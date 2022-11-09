ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
salyersvilleindependent.com

Mayor’s race to be decided in court

SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wmky.org

Elliott County Results

Elliott County Voters said no to Amendment 1 and yes to Amendment 2 at the polls Tuesday. If passed, Amendment 1 would give the state legislature the power to call themselves into session for a limited number of days per year. Elliott voters rejected the amendment 924 to 857. The...
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Robbie Williams secures second term as Floyd County Judge-Executive

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Independent candidate and incumbent Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams claimed victory on Tuesday to secure his second term gaining 66 percent of the popular vote. Williams adds that his first term was a discovery process in the role of judge-executive, but began many projects over...
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11 FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. COMMONWEALTH VS. CHAPMAN, JOSEPH. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, JAMES ARTHUR. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
thebigsandynews.com

Lawrence County launches ‘Operation Green Light’

LAWRENCE COUNTY — To celebrate Veteran’s Day, the Lawrence County Judge-Executive’s Office launched “Operation Green Light” in which county buildings will be illuminated green Nov. 7-13. The new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) supports military veterans, as well as raises awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
theshelbyreport.com

AppHarvest Appoints Phillips To Board Of Directors

Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest has appointed Hollie Harris Phillips, Appalachian Regional Healthcare president and CEO, as an independent director of the company and a member of the audit committee, effective immediately. Phillips has served as president and CEO of the 14-hospital healthcare system, which includes physician practices, home health agencies, home...
MOREHEAD, KY
Wave 3

Floyd County voting delay issue resolved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Voters in Floyd County had to wait to cast their ballots this morning. An election official said something was apparently programmed wrong with a machine, so it was replaced with a new one. The polling places are now getting voters through as quick as they can...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 14-25, 2022

NOVEMBER 7, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 14, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 25, 2022, (12 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Car runs into West Virginia funeral home

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle ran into a funeral home in Huntington. Cabell County dispatchers say that a car was traveling the wrong way on 3rd Ave. when it was involved in a crash with another car. One of the cars hit Beard Mortuary, which is located on […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Two people arrested on drug charges in Mingo County

DELBARTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two people are behind bars after being arrested on drug charges in Mingo County. On Wednesday, November, 9th, Connie Mahon of Delbarton, West Virginia, and Dakar Wilson of Akron, Ohio were arrested at Mahon’s residence in Delbarton by Mingo County Deputies with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s CUFFED task force.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wdrb.com

Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 11/9/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Skyler Conley, 28, of Grayson, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for third...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Brush fires in Lawrence County, Ohio investigated as suspicious; 2 arrests made

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports it has arrested two people in connection with the wildland fire in Lawrence County, Ohio. The agency said a Natural Resources Officer responded to suspicious activity along state Route 73 just before 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6. The officer was able to identify two possible suspects responsible for the fire and made the arrests.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy