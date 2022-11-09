Read full article on original website
New-Look Conference USA Agrees to Broadcast Deal with ESPN, CBSSN
Conference USA signed a five-year media rights deal with ESPN and CBS beginning next year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. The biggest change for the growing conference is that the entirety of its October football games will instead be played at night midweek, mostly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few games on Thursday and Friday, too.
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
TCU at Texas odds, picks and predictions
The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) meet the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the TCU vs. Texas odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
Falcons’ Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead
Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury
View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
Inside Falcons OT Jake Matthews’ ‘Surreal’ Day After Birth of First Child, Loss vs. Panthers
Atlanta Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has been as steady and consistent as can be over the last nine seasons, but his day at the office on Thursday was anything but. Matthews' whirlwind 24 hours actually began the night before, when he boarded the team plane to Charlotte for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders
PHILADELPHIA - In a contract season, Miles Sanders has delivered. The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher entering Week 10 with 656 yards on 131 carries, good for 5.0 yards a rush, Sanders’ impact on the Eagles' 8-0 start is better defined by the less obvious, most notably his ability to stay healthy, tireless attention to detail with ball security, and a newfound nose for the end zone that has helped him match a career-high for touchdowns (six) with nine regular-season games to go.
Joe Burrow Offers Up Huge Praise for Lamar Jackson With Bengals and Ravens on Bye
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow offered up huge praise for Lamar Jackson earlier this week. The Bengals' star was asked about the former MVP during his appearance on Colin Cowherd's podcast. "Nobody moves like him," Burrow said. "He just moves different than everybody else. He's faster, he's more efficient, he's...
Equanimeous St. Brown Tries to Bounce Back in Family Battle
There's more riding on this game Sunday between the Bears and Lions for receiver Equanimeous St. Brown than the $1,000 wagered against his brother, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The bet is simplay a friendly wager between brothers about whose team finishers higher. "We're leading right now," Equanimeous pointed out,...
Fever Earn First Overall Pick for First Time in Franchise History
View the original article to see embedded media. The Fever secured the rights to the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 WNBA draft Friday night after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. Indiana entered the night with the top odds at securing the No....
Duke big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue ...
D’Onta Foreman is Making the Most of His Opportunity as the Panthers’ Lead Back
When the Carolina Panthers traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, the fan base felt a feeling of deflation. The front office traded its best player just a couple of weeks after firing head coach Matt Rhule and to many, it signified a long season ahead. Prior to the...
NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Nuggets-Celtics
The Nuggets and Celtics, two of the NBA’s top teams, face off in Boston on Friday for the first time this season. Denver hasn’t beaten Boston since 2019 and is an underdog on the road in this matchup, a sign from the oddsmakers that the C’s winning streak in this series might continue. After somewhat slow starts, both teams have rattled off a few victories in a row to gain some steam heading into this matchup, which features back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum, who’s been one of the league’s top scorers in the early part of the season.
Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back. Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris...
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over 76ers
Last night the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95. Atlanta capped off their challenging homestand with an impressive 3-1 record. Now they are 8-4 on the season and ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Thursday night's game. Clint Capela. Clint Capela had...
Farley Eager for Another Opportunity
NASHVILLE – It’s been more than a month since Caleb Farley has taken a defensive snap. Might a hamstring injury to starting cornerback Kristian Fulton give him a chance to get back on the field this Sunday, when the Tennessee Titans host the Denver Broncos? Fulton didn’t practice Thursday and was limited on Wednesday.
