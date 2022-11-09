ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New-Look Conference USA Agrees to Broadcast Deal with ESPN, CBSSN

Conference USA signed a five-year media rights deal with ESPN and CBS beginning next year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. The biggest change for the growing conference is that the entirety of its October football games will instead be played at night midweek, mostly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few games on Thursday and Friday, too.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut

The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
TCU at Texas odds, picks and predictions

The No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) meet the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (6-3, 4-2) Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the TCU vs. Texas odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.
AUSTIN, TX
Falcons’ Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead

Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
ATLANTA, GA
Kyler Murray a Game-Time Decision for Cardinals vs. Rams, per Kingsbury

View the original article to see embedded media. Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Rams remains up in the air entering Week 10 as the Cardinals star continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Friday that Murray will be...
ARIZONA STATE
Ball Security Has Helped Fuel a Career Year for Miles Sanders

PHILADELPHIA - In a contract season, Miles Sanders has delivered. The NFL’s seventh-leading rusher entering Week 10 with 656 yards on 131 carries, good for 5.0 yards a rush, Sanders’ impact on the Eagles' 8-0 start is better defined by the less obvious, most notably his ability to stay healthy, tireless attention to detail with ball security, and a newfound nose for the end zone that has helped him match a career-high for touchdowns (six) with nine regular-season games to go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Equanimeous St. Brown Tries to Bounce Back in Family Battle

There's more riding on this game Sunday between the Bears and Lions for receiver Equanimeous St. Brown than the $1,000 wagered against his brother, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. The bet is simplay a friendly wager between brothers about whose team finishers higher. "We're leading right now," Equanimeous pointed out,...
CHICAGO, IL
Fever Earn First Overall Pick for First Time in Franchise History

View the original article to see embedded media. The Fever secured the rights to the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 WNBA draft Friday night after winning the draft lottery for the first time in franchise history. Indiana entered the night with the top odds at securing the No....
INDIANA, PA
Duke big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list

Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props: Nuggets-Celtics

The Nuggets and Celtics, two of the NBA’s top teams, face off in Boston on Friday for the first time this season. Denver hasn’t beaten Boston since 2019 and is an underdog on the road in this matchup, a sign from the oddsmakers that the C’s winning streak in this series might continue. After somewhat slow starts, both teams have rattled off a few victories in a row to gain some steam heading into this matchup, which features back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic and Jayson Tatum, who’s been one of the league’s top scorers in the early part of the season.
BOSTON, MA
Jaylen Warren Ready for Bigger Role in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took the podium for his Week 10 press conference and told everyone watching that one of his biggest takeaways was the rep distribution at running back. Like many, the interpretation was that Jaylen Warren would begin receiving more rushes while Najee Harris...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Five Biggest Takeaways from Hawks Win Over 76ers

Last night the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 104-95. Atlanta capped off their challenging homestand with an impressive 3-1 record. Now they are 8-4 on the season and ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference. Below are our five biggest takeaways from Thursday night's game. Clint Capela. Clint Capela had...
ATLANTA, GA
Farley Eager for Another Opportunity

NASHVILLE – It’s been more than a month since Caleb Farley has taken a defensive snap. Might a hamstring injury to starting cornerback Kristian Fulton give him a chance to get back on the field this Sunday, when the Tennessee Titans host the Denver Broncos? Fulton didn’t practice Thursday and was limited on Wednesday.
NASHVILLE, TN

