California State

What climate initiatives were on the midterm ballot?

By Devika Rao
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Voters in New York, California, and Rhode Island weighed in on key climate-related legislation when they cast their ballots on Tuesday.

In New York, voters considered the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022 , which would dedicate funding to ecosystem restoration, land conservation, climate change mitigation, and water and climate change resilient infrastructure, Grist explains.

California's ballot has a proposition for an extra 1.75 percent income tax for those earning more than $2 million annually to support zero-emission vehicle programs as well as wildfire prevention and response efforts, reports The Guardian .

Rhode Island had a smaller measure, which issues $50 million in bonds for environmental and recreational purposes, a measure which is likely to pass given the early results .

"It's unusual for there not to be more [state-level] environmental ballot initiatives," Nick Abraham told Grist on the behalf of the League of Conservation Voters, "but hopefully it's a sign of progress."

Voters made their voices heard on climate issues in other ways too, however. The election of Democrat Wes Moore for governor in Maryland , for example, was hailed as "a huge win for climate and clean energy," according to activist group Evergreen Action , since he "beats far-right candidate Dan Cox — named one of the worst environmental candidates in the nation" and "replaces a Republican governor who dragged his feet on climate."

The Week

The 2022 midterms were the most expensive ever

The 2022 midterms are the most expensive midterms to date, costing over $16 billion across federal and state elections.  According to OpenSecrets, the most expensive election was the Pennsylvania Senate race, which cost over $370 million. The other races in the top five are the Georgia Senate race, Arizona Senate race, Wisconsin Senate race, and Ohio Senate race. Overall, the top five collectively cost $1.3 billion, CNN reports.  The Pennsylvania Senate race was also the most expensive in the 2016 midterm — however, the total spent was almost half this year's spending at $179 million. The candidates in the race are John Fetterman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Democrat Wes Moore will be Maryland's 1st Black governor

Democrat Wes Moore has won Maryland's gubernatorial race, several news outlets are projecting. Moore, 44, will be Maryland's first Black governor and just the third Black governor in U.S. history. An author and former nonprofit executive, Moore is an Army veteran and political newcomer, who campaigned on the idea of "leaving no one behind." Moore defeated Republican Dan Cox, a far-right state legislator who was backed by former President Donald Trump but not Maryland's outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who called him "a QAnon whack job." In September, Maryland Matters found that one-time Hogan donors were contributing substantially to Moore's campaign — between July 19 and Aug. 23, those former contributors gave $117,861 to Moore and $29,727 to Cox.
MARYLAND STATE
The Week

The states where midterms recounts are most likely

If the 2022 election is anything like 2020, voters shouldn't expect to see the result of every race right away. For one thing, states like Wisconsin, Michigan, or Arizona might find themselves delayed by requests for a recount, whether automatic or candidate-petitioned, CNBC reports. In Arizona, for example (where some especially bitter and tight contests are underway), a recount is automatically triggered "if the margin between a candidate and the winner is less than or equal to 0.5 percent [of] the total votes," CNBC writes. The same goes for the battleground states of Florida and Pennsylvania, though there is no margin requirement...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

The top 5 uncalled races of the 2022 midterms

It was a wild election night in the United States as Republicans who'd expected to cruise to victory in the House of Representatives and take over the Senate were thwarted by a backlash against the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and hobbled by a series of extremist candidates. Though Republicans blew the doors off in Florida, and Democrats struggled badly in New York, Team Blue overperformed compared to forecasts in many other races around the country. Yet control of both chambers of Congress is still very much in play more than 36 hours after polls closed —...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

What did Republicans do wrong in the midterms?

Republicans went into Tuesday's midterm elections expecting the kind of big gains the opposition usually gets when the other party is in the White House. President Biden's low approval ratings and mounting anxiety over the economy and the highest inflation in decades appeared to create the perfect conditions for a GOP sweep in Congress. Three days after Election Day, Republicans now appear likely to win control of the House, but with a razor-thin majority. Democrats still have a good chance to hold onto control of the Senate. "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Democrats win Arizona Senate race as Biden says House hopes ‘still alive’

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate race, handing the Democrats a key victory in their path to holding onto the majority in the upper chamber of Congress.Earlier, President Joe Biden insisted that hopes for the Democrats to hold onto the House of Representatives are still alive even as the GOP closes in on a narrow majority.“It’s still alive. It’s still alive. But it’s like drawing an inside straight,” he told reporters.President Biden also denied earlier acknowledging Republicans’ victory during a conversation with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. “I said if you win the majority, congratulations,” Mr...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Which states had abortion on the ballot?

