With little at stake in Alabama, Doug Jones and Tommy Tuberville crisscross country for candidates
For all the excitement -- and anxiety -- about the national implications of Tuesday’s elections, the stakes are low in Alabama, where Republicans are expected to sweep the most high-profile races, including for U.S. Senate and governor. While Alabama has been largely ignored by national pundits this election cycle,...
Katie Britt wins: Makes history, becomes Alabama’s 1st woman elected to U.S. Senate
Katie Britt won the race for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama, a landslide victory that the Associated Press called soon after the polls closed. Britt, 40, defeated pastor Will Boyd, the Democratic nominee, and Libertarian candidate John Sophocleus, a former economics...
WSFA
AP projects Terri Sewell to win Alabama’s District 7 House seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is the projected winner of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press. With 83% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Democrat representative was leading both challengers, Republican Beatrice Nichols and Libertarian Gavin Goodman in her race for reelection.
Dale Strong elected to Congress from north Alabama, replaces Mo Brooks
North Alabama voters elected Republican Dale Strong on Tuesday to the U.S. House of Representatives, providing a new voice seeking to expand Huntsville’s economic prosperity to the region as a whole. Strong declared victory about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday. The Associated Press called the race at 9:57 p.m. with Strong...
Who is Katie Britt, Alabama’s newest senator? What are her plans in Congress?
Katie Britt broke two records Tuesday night: The first elected female senator from Alabama and the youngest female GOP senator. “I want you to learn from this moment – the one that where a public school girl from the Wiregrass who was polling at 2% went on to become the first woman ever elected to the United States Senate [from Alabama],” Britt said amongst cheers during her Montgomery watch party.
Alabama Democratic Party squabble upstages election: Chairman claims deputy undermining him
Infighting among top leadership of the Alabama Democratic Party is upstaging the party’s Election Day efforts after the organization’s chairman said Vice Chairwoman Tabitha Isner “has not been given any authority” to contact party leaders and is “challenging my leadership.”. But Isner rejected Alabama Democratic...
Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway
Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
Archibald: Boredom, imploding Democrats and winning women highlight Alabama election day
This is an opinion column. You shoulda gone down to Georgia, because there is no political intrigue in Alabama these days. At least not on election night. It says a lot that the biggest news the hapless, hopeless, Democrats made in Alabama was the election eve release of a letter by Randy Kelley, chair of that sad excuse for a political party, complaining that vice-chair Tabitha Isner was trying to do too much work.
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic
The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
Herschel Walker's supporters are suggesting Ron DeSantis would be better on Georgia campaign trail than Donald Trump, report says
The merits of Trump's presence are being debated, and Georgia Republicans feel that DeSantis' support would be a big boost, CNN reported.
When does an execution begin? Judge ‘surprised’ at Alabama's answer
It’s not hard to tell when an execution is over, but when does an execution begin?. Attorneys for the state found themselves at odds with the attorneys for Alan Miller when they gave their answer during a federal court hearing held Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery. Miller walked away from the state’s first execution attempt on Sept. 22.
Kudlow Calls For Trump To Put His Political Plans On Hold As Georgia Runoff Looms
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow urged former President Donald Trump to place his “political plans” on pause, citing the looming Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia. “Tonight Herschel first: That’s my message to the Republican Party. You can carry the house and you can pick up
