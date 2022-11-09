Read full article on original website
traitor trump
2d ago
Now I'll be able to do something legally that I've been doing for 20 yrs, grow my own. Hopefully seed banks will start popping up
5
ChrisRocksChin
1d ago
ah! brings back memories of my youth, driving half an hour to Maryland to purchase alcohol when drinking age here in PA was 21, but Maryland just 18.Happy days are here again!
2
George Lohrmann
2d ago
About time, the Government has decided how much money 💴 they’re going to collect from taxpayers for the sale of the legal
3
Congressman David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone was reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time due to changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional District after it was...
Pennsylvania weighs the extra revenue as another neighbor approves marijuana
(The Center Square) – While Pennsylvania lawmakers debate whether to legalize recreational marijuana, its neighbors have started to greenlight it. The midterm elections have seen Democratic gains on the state and federal level in the commonwealth, as The Center Square previously reported, and Maryland voters approved cannabis legalization. Maryland...
Trump takes aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin as focus shifts to 2024
RICHMOND, Va. — Former President Donald Trump is expected to announce another run for the White House in 2024 next week. In the lead up to the announcement, Trump has seemingly turned on some former allies. On Friday, he took aim at Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. In a post...
Real News Network
Making the painful history of Maryland lynchings more visible
No matter how gigantic or modest, memorials and monuments retain a certain power that we can feel when we encounter them. There are remnants of demolished workhouses in Western Ireland, worn down to lumps of stone foundations, that would go unrecognized if not for a good tour guide pointing them out. And there are specially designed architectural and immersive experiences like Berlin’s holocaust memorial, whose concrete blocks rise and tower over you the deeper you descend into the stark grid.
Maryland Governor's Office to set example for peaceful transition of power
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland witnessed a key moment Thursday when newly elected Democrat for governor, Wes Moore, met with outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Both men said they’ve got big partisan differences but they aim to set a national example for how to transfer power without a lot of drama.
25-year-old elected as Maryland state delegate
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — 25-year-old Democrat Joe Vogel was elected Tuesday as one of the first Gen Z Delegates in Maryland. Delegate-Elect Vogel will represent District 17 in Montgomery County which encompasses Rockville and Gaithersburg. As an immigrant and openly gay Canidate, he says his commitment to fight for our democracy comes […]
Here's what changes now that Maryland voters said yes to legalized weed
WASHINGTON — Maryland voters have spoken, just over 65% of them voted to legalize weed in 2023. More than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an...
WTOP
Maryland sports betting: $40M bet, $34M won
The house still comes out ahead, but for gamblers betting on sports in Maryland, there are big payouts. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s eight sports wagering facilities handled $39.7 million in wagers in October, and paid out $34.5 million in winnings. The first full month for legal...
Governor-elect Wes Moore talks plans for Maryland after historic midterm win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore will be the next governor of Maryland after winning in the midterm election, according to the Associated Press. The historic win will make the Democrat the first Black governor of Maryland. His challenger Dan Cox conceded the race on Wednesday. We spoke with Moore...
Yesli Vega concedes in race for Virginia's 7th District
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — GOP newcomer Yesli Vega, who faced off against Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger in the 7th Congressional District race in Virginia, has conceded Wednesday, the day after Election Day. Spanberger was announced as the projected winner by the Associated Press in the closely watched congressional...
Bill introduced to ban controversial fishing method in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — A bill has been introduced for the next session of the Virginia General Assembly to place a two year moratorium on Atlantic menhaden reduction fishing in Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. State Delegate Tim Anderson (R)-Virginia Beach is sponsoring the bill. Menhaden are a baitfish that serve as forage for […]
WJLA
Maryland couple sentenced for selling classified information on nuclear submarines
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCHS) — A Maryland couple arrested in West Virginia has been sentenced in a federal case involving a plot to sell classified information about nuclear-powered submarines to American adversaries. The couple's plea agreement was initially rejected and deemed as "strikingly deficient" due to the serious nature of the case.
Fraudster Admits To Posing As Bail Bondsman As Part Of $840K Elder Fraud Scam In Maryland
Authorities announced that a 64-year-old man has admitted to his role in an $800,000 elder fraud scam where he targeted victims in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and the surrounding regions. Michael Odell Anderson, 64, of Crystal Beach, Florida, and Dun Lorring, Virginia, pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to commit...
Maryland death connected to listeria outbreak
MARYLAND, USA — A person in Maryland has died and officials believe their death is due to a listeria outbreak connected to deli counter meats and cheeses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the listeria outbreak has caused 16 people to get sick in six states. Thirteen of those people had to be hospitalized and one in Maryland has since died.
WGRZ TV
Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
Sheila Hixson, Maryland's longest-serving woman in state legislature, dies
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sheila Hixson, who served more than four decades in the Maryland General Assembly, has died. She was 89. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, along with state Sen. Will Smith and Dels. Lorig Charkoudian, David Moon and Jheanelle Wilkins said in a joint statement on Monday that Hixson was "a trailblazer in Maryland politics and government" and the longest-serving woman in the legislature.
Wes Moore to be Maryland's first Black governor, as projected winner
MARYLAND, USA — Wes Moore will be the next governor of Maryland after winning in the midterm election, according to the Associated Press. The historic win will make the Democrat the first Black governor of Maryland. Moore will reclaim the governor’s office for Democrats after Republican Governor Larry Hogan...
Amendment 3 passes in Missouri
Missouri voters approved making recreational marijuana legal in the state for those 21 and older.
WUSA9
