Tiffany Yahr defeats incumbent Carl Devine in Fayette County family court judge race

By Aaron Mudd
 3 days ago
Tiffany Yahr, candidate for 22nd Judicial Circuit 6th Division, poses for a portrait at the Lexington Herald-Leader on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Ryan C. Hermens rhermens@herald-leader.com

Challenger Tiffany Yahr will replace incumbent and governor’s appointee Carl Devine in Fayette County Family Court, unofficial results for the 22nd Judicial Circuit 6th Division race showed Tuesday.

Though the race was tight, unofficial results released Tuesday showed Yahr leading with 36,069 votes compared to Devine’s 35,942.

Family Court judges serve eight-year terms, and Yahr will fill a seat on the bench first vacated by Kathy Stein when she retired in February.

As family court judge, Yahr will deal with issues involving “the dissolution of marriage, spousal support and equitable distribution; child custody, support and visitation; paternity and adoption; termination of parental rights; domestic violence; dependency, neglect and abuse; and runaways, truancy and beyond control,” according to the circuit court website’s description of the role.

During the campaign, Yahr touted her experience in the state’s child welfare system. She is an attorney for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services who handles cases that deal with parental rights, child abuse and neglect.

“I’m excited about the results and looking forward to serving Fayette County children and families,” Yahr said Tuesday night when reached by phone.

Reached Tuesday night by phone, Devine said of his narrow defeat to Yahr: “I’m just trying to process it.”

Comments / 1

Comments / 0

