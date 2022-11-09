This is an opinion column. You shoulda gone down to Georgia, because there is no political intrigue in Alabama these days. At least not on election night. It says a lot that the biggest news the hapless, hopeless, Democrats made in Alabama was the election eve release of a letter by Randy Kelley, chair of that sad excuse for a political party, complaining that vice-chair Tabitha Isner was trying to do too much work.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO