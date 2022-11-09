LAWRENCE COUNTY — To celebrate Veteran’s Day, the Lawrence County Judge-Executive’s Office launched “Operation Green Light” in which county buildings will be illuminated green Nov. 7-13. The new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo) supports military veterans, as well as raises awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal level to assist veterans and their families.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO