What climate initiatives were on the midterm ballot?

Voters in New York, California, and Rhode Island weighed in on key climate-related legislation when they cast their ballots on Tuesday.

In New York, voters considered the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 , which would dedicate funding to ecosystem restoration, land conservation, climate change mitigation, and water and climate change resilient infrastructure, Grist explains.

California's ballot has a proposition for an extra 1.75 percent income tax for those earning more than $2 million annually to support zero-emission vehicle programs as well as wildfire prevention and response efforts, reports The Guardian .

Rhode Island had a smaller measure, which issues $50 million in bonds for environmental and recreational purposes, a measure which is likely to pass given the early results .

"It's unusual for there not to be more [state-level] environmental ballot initiatives," Nick Abraham told Grist on the behalf of the League of Conservation Voters, "but hopefully it's a sign of progress."

Voters made their voices heard on climate issues in other ways too, however. The election of Democrat Wes Moore for governor in Maryland , for example, was hailed as "a huge win for climate and clean energy," according to activist group Evergreen Action , since he "beats far-right candidate Dan Cox — named one of the worst environmental candidates in the nation" and "replaces a Republican governor who dragged his feet on climate."