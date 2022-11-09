ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list

Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue ...
DURHAM, NC
SFGate

UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

No. 2 Stanford 104, CS Northridge 40

CS NORTHRIDGE (0-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.000, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Givens 2-5, T.Amundsen 1-6, M.Smith 1-2, Jackson 0-2, Tu'ua 0-1, Duchemin 0-1, Williams 0-1, Harvey 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Nikishina 1) Turnovers: 15 (Givens 4, Nikishina 3, Spriggs 2, Williams 2,...
STANFORD, CA
On3.com

Colin Castleton powers Gators to win with career-high 33 points

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Friday behind a stellar showing from Colin Castleton. The preseason first-team All-SEC selection led the Gators to an 88-78 win over Kennesaw State with a career-high 33 points. Castleton finished 12-for-18 from the floor...
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

High school football: Big plays spark Eastside past North Marion in regional quarterfinals

GAINESVILLE — Gainesville Eastside senior running back Micah Hudson rushed for 139 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 96-yard romp, to lead the Rams to a 27-14 win over North Marion in Friday night's Class 2S-Region 2 quarterfinals at Citizens Field. The win improved Eastside, the No. 4 seed, to 8-2, and moves the Rams into next Friday's regional semifinal against No. 1 seed Bradford. ...
GAINESVILLE, FL

