Read full article on original website
Related
WTGS
Walker and Warnock advance to runoff for U.S. Senate seat in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will advance to a runoff for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, according to NBC News. Both failed to secure the 50% majority vote required in Georgia to win the election in one of the...
WTGS
Fact Check Team: Exit polls show abortion was key issue on several state ballots
WASHINGTON (TND) — The votes are in and across the country, abortion was a priority for voters during the midterm elections. The National Desk’s Fact Check Team is taking a look at how abortion compared to other key issues when voters cast their ballots. According to several exit...
Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race
Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
WTGS
No cyberattacks affected US vote counting, officials say
No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form of cyberattack that periodically...
WTGS
SC teachers demanding education reform from lawmakers in upcoming legislative session
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of educators here in the Midlands have released their demands for newly elected and existing lawmakers as a new legislative session approaches. It includes massive education reform to help put a stop to the ongoing teacher shortage we’ve seen for a while now.
Comments / 0