Following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade (1973) earlier this year, five states asked voters to weigh in on abortion rights on Election Day: Michigan, California, Vermont, Montana, and Kentucky. In Michigan, voters considered the Reproductive Freedom For All proposal, which would protect the right for people to make decisions regarding "all matters relating to pregnancy." It would also remove a 1931 law that banned abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest, The New York Times reports. Michigan was expected to pass the initiative as of early Wednesday morning, per NBC. Both California and Vermont voted on whether to enshrine abortion access into their state constitutions....
KENTUCKY STATE
The Week

What Ron DeSantis' victory means for Florida's swing state status

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily secured re-election against Democratic challenger and former state Gov. Charlie Crist, according to an 8 p.m. ET race call from The Associated Press. As of 9 p.m., DeSantis commanded 59 percent of the vote, while Crist held onto just 40.4. Notably, DeSantis will be the first GOP gubernatorial candidate since Jeb Bush to carry Miami-Dade County, and he is also winning in the mostly Latino and typically blue — at least in recent years — Osceola County, Semafor reports. With his re-election campaign now in the rearview, DeSantis' focus will "almost immediately turn to 2024," CNN predicts. The Donald Trump-esque governor — who has increasingly butted...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

TV pundits, election analysts declare Trump 'the biggest loser' of the 2022 midterms

Republicans were expecting a "red wave" on Election Day, with the typical gains for the out-of-power party turbo-charged by high inflation and economic malaise. That wave did not materialize, and "many pundits and journalists across the spectrum pointed their fingers at former President [Donald] Trump," Fox News reports. "As several Trump-backed candidates in major races lost or lagged behind other Republicans in their states, a consensus appeared to emerge that Trump had a bad night."
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Democrats gain full control of at least 2 state legislatures, 4 state governments in midterms

Democrats flipped Republican-led state legislatures in Minnesota and Michigan in Tuesday's elections and maintained control of the state House and Senate in several states targeted by Republicans. Because Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) also won re-election Tuesday, Democrats now have full control over the governments in Michigan for the first time since 1982, and in Minnesota after a six-year break.  Democratic pickups in the Maryland and Massachusetts gubernatorial races mean the party also gained trifectas — control of the governorship and both houses of the state legislature — in those two states as well. Democrats...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Week

Will abortion decide the 2024 presidential race?

Did abortion stop the red wave? Republicans underperformed in the midterm elections — although control of the House of Representatives is still up for grabs as of this writing — and the backlash to the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that struck down Roe v. Wade is probably a big reason why. While inflation was the top concern of voters at the polls, Politico reports, "about 60 percent of voters said they were dissatisfied or angry with the Supreme Court's decision."  For Democrats "that success almost certainly means abortion will remain a defining political issue as the 2024 presidential race looms on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

The 2022 midterms were devastating for Trump. Here's why.

Election Day was supposed to be a bloodbath for Democrats. The polls said it. History said it. Republicans said it over and over again. Even the White House seemed to be setting expectations for a likely GOP blowout. And yet, as polls closed across the country, the presumptive red wave did not come crashing down with the force and electoral fury many predicted it would. Instead, in crucial race after race, Democrats appeared to largely hold their line, mitigating a round of early — and decisive — Republican wins in Florida with a series of unexpectedly strong showings in key races that...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Democrats did unexpectedly well in state legislatures, losing zero chambers in a historical anomaly

The party that controls the White House typically loses ground in midterm elections, and sometimes a lot of ground. This year, President Biden's Democratic Party is slightly favored to retain or even expand its narrow control of the Senate and keep House losses low enough that Republicans will have the barest of majorities. Democrats did even better in state legislatures, which will decide issues like abortion rights, voting rules, school policies, and other themes prominently debated during the 2022 campaign. Democrats flipped Michigan's House and Senate, Minnesota's Senate, and likely Pennsylvania's House this year. They also defended their legislative majorities from concerted...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Vermont becomes 50th state to send a woman to Congress

Vermont voters elected Democratic state Sen. Becca Balint to the state's sole U.S. House seat, making her the first woman and first openly gay candidate Vermont has sent to Congress. She also ends Vermont's streak as the only state not to have sent a woman to Congress. Balint, the state Senate president and a former middle school teacher, defeated GOP nominee Liam Madden, three independents, and a libertarian candidate.  Vermont's House seat opened up when Rep. Peter Welch (D) ran for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D), 82, who held the Senate seat since 1974. Welch also won Tuesday night.
VERMONT STATE
The Week

Pennsylvania could see days-long delays in midterm results

All eyes are on Pennsylvania on Tuesday, as midterm elections in the Keystone State could go a long way toward deciding the balance of power in Congress. However, the results of some key races in the state may not be known for days, experts say. Particular scrutiny was placed on Philadelphia, where The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that officials in the state's largest city voted Tuesday morning to "reinstate a time-consuming and labor-intensive process for catching double votes that will slow how quickly they can report results." This decision, which came on the back of pressure from a Republican lawsuit, means it will likely...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

GOP leadership fight threatens to spill into the Senate

With Republicans still grappling with the party's lackluster performance in what was expected to be a "red wave" midterm election, questions about who will now lead the GOP have begun growing louder. Lawmakers are jockeying for influence and position ahead of the coming legislative term — and with an eye on 2024 as well. That dynamic, which has already complicated the formerly straightforward bid by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to become Speaker of the House under a pending Republican majority, now seems ready to spill into the Senate as well. On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) declared that "[t]he Senate GOP...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Maura Healey becomes 1st woman and openly lesbian governor in Massachusetts

Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey made history on Tuesday night, becoming Massachusetts' first woman governor as well as the first openly lesbian governor in the country, reports NPR. Healey defeated former state Rep. Geoff Diehl (R) in the race, and also flipped the governor seat after eight years of Republican control under Gov. Charlie Baker. Diehl was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Healey was consistently ahead in the polls and was expected to win the race. During her campaign, Healey promised "access to safe and legal abortion in Massachusetts" as well as job training and affordable childcare. She might not be the only openly lesbian woman to become governor on Tuesday night, as Democrat Tina Kotek is in the running in Oregon. "I'm proud of who I am," Healy has said. "Kids need to understand and believe that they are loved, they are seen, and that they can be whoever they are."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Week

The Senate has its 1st new member

Longtime Rep. Peter Welch (D-Vt.) has defeated Republican Gerald Malloy in the Vermont Senate race, according to a 7 p.m. ET race call from The Associated Press. He will replace retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy, who has "represented Vermont in the U.S. Senate since 1975," Insider reports. As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Welch held 63.2 percent of the vote, while Malloy accounted for just 31.2 percent. "Serving Vermont is an incredible privilege," Welch wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for choosing me to represent this brave little state in the United State Senate." Welch's victory makes him the first newly elected senator of the 2022 midterms, per journalist Reid Wilson. It also makes him just the second-ever Democratic senator to represent liberal Vermont in the upper chamber. The little-known Malloy is a retired U.S. Army officer and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, per AP. Welch was first elected to the House in 2006.
VERMONT STATE
The Week

Florida just elected someone born in 1997

Democrat Maxwell Frost has won his race in Florida's 10th Congressional District, several news outlets are projecting. This makes the 25-year-old the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in Congress (Want to feel old? That means he was born in 1997). With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Frost has 58.8 percent of the vote compared to his Republican challenger, Calvin Wimbish, who has 39.7 percent of the vote. Frost is a progressive activist and organizer who focused on gun violence, abortion rights, and climate change during his campaign. Wimbish, 72, ran as the "Christian, conservative, constitutionalist" candidate. "WE WON!" Frost tweeted. "History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress." He will fill the seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate against incumbent Marco Rubio.
FLORIDA STATE
