salyersvilleindependent.com
Mayor’s race to be decided in court
SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
wmky.org
Elliott County Results
Elliott County Voters said no to Amendment 1 and yes to Amendment 2 at the polls Tuesday. If passed, Amendment 1 would give the state legislature the power to call themselves into session for a limited number of days per year. Elliott voters rejected the amendment 924 to 857. The...
q95fm.net
2022 General Election Results For Floyd County
REP, Rand Paul – 7,296. U.S. Representative In Congress, 5th Congressional District:. State Representative, 95th Representative District:
thelevisalazer.com
HOLBROOK SURVIVES EXPENSIVE CAMPAIGN FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE, CARTER, SLONE WIN GOING AWAY
LOUISA, Ky. — Time’s up for voting in the 24th Judicial District in the November 2022 election and after a very competitive campaign John Kevin Holbrook won Lawrence County in the three county, eight year position at the top of the judicial system. Totals not available for all three counties (yet)
wymt.com
Robbie Williams secures second term as Floyd County Judge-Executive
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Independent candidate and incumbent Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams claimed victory on Tuesday to secure his second term gaining 66 percent of the popular vote. Williams adds that his first term was a discovery process in the role of judge-executive, but began many projects over...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11 FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. COMMONWEALTH VS. CHAPMAN, JOSEPH. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, JAMES ARTHUR. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS....
thebigsandynews.com
Lawrence County launches ‘Operation Green Light’
LAWRENCE COUNTY — To celebrate Veteran’s Day, the Lawrence County Judge-Executive’s Office launched “Operation Green Light” in which county buildings will be illuminated green Nov. 7-13. The new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) supports military veterans, as well as raises awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
theshelbyreport.com
AppHarvest Appoints Phillips To Board Of Directors
Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest has appointed Hollie Harris Phillips, Appalachian Regional Healthcare president and CEO, as an independent director of the company and a member of the audit committee, effective immediately. Phillips has served as president and CEO of the 14-hospital healthcare system, which includes physician practices, home health agencies, home...
Wave 3
Floyd County voting delay issue resolved
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in Floyd County had to wait to cast their ballots this morning. An election official said something was apparently programmed wrong with a machine, so it was replaced with a new one. The polling places are now getting voters through as quick as they can...
WOUB
Here are the unofficial 2022 general election results for Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOUB) – Here are the unofficial results for contested races and local issues in Lawrence County. Voters in the city of Ironton approved a recreation tax levy by a vote of 1,507 to 1,317. Voters in the village of Proctorville approved a fire protection tax levy...
West Virginia hospital taking corrective actions under settlement with NRC
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Cabell Huntington Hospital will take corrective actions under a settlement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The NRC conducted inspections of the hospital and found 14 violations related to nuclear medicine activities, according to a release from the NRC. these violations were detailed in a report issued on June 22, 2022. 11 of […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 14-25, 2022
NOVEMBER 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 14, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 25, 2022, (12 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
Car runs into West Virginia funeral home
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
UPDATE: One confirmed dead in tragic crash involving high school students
UPDATE: CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Additional details have emerged regarding the tragic Thursday morning vehicle accident involving students from Chapmanville Regional High School. Logan County Schools has issued a statement confirming one fatality in the crash, which is also reported to have involved a second student, a passenger. The...
Two people arrested on drug charges in Mingo County
DELBARTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are behind bars after being arrested on drug charges in Mingo County. On Wednesday, November, 9th, Connie Mahon of Delbarton, West Virginia, and Dakar Wilson of Akron, Ohio were arrested at Mahon’s residence in Delbarton by Mingo County Deputies with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s CUFFED task force.
wdrb.com
Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 11/9/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Skyler Conley, 28, of Grayson, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for third...
WSAZ
Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious; 2 arrests made
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports it has arrested two people in connection with the wildland fire in Lawrence County, Ohio. The agency said a Natural Resources Officer responded to suspicious activity along state Route 73 just before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6. The officer was able to identify two possible suspects responsible for the fire and made the arrests.
Pike County murder trial: Trial ends early again over disagreements on wiretaps
The trial of a man facing eight charges of aggravated murder continued Tuesday after defense attorneys began to argue their case at the start of the week
Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
