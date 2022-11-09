ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Murder rate at highest level since 1991 in South Carolina: Report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its completed Crime in South Carolina 2021 Report on Thursday, and it showed "alarming" increases in murder and weapon violations. The rate of murders in South Carolina officially increased by 0.89% while weapon law violations were up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

EPA cracks down on SC water laws, asks DHEC to change them

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — State health officials are reviewing their processes right now and one part of that is reviewing the standards for the water all of us use. But, what's likely missing from the review are changes requested by federal officials. The laws that protect our states rivers...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Tornado watch for Grand Strand, Pee Dee until 1 a.m.

WPDE — A tornado watch has been issued for parts of the Grand Strand and Pee Dee until 1 a.m. Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski will be going live at 8 p.m. to provide the latest update on Tropical Storm Nicole. Be sure to have a way to receive warnings...
GEORGIA STATE
wpde.com

Veterans Day: Seaside Elementary students sing to honor veterans

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Students and teachers in Horry County honored veterans today. Seaside Elementary in Garden City held a Veterans Day program. The school chorus sang patriotic songs including the Star Spangled Banner, Fifty Nifty and Thank You, Soldiers. The school honored all branches of the military...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Grand Strand woman wins $200K with scratch-off lottery ticket

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Grand Strand woman woke up Thursday $200,000 richer after winning with a scratch-off ticket. The winning ticket came from the Lowes Foods store on Fresh Drive in Myrtle Beach. “I rarely buy tickets,” the winner admitted to South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “But...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm

NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
wpde.com

Postponed, canceled events due to severe weather

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As Tropical Storm Nicole makes its way to the east coast events are beginning to be postponed or canceled. Nicole is expected to impact South Carolina Thursday evening and into Friday morning. It has since weakened into a tropical depression. Gusty winds, rounds of heavy...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Community sees virtual preview of possible changes coming to Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Neighbors were given a virtual preview of what may be coming to Garden City. Horry County leaders and engineers with Stantec showcased designs for the Garden City Beach streetscape project. It would involve moving utilities along Atlantic Avenue underground and adding more permeable parking...
GARDEN CITY, SC
wpde.com

Woman celebrates 115th birthday as oldest person in U.S.

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday making her the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. For a 115th...
LAKE CITY, IA
wpde.com

Father-in-law of former Bengals player sells $2 billion lottery ticket

LOS ANGELES (AP/WKRC) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wpde.com

Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A man accused of intentionally running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township, Michigan, on August 9.
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy