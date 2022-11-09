UNDATED (AP) – Unlike many of the midterm election races, the ratings battle for Election Night wasn’t anywhere near being too-close-to-call. Though the Republican party underperformed with voters, Fox News Channel pulled in the most viewers. Its average of 7.2 million viewers was more than double any other network or channel during prime time. Nielsen reports MSNBC drew 3.1 million; NBC, 3.1 million; ABC, 3 million; CBS, 2.5 million – and CNN, 2.48 million.

2 DAYS AGO