Orangeburg, SC

SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 104, CS Northridge 40

CS NORTHRIDGE (0-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.000, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Givens 2-5, T.Amundsen 1-6, M.Smith 1-2, Jackson 0-2, Tu'ua 0-1, Duchemin 0-1, Williams 0-1, Harvey 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Nikishina 1) Turnovers: 15 (Givens 4, Nikishina 3, Spriggs 2, Williams 2,...
STANFORD, CA
BlueDevilCountry

Duke big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list

Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
SFGate

Shabazz spurs San Francisco to 60-58 victory over Cal Poly

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Khalil Shabazz had 18 points in San Francisco’s 60-48 victory against Cal Poly on Thursday night. Shabazz also contributed seven rebounds for the Dons (2-0). Tyrell Roberts scored 12 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Josh Kunen recorded eight points and was 3 of 7 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

