Duke big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue ...
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
No. 2 Stanford 104, CS Northridge 40
CS NORTHRIDGE (0-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.000, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Givens 2-5, T.Amundsen 1-6, M.Smith 1-2, Jackson 0-2, Tu'ua 0-1, Duchemin 0-1, Williams 0-1, Harvey 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Nikishina 1) Turnovers: 15 (Givens 4, Nikishina 3, Spriggs 2, Williams 2,...
Colin Castleton powers Gators to win with career-high 33 points
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Friday behind a stellar showing from Colin Castleton. The preseason first-team All-SEC selection led the Gators to an 88-78 win over Kennesaw State with a career-high 33 points. Castleton finished 12-for-18 from the floor...
High school football: Big plays spark Eastside past North Marion in regional quarterfinals
GAINESVILLE — Gainesville Eastside senior running back Micah Hudson rushed for 139 yards and scored two touchdowns, including a 96-yard romp, to lead the Rams to a 27-14 win over North Marion in Friday night's Class 2S-Region 2 quarterfinals at Citizens Field. The win improved Eastside, the No. 4 seed, to 8-2, and moves the Rams into next Friday's regional semifinal against No. 1 seed Bradford. ...
Penn State extends new scholarship offer to Class of 2023 offensive lineman
Penn State continues to search for additional offensive linemen in its Class of 2023. Although the Nittany Lions already hold commitments from three four-star players – Alex Birchmeier, Jven Williams and Anthony Donkoh – Phil Trautwein is still searching for one more addition to an already strong group.
Kings knocks off defending state champion Winton Woods 23-16 in regional semifinals
The Knights avenged an earlier-season loss to the Warriors to advance to the regional final
