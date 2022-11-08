Read full article on original website
Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race
NBC News projects that Nevada Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak will not win another term after losing to the sheriff of Clark County Republican Joe Lombardo. Nov. 12, 2022.
Colorado elects its first Latina member of Congress, Yadira Caraveo
Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo made history as Colorado’s first Latina elected to Congress, according to NBC News projections. With 97% of the votes counted, Caraveo won 48.4% of the votes and Republican state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer won 47.7%, according to the NBC News Decision Desk. Caraveo will represent...
NBC News
Arizona elections: It may take ‘five, six days’ to get final results
NBC News correspondent Vaughn Hillyard breaks down what votes remain to be counted in Arizona and how long the ballot tabulation may take on MTP NOW. Nov. 11, 2022.
Noem wins reelection in South Dakota governor’s race
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was projected to win reelection, snagging a second gubernatorial term as the first woman to hold the office in the state. NBC News and ABC News both called the race for Noem. Noem represented South Dakota in the House from 2011 to 2019, but...
NBC News
North Dakota Senate Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
Michigan 2022 election results: State Senate
Below are live race results for Michigan’s state Senate races in the 2022 general election. Governor, AG, SOS, ballots | U.S. House | State House.
How every Minnesota city and township voted for governor in 2022
On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz won a second term by a margin of about 7.7 percentage points. Of course, there were big variations in which parts of the state favored Walz over his GOP challenger, Scott Jensen, and vice-versa. But the Secretary of State’s Office website is a bit unwieldy when it comes to understanding them.
Secretary of State calls for recount in 2 Iowa counties due to technical problems
DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate says his office will be looking into issues in two Iowa counties that are delaying the final vote count from Election Day Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning on Twitter, Pate said “Due to technical problems, I am calling on Des Moines and Warren County to conduct […]
wuwm.com
Wisconsin attorney general race too close to call
Wisconsin's attorney general race was too close to call early Wednesday morning even though the Republican challenger conceded. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said around 1 a.m. that he didn't see a way to victory even though unofficial results showed that with 99% of the vote counted incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul held a narrow lead of less than a percentage point. Under Wisconsin law, a recount can only be ordered if the margin of defeat is less than a point.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: State Senate (Districts 41-60)
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for State Senate Districts 41-60. Note: Results will start showing up after polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Tap or click on the race below for individual results. U.S. House:. Minnesota Senate:
WMUR.com
Full New Hampshire 2022 general election results
See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested New Hampshire general election races including for governor, U.S. Senate and both U.S. House districts. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. If you don't see the results above,...
NBC News
Colorado Senate Election Results 2022
boreal.org
Northern Minnesota Election Results: Hauschild and Stauber win, Rob Ecklund behind by 37 votes
Race for MN Senate District 3: Hauschild beats Zupancich. Longtime Senator Tom Bakk decided to retire, leaving a big vacancy for the Northland in the Minnesota legislature. Senate District 3 covers portions of five different counties. Democrat Grant Hauschild, of Hermantown, will now represent District 3. He’s currently on the...
KAAL-TV
Election 2022: Polls close in Minnesota and Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – The polls have closed across Minnesota and Iowa as voters made their voices heard on Tuesday in key races locally and statewide. Voters in Mower County tell ABC 6 News about the issues that drove them to the polls, but many say the right to vote and to have a say is all the motivation they need.
North Dakota rejects legalizing marijuana
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — North Dakota voters have rejected a measure to legalize marijuana. The initiative would have allowed people 21 and older to legally use marijuana at home as well as possess and cultivate restricted amounts of cannabis. The state could have registered up to seven marijuana manufacturing businesses and 18 dispensaries. Supporters […]
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans vote ‘no’ on the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakotans have voted “no” on an ordinance that would prohibit any slaughterhouses from being built within the city limits. Previously, Judge Sandra Hoglund Hanson ordered Wholestone Farms to halt construction of their slaughterhouse until South Dakotans could vote on the matter.
fox9.com
Minnesota election results 2022: Mayors
(FOX 9) - Here are the results for Twin Cities mayoral races. Tap or click on the race below for individual results.
coloradosun.com
Race between Barbara Kirkmeyer, Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is too close to call
The race in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District was too close to call Tuesday night, as Democrat Yadira Caraveo held a narrow lead over her Republican opponent, Barbara Kirkmeyer. Just before 11 p.m., Caraveo, a state representative, had 49% of the vote to Kirkmeyer’s 47%. The Libertarian candidate, Richard...
iowapublicradio.org
Here are the key election results from Iowa
View live election results for key contests in Iowa. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Flathead Beacon
2022 General Election Results
Editor’s Note: The results that appear below are only those featuring contested races in the Flathead Valley. For complete results, visit the Montana Secretary of State site here. * = incumbent. Updated: 1:30 a.m., Nov. 9. __________________________________________________________. U.S. House District 1 (West) Ryan Zinke (R) — 48%, 95,460 votes...
