Binance is walking away from its deal to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsed FTX crypto exchange, citing issues 'beyond our ability or control to help'
Crypto exchange Binance walked away from a deal to acquire rival FTX, reports said Wednesday. The issues at the exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried "are beyond our control or ability to help," Binance said. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said FTX asked for help amid a "significant liquidity crunch". Binance stepped...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Drops After FTX Bankruptcy Filing
Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies sharply fell on the news that troubled crypto exchange FTX is filing for bankruptcy and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is resigning from the company. FTX US also froze crypto withdrawals, sending millions in assets to bankruptcy limbo. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
CoinDesk
FTX Balances Fell 87% in 5 Days in Epic Crypto Deposit Run, Data Shows
A glance at data from Arkham Intelligence shows the behind-the-scenes operational reality that drove billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried's beleaguered FTX exchange to order a withdrawal halt this week. "All About Bitcoin" host Christine Lee breaks down the Chart of the Day.
AdWeek
Insider Intelligence Slashes Outlook for Twitter Global Ad Revenue in 2022
Insider Intelligence issued its revised forecast for global ad spend in 2022 Wednesday, adjusting its numbers downward for all six companies it analyzed—Amazon, Google, Meta, Snapchat, TikTok and Twitter—but predicting a particularly rough ride for the recently acquired Twitter. The research firm pegged total 2022 digital ad spending...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Says Alameda Winding Down, Promises FTX US Customers' Funds Are 'Fine'
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried promised to use “every penny” his crypto exchange has to repay users ahead of investors, apologizing in a tweet thread on Thursday. The 30-year-old former billionaire also said Alameda Trading – his empire’s once mighty crypto quant shop and market maker – would wind down trading. CoinDesk Technology Reporter Sam Kessler weighs in.
CoinDesk
Why Is Crypto Tanking: The FTX-Binance Drama Explained
Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, announced yesterday that it would purchase FTX, its main competitor – marking one of the most shocking turns of events in the history of crypto to date. Whether or not the deal goes through – and there’s growing evidence that it...
CoinDesk
Crypto-Linked Stocks Tumble After FTX Files for Bankruptcy
Cryptocurrency-exposed equities plunged early Friday, reversing Thursday's modest bounce after FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) fell nearly 8%, while shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) – which holds about 130,000 bitcoins – dropped 10%. Crypto-focused bank Silvergate (SI) tumbled 14%, while the stocks of bitcoin miners such as Riot Blockchain (RIOT) and Marathon Digital (MARA) also took sizable hits.
CoinDesk
Crypto.com's Preliminary Glimpse of Token Reserves Reveals 20% in Shiba Inu Coin
The swift collapse of the FTX crypto exchange has sparked an industry push among big rivals to publish proof of their reserves as a means to provide transparency into the assets on their platforms. With those efforts just getting underway, one firm, Crypto.com, has taken the proactive step of providing...
CoinDesk
JPMorgan Sees Wave of Crypto Deleveraging From FTX’s Woes
The crypto deleveraging sparked by the apparent collapse of crypto exchange FTX and its sister company Alameda Research will be “more problematic” than earlier ones because there’s a lack of strong entities and balance sheets that could come to rescue, JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said in a note to clients Wednesday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Silvergate Capital Surges on Lack of FTX Exposure
Silvergate Capital (SI) is sharply higher in after-hours action on Friday after disclosing details of its relationship with failed crypto exchange FTX. FTX's deposits with Silvergate represent less than 10% of the $11.9 billion in total deposits from all digital asset customers, said the bank. While that appears to mean an amount of $1 billion or more, those are deposits, meaning FTX is a creditor.
CoinDesk
Binance Is Strongly Leaning Toward Scrapping FTX Rescue Takeover After First Glance at Books: Source
Cryptocurrency exchange giant Binance is highly unlikely to go through with its proposed acquisition of struggling rival FTX after less than a day of reviewing the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. Binance’s nonbinding letter of intent for the takeover – announced Tuesday as FTX’s financial position...
Ars Technica
Microsoft “irreparably damaging” EU’s cloud ecosystem, industry group claims
This fall, Microsoft claimed to have addressed anticompetitive cloud infrastructure complaints from a few smaller cloud services providers in Europe. In a blog, the company announced it would be partnering with small to mid-sized cloud providers to give Microsoft customers more options for non-Microsoft cloud infrastructure. Notably, these Microsoft licensing changes excluded its biggest cloud competitors, Google and Amazon, from participating as partners. This, unsurprisingly, drew prompt criticism from a trade group with members that include both the smaller cloud providers as well as Amazon. The Cloud Infrastructure Service Providers in Europe (CISPE) group claimed that Microsoft’s response failed to “show any progress in addressing Microsoft's anti-competitive behavior.”
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Back Above $17K Amid FTX Fallout
GSR Markets Global Head of Product Benoit Bosc discusses his outlook for bitcoin (BTC) as it returns to the $17,000 level amid continued selling pressure triggered in part by the fallout of crypto exchange FTX. Plus, the impact of rising inflation on the crypto markets and global finance.
CoinDesk
Binance CEO Zhao Says Planned FTX Acquisition Is Not a 'Win for Us'
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao wrote in a note to staff on Wednesday that the exchange's agreement to acquire rival FTX is not "a win for us." Zhao shared the memo on Twitter after the Financial Times initially reported on it. FTX's near collapse has "severely shaken" confidence in the...
CoinDesk
Regulatory Gap Limiting CFTC's Crypto Purview: Commissioner Johnson
CFTC Commissioner Kristin N. Johnson discusses her take on FTX's downfall and whether U.S. regulators might probe Sam Bankman-Fried, the head of a non-U.S. entity, the way they did former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes. "We are vigorously enforcing any instances where we can," Johnson said. "There is a regulatory gap ... that really limits our ability."
US News and World Report
Allianz Beats Quarterly Profit Expectations, Posts Rosier 2022 Outlook
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by strength at its property and casualty division, and gave a more optimistic full-year outlook. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.464 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in the quarter compared to 2.111 billion...
TechCrunch
Say hello to the newest crypto startups from web3 accelerator Alliance DAO’s demo day
“This is actually worse than the 2018 bear market,” Qiao Wang, a core contributor at Alliance DAO, said, referring to the tentative plans for Binance to absorb competitor FTX. “Today, everyone was caught off guard, myself included … the last three months of working closely with our founders in All9, I’m hopeful again. It’s people like them that will push our industry forward.”
Motley Fool
Why Shares of NeoGenomics Jumped 53.9% This Week
The company has a new CEO, Chris Smith, who took over in July. NeoGenomics reported a 6% rise in revenue year over year. The company seems to be benefitting from a post-pandemic environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
CoinDesk
Cosmos Blockchain Founder Jae Kwon Opposes Proposed Changes to ATOM Token
Jae Kwon, founder of the Cosmos blockchain, said he is against proposed changes that would introduce liquid staking to the system. The introduction of liquid staking, which would allow holders of Cosmos’ ATOM token to use derivative tokens to earn rewards elsewhere, is unjustified, Kwon said in an interview with CoinDesk. Passing what’s known as Proposition 82 would create a dangerous precedent of minting a “scandalous” number of new tokens – ATOM2.0 – to a treasury that is controlled by select insiders.
Motley Fool
Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
The digital-twin platform operator's Q3 revenue grew 37% year over year, exceeding the 30% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted loss per share was $0.09, topping the analyst consensus of an adjusted loss per share of $0.13. Management notably increased its full-year earnings outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
