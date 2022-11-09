Rep. Latta wins election to 9th term in U.S. House

Running in a newly drawn district stretching from the Indiana line to near Cleveland, U.S. Rep. Bob Latta (R., Bowling Green) won re-election to a ninth term Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

In Ohio's 5th Congressional District, Mr. Latta was cruising to victory, with nearly 66 percent of the vote when the race was called in his favor over Democrat Craig Swartz of Upper Sandusky, the Wyandot County Democratic Party chairman.

"I am very pleased," Mr. Latta said of the campaign. "We have new districts. I'm a firm believer in getting out there and doing the grassroots work in being across all of my counties, and knowing what's happening in my counties, especially getting to know people in the new part of the district over in Lorain and getting reacquainted with so many good friends in the Seneca, Crawford, and Huron counties."

First elected in 2006, Mr. Latta spoke about issues specific to this year’s campaign. "The issues that are on the forefront of everybody's minds are inflation, the economy, and gasoline prices," he said. "I am hearing from our farmers right now about diesel costs and also being able to get diesel fuel. They are out harvesting right now. So it's a real dilemma for them that they have."

Mr. Latta also spoke about the midterm campaign in general.

"The Democrats and President Biden did not listen to the American people, so I think we're going to have a very good night across the entire country in the U.S. House and the Senate,” Mr. Latta said Tuesday night.

The district is large, extending from near the Indiana line to the Cuyahoga County line near Cleveland. Counties included in the district are Paulding, Van Wert, Mercer, Henry, Putnam, most of Wood, Hancock, Seneca, most of Wyandot, Huron, Crawford, and Lorain.

As Election Day started, Mr. Latta took his message directly to voters. "Your support means the world to me & I do not take it for granted," he said in part of his message via Twitter. "I’m asking for your support so we can get our country back on track with conservative & responsible leadership," he also said.

Mr. Latta is well-known throughout Ohio through his service as a Wood County commissioner, state senator, and state representative before being first elected to the U.S. House in 2006.

Mr. Latta, whose late father Delbert represented the 5th district in the House for 30 years, identified several key issues in his re-election campaign. Besides inflation, the economy and gas prices, they included addressing rising federal spending and debt and issues involving the Southern border, drugs and overdose deaths. Promoting policies benefiting manufacturing and agriculture, and energy independence for the United States were high on his list, as well, during the campaign.

Mr. Latta also raised concerns about the federal debt standing at $31 trillion, an issue he mentioned in the context of his membership on the Energy and Commerce Committee, which includes an oversight subcommittee.

“Our government should operate like a family around a kitchen table, spending only what we take in,” he wrote in his message to voters on Election Day. “Under Democrat control, runaway spending in Washington has made life more expensive for everyone.”

Mr. Swartz is a former Upper Sandusky city councilman from 2003-2007, 2007 mayoral candidate there, and 2008 candidate for state representative. "The campaign has gone as best as we could expect given the resources that we had at hand," Mr. Swartz said Tuesday night of the race against Mr. Latta.

A centerpiece of Mr. Swartz's campaign was economic, as well. Under his proposal, the first $36,000 of everybody's income would be federally tax-free, regardless of income level.

"That needs to be promoted even more post-election as a remedy for Americans, hard-working Americans who need that tax break right now to go against these inflationary price hikes," Mr. Swartz said Tuesday night.