Florida State

KTSA

“Florida is where woke goes to die,” DeSantis says in victory speech

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis secured his second term in office on Tuesday, defeating Democratic nominee Charlie Crist by a significant margin in this year’s midterm elections. The projected win for DeSantis — a conservative who has become a prominent fixture of the Republican Party in recent years, and is...
FLORIDA STATE
KTSA

Voters Choose The Status Quo

American voters largely chose “more of the same” Tuesday and it appears that’s what we’re gonna get…right between the eyes. A reporter asked about the 75% of Americans who tell pollsters the country’s moving in the wrong direction. What will Joe change?. “Nothing”.
KTSA

Federal judge in Texas blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

A federal judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s student-loan forgiveness plan, which was already on hold after the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary stay last month. A conservative group called the Job Creators Network Foundation filed a lawsuit in federal court in Fort...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

FOX News wins election coverage ratings for TV networks

UNDATED (AP) – Unlike many of the midterm election races, the ratings battle for Election Night wasn’t anywhere near being too-close-to-call. Though the Republican party underperformed with voters, Fox News Channel pulled in the most viewers. Its average of 7.2 million viewers was more than double any other network or channel during prime time. Nielsen reports MSNBC drew 3.1 million; NBC, 3.1 million; ABC, 3 million; CBS, 2.5 million – and CNN, 2.48 million.

