East Tennessee high school football scores from TSSAA playoffs second round
Here are the Tennessee high school playoff scores from the second round for Division I games and state quarterfinals in Division II.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport schools to put another $405,000 in the former Sullivan North High
KINGSPORT — Kingsport City School officials have decided to move ahead with a more than $400,000 heating and air conditioning project at the former Sullivan North High School, known as the Tribe Athletic Complex. The Board of Education voted 5-0 at its Tuesday night meeting to approved Alternate Bid...
Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M
Update: Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 the Board of Education received $1,871,750 for the property after all taxes and fees and at least $1.5 million of the funds will be dedicated to furnishing the new Jonesborough Elementary School. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek […]
Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders disciplined multiple Daniel Boone High School football players in connection to alleged harassment of other team members. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Boyd released the following statement surrounding the incident: […]
TSSAA football playoff brackets 2022: Tennessee DI quarterfinals, DII semifinals pairings
The TSSAA football playoff Division I state quarterfinal and Division II state semifinal schedule is set. Here are the games statewide for Nov. 18. All games kick off at 7 p.m. local time. Class 1A. Oliver Springs (7-5) at Coalfield (11-1) Gordonsville (9-3) at Clay County (11-1) Fayetteville (12-0) at...
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
