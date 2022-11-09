ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WSFA

AP projects Terri Sewell to win Alabama’s District 7 House seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell is the projected winner of Alabama’s 7th Congressional District House race, according to The Associated Press. With 83% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Democrat representative was leading both challengers, Republican Beatrice Nichols and Libertarian Gavin Goodman in her race for reelection.
AL.com

Who is Katie Britt, Alabama’s newest senator? What are her plans in Congress?

Katie Britt broke two records Tuesday night: The first elected female senator from Alabama and the youngest female GOP senator. “I want you to learn from this moment – the one that where a public school girl from the Wiregrass who was polling at 2% went on to become the first woman ever elected to the United States Senate [from Alabama],” Britt said amongst cheers during her Montgomery watch party.
Terry Mansfield

Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway

Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.
AL.com

Archibald: Boredom, imploding Democrats and winning women highlight Alabama election day

This is an opinion column. You shoulda gone down to Georgia, because there is no political intrigue in Alabama these days. At least not on election night. It says a lot that the biggest news the hapless, hopeless, Democrats made in Alabama was the election eve release of a letter by Randy Kelley, chair of that sad excuse for a political party, complaining that vice-chair Tabitha Isner was trying to do too much work.
AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
