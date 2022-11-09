ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WTGS

Walker and Warnock advance to runoff for U.S. Senate seat in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will advance to a runoff for the U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, according to NBC News. Both failed to secure the 50% majority vote required in Georgia to win the election in one of the...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Key vote count update for Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs expected in Arizona governor's race

Election staffers in Arizona's two most populous counties planned to work through the weekend counting remaining ballots from Tuesday's election, with a possibly pivotal update in the governor's race expected Saturday evening. The state's gubernatorial election was still too close to call Friday, with just 31,000 votes separating Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from her opponent Kari Lake, the Republican nominee and former television news anchor. ...
WTGS

No cyberattacks affected US vote counting, officials say

No instances of digital interference are known to have affected the counting of the midterm vote after a tense Election Day in which officials were closely monitoring domestic and foreign threats. A few state and local governments appeared to be hit by a relatively rudimentary form of cyberattack that periodically...
