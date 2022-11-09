ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Oilers' Kane taken to hospital with wrist cut by skate blade

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKkMi_0j3pM6hc00

TAMPA, Fla, — (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after being cut by a skate blade on his left wrist early in the second period of the Oilers' game against Tampa Bay.

Kane went down to the ice when he got tangled with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers and then was cut by Pat Maroon's skate when the Tampa Bay forward moved into the area just inside the Oilers defensive zone.

Kane grabbed the area of the cut with his right hand, and quickly skated to the bench before heading down the tunnel toward the locker room.

A stretcher was brought out onto the ice but was not utilized.

The Oilers said Kane was transported to the hospital in stable condition and would undergo a procedure there.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Brady has 'zero' remorse about return, is gifted lederhosen

MUNICH — (AP) — Tom Brady got a full dose of Germany on Friday when he was presented with Bavarian lederhosen before being questioned about his personal life. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback responded that he doesn't feel remorse returning for another season. “Zero, no, definitely not,” Brady...
TAMPA, FL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
116K+
Followers
134K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy