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana. The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries. Supporters […]
ARKANSAS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
Flathead Beacon

2022 General Election Results

Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy