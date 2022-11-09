ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter trolls NYT's election coping methods — which include an ice facial

By Brigid Kennedy
 3 days ago

Anxious about the election? The New York Times has some relaxation ideas for you ... unless, of course, you're among the Twitter users mercilessly trolling the outlet's now semi-viral five-item list , which suggests finding your election chill with a bowl of ice water to the face, or perhaps breathing "like a baby."

"Plunging face into bowl of ice water def not an option for me [at the moment]," wrote CNN's Kasie Hunt. "What to do."

"Better solution," added Fox Business' Jay Caruso, with a gif of Alec Baldwin pouring a drink.

Republican pollster Frank Luntz apparently felt the unintended joke needed little explanation, opting to contribute just two laughing emojis after highlighting the section on the ice bath.

The Daily Show then brought things back to Elon Musk ...

... while the Times ' Jamelle Bouie offered some guidance of his own.

But perhaps the best piece of lighthearted election night advice was one not provided by the Times , but rather about it — and that's that, please, whatever you do ... don't watch the god-forsaken election needle .

The Week

Misinformation on midterm elections likely to run rampant on Twitter, report says

After new Twitter owner Elon Musk fired a significant portion of the company's staff, election researchers are bracing for a slew of misinformation to hit the platform ahead of the midterms, Reuters reported Tuesday.  These researchers studied the dialogue on Twitter and found that "threats, offensive language, and false rumors of election fraud have been circulating widely," per Reuters. One common narrative stated that delays in vote counting are a result of fraud, a notion FactCheck.org reported as false.  Reuters highlighted a press briefing from Common Cause, a non-partisan organization aimed at monitoring social media for misinformation. Jesse Littlewood, the group's vice president for campaigns, said that misleading...
The Week

Elon Musk bans remote work for Twitter employees

The work-from-home days are over for Twitter employees. According to Fox News, Twitter CEO Elon Musk is banning employees from working remotely. This announcement was shared in a mass email sent out Wednesday where Musk warned his employees of the "difficult times ahead," adding that there was "no way to sugarcoat the message," Bloomberg reports.
The Week

Trump criticizes McConnell, says Rick Scott should take his place as GOP Senate leader

Former President Donald Trump decried Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and said he should be ousted as the head of the Senate Republicans. During an interview with Fox News published on Election Day, Trump described McConnell as a "lousy leader" and said the GOP needed new leadership in both chambers of Congress. "People are very upset with Mitch McConnell — I'll tell you who is upset with him — the public," the former president said. "I think we'll probably have to live with him for two years, and if I run and if I win, I will say, 'Don't send me any legislation if he's the leader,' and he'll be out in two minutes."
The Week

Hochul makes history as 1st woman elected New York governor

Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul has defeated Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin to become governor of New York, according to projections from NBC News, CNN, and ABC News. The victory makes Hochul the first woman ever elected to the role, though she's served in it since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned amid sexual harassment allegations in 2021. This will be her first full term. "I'm deeply honored to be elected governor of the state of New York," she tweeted Tuesday. With 74 percent of the vote tallied as of midnight ET, Hochul led Zeldin 54.8 percent to 45.2, per NBC News. Though Hochul was initially viewed as the favorite in the solidly blue New York, the race against the former President Donald Trump-backed Zeldin "was largely seen as a toss-up in the final stretch," when concerns about crime and the economy found their way to the forefront of the contest, The Hill notes.  Zeldin, an ally of Trump's, also voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The Week

How President Biden is spending Election Day

The midterms have finally arrived after months of speculation. With pundits and polls alike not predicting a good outing for the Democratic Party, President Biden spent Election Day attempting to drum up support for the Democrats in key swing states, many of which have races that remain neck-and-neck.  Hitting the phones  The president called individual Democratic leaders throughout the day Tuesday to thank them for their support, The Washington Post reported. Biden spoke to a variety of party bigwigs, including Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.); North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the head of the Democratic Governors Association Chair; Democratic Senatorial Campaign...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

Trump lashes out at potential 2024 rival Youngkin — 'Sounds Chinese'

Former President Donald Trump attacked Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) on Friday morning, as the Republican party grapples nationally with what has widely been seen as an underwhelming performance in this week's 2022 midterm elections.  In a message posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted himself as the animating force behind Youngkin's 2021 gubernatorial victory over Terry McAuliffe, writing that "Young Kin (now that's an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn't it?) in Virginia couldn't have won without me."  Trump's assertion of having "telephonically" rallied for Youngkin is likely a reference to his making a brief phone call into a virtual campaign event, where...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Week

The 2022 midterms were devastating for Trump. Here's why.

Election Day was supposed to be a bloodbath for Democrats. The polls said it. History said it. Republicans said it over and over again. Even the White House seemed to be setting expectations for a likely GOP blowout. And yet, as polls closed across the country, the presumptive red wave did not come crashing down with the force and electoral fury many predicted it would. Instead, in crucial race after race, Democrats appeared to largely hold their line, mitigating a round of early — and decisive — Republican wins in Florida with a series of unexpectedly strong showings in key races that...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

GOP Sen. Tim Scott hints at future presidential run

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) easily won re-election on Tuesday, and his victory speech may have dropped a few clues as to his future aspirations. Scott, 57, celebrated his win with supporters in Columbia, and recalled taking his grandfather to vote in 2012. "My grandfather voted for the first man of color to be re-elected as president of the United States," Scott said, referring to Barack Obama. "I wish he lived long enough, long enough, to see perhaps another man of color elected president of the United States." The crowd cheered, and a smiling Scott added, "But this time let it be a Republican and not just a Democrat. Just know all things are possible in America." Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) hints at a presidential run during his victory speech. pic.twitter.com/kGyehlGrEx— The Recount (@therecount) November 9, 2022
The Week

Twitter Blue checkmark impersonators include Mario giving the finger on 'Nintendo' account

Be careful who you retweet these days.  Now that Twitter has introduced the ability to buy a verified blue checkmark by subscribing to Twitter Blue for $8 a month, the social media platform has been flooded with accounts impersonating famous people or companies, which in some cases have racked up thousands of retweets before Twitter had a chance to suspend them.  Since Wednesday, blue checkmark accounts have popped up to impersonate everyone from former President Donald Trump to NBA star LeBron James. A tweet from the latter aimed to dupe followers into believing James was requesting a trade from the Los Angeles...
The Week

The top 5 uncalled races of the 2022 midterms

It was a wild election night in the United States as Republicans who'd expected to cruise to victory in the House of Representatives and take over the Senate were thwarted by a backlash against the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and hobbled by a series of extremist candidates. Though Republicans blew the doors off in Florida, and Democrats struggled badly in New York, Team Blue overperformed compared to forecasts in many other races around the country. Yet control of both chambers of Congress is still very much in play more than 36 hours after polls closed —...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Will abortion decide the 2024 presidential race?

Did abortion stop the red wave? Republicans underperformed in the midterm elections — although control of the House of Representatives is still up for grabs as of this writing — and the backlash to the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that struck down Roe v. Wade is probably a big reason why. While inflation was the top concern of voters at the polls, Politico reports, "about 60 percent of voters said they were dissatisfied or angry with the Supreme Court's decision."  For Democrats "that success almost certainly means abortion will remain a defining political issue as the 2024 presidential race looms on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

What did Republicans do wrong in the midterms?

Republicans went into Tuesday's midterm elections expecting the kind of big gains the opposition usually gets when the other party is in the White House. President Biden's low approval ratings and mounting anxiety over the economy and the highest inflation in decades appeared to create the perfect conditions for a GOP sweep in Congress. Three days after Election Day, Republicans now appear likely to win control of the House, but with a razor-thin majority. Democrats still have a good chance to hold onto control of the Senate. "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

What's next for Brittney Griner amid Russian penal colony transfer?

As her family feared, Brittney Griner is being moved to a Russian penal colony after her nine-year drug conviction was upheld by a court last month.   The WNBA star's lawyers confirmed to CNN that she is "now on her way" to a penal colony in Russia, though they don't know where she is right now or where she's going. "Notification is given via official mail and normally takes up to two weeks to be received," they said. Griner was arrested in Feb. 2022 for having cannabis oil cartridges in her luggage, and a Russian court sentenced to her nine years in prison following what...
The Week

Are Republicans falling out of love with Trump?

The 2022 midterm results are coming into sharper focus, and the picture emerging is not of a Republican blowout, but of Democrats largely holding the line in a series of crucial races. Republicans look likely to gain a razor-thin House majority for the coming term, but conservative gains notwithstanding, Democrats' ahistorically strong midterm showing is both a testament to their slate of candidates, and a repudiation of those put forward by the GOP.  Many Republican candidates hand-picked by former President Donald Trump during the GOP primary season failed to win over voters. But these losses were conspicuously offset by a decisive sweep for conservative candidates in Florida, where...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Biden will meet with China's Xi Jinping next week

President Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday prior to the Group of 20, or G20, summit in Bali, Indonesia, the White House announced Thursday.  It will be the pair's first in-person consultation since Biden took office, CNN reports. They've otherwise spoken virtually five times over the past two years. Per a statement from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, the two leaders will discuss "efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community." They...
The Week

Report: Elon Musk admits 'bankruptcy isn't out of the question' for Twitter

Embattled Twitter CEO Elon Musk admitted on Thursday that bankruptcy for the social media platform "isn't out of the question" as the site reels from a series of high-profile resignations, and reports of growing discord among staff. Musk's comment, first reported by Platformer's Zoë Schiffer, came as part of an...
