Augusta County, VA

Augusta Free Press

Video: #TeamAFP breaks down local, state and national midterm elections

#TeamAFP’s Crystal Graham and Chris Graham provide analysis on local elections in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, then turn their attention to the 2022 congressional midterms, which bucked the expected “red wave” trend that had been forecast by the experts. Chris Graham. I write books, two on...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro fills seats in Wards C and D

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is filling seats in the school board and the city council. With three out of four precincts reporting unofficial election results as of Tuesday night, the results are as follows:. City Council, Ward C -- Jeremy Sloat: 47.85%. Kenneth “Kenny” Lee: 51.80%...
WAYNESBORO, VA
wmra.org

Voters weigh in from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta precincts

Voter turnout was strong, steady, and civil at three local precincts midday on Election Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. At Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, a line of young voters was forming around 11 a.m. – many of them going through the same-day voter registration process that went into effect this fall, allowing eligible voters to register in person on Election Day.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
VIRGINIA STATE
wmra.org

A Democratic sweep for Harrisonburg city council and school board

Democrats swept the Harrisonburg city council races Tuesday evening. Voters elected newcomers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming, and reelected Councilman Chris Jones. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Harrisonburg’s City Council will be the first all-Democratic council in recent history. It will also be the first majority Black city council...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

New Staunton City Council members focused on affordable housing in 2023

Staunton’s new City Council members are Michele Edwards, Alice Woods and Brad Arrowood. Edwards received the most votes in Tuesday’s all-at-large election with 4,616, or 21.72 percent. Woods received 4,328 votes, or 20.36 percent. Arrowood was the third winner with 4,301 votes, or 20.24 percent. Kristin Siegel, Fontella...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: Police seeking whereabouts of missing 78-year-old

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 78-year-old Lawrence Thomas. Thomas was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. at the Scottsville Food Lion. He is believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue with VA Tags ULP 1923. He was last seen headed toward the Scottsville Food Lion.
breezejmu.org

Harrisonburg: Live election results

Harrisonburg voters went to the polls today to decide four local races: Virginia’s 6th Congressional district, Harrisonburg city council, a special election for city council and Harrisonburg City School Board. Polls closed at 7 p.m. With all precincts reporting, here are the results as of 8:40 p.m. 6th Congressional...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Tracy Leicher

Valley Health Closes Luray Gym

LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Valley Health permanently closes Luray Wellness & Fitness Center

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Valley Health decided to permanently close its wellness & fitness center in Luray. The health system said a recent fire from arson in an adjacent store made the building unsuitable due to smoke damage and the center had already been losing money since reopening during the pandemic.
LURAY, VA
WHSV

Isolated flooding possible for Valley during Friday’s rain

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to AAA, wet pavement contributes to 1.2 million traffic crashes each year. If water is puddling over the road and you can’t see the road, turn around. Lt. Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said some areas are more prone to flooding, so be aware, especially in those areas.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

