Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has narrowed in Nevada Senate race as count continues
Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for Senate in Nevada, said on Saturday that his “victory window” has narrowed, as recent ballot releases have continued to break in favor of incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.). Laxalt is leading by just over 850 votes as of Saturday morning, after...
Media defending slow vote count in Nevada, Arizona, grew frustrated with stalled tally in 2020 Iowa caucuses
While many media pundits are insisting multi-day long vote counts are "normal," in 2020, many in the press were agitated over the drawn-out count in the Iowa caucuses.
GOP, GOP-leaning independents prefer DeSantis over Trump in 2024: poll
Republicans and Republican-leaning independents prefer Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) over former President Trump to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, according to a new poll released Friday. The survey, conducted by YouGov, found that 42 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said that they would prefer DeSantis over...
