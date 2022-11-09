Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville residents file lawsuit against Charlottesville and City Council over proposed building
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen people have filed a suit against Charlottesville and the City Council, claiming a building permit is going beyond the allowed zoning. Neighbors are representing themselves in the lawsuit. They say the city failed to consider the negative impact of what is being planned. “One...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro City Council: Ward D may come down to handful of votes, recount on the horizon
City Council races in Ward C and D in Waynesboro will likely remain too close to call until the extended canvass is completed on Monday. The current vote totals include all advance votes, in-person votes and ballots received by mail through Election Day. The totals do not include provisional ballots...
Augusta Free Press
Wood, Lee likely to be elected in Waynesboro: Canvass to declare winners on Monday
More numbers are in, and the writing may be on the wall for incumbent Ward D Waynesboro City Councilman Sam Hostetter. As you may recall, Republican challenger Jim Wood was up by 21 votes on Election Night over incumbent Sam Hostetter in Ward D. In Ward C, Kenny Lee was up 57 votes over Republican nominee Jeremy Sloat.
Augusta Free Press
Video: #TeamAFP breaks down local, state and national midterm elections
#TeamAFP’s Crystal Graham and Chris Graham provide analysis on local elections in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County, then turn their attention to the 2022 congressional midterms, which bucked the expected “red wave” trend that had been forecast by the experts. Chris Graham. I write books, two on...
WHSV
Waynesboro fills seats in Wards C and D
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Waynesboro is filling seats in the school board and the city council. With three out of four precincts reporting unofficial election results as of Tuesday night, the results are as follows:. City Council, Ward C -- Jeremy Sloat: 47.85%. Kenneth “Kenny” Lee: 51.80%...
wmra.org
Voters weigh in from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Augusta precincts
Voter turnout was strong, steady, and civil at three local precincts midday on Election Day. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. At Venable Elementary School in Charlottesville, a line of young voters was forming around 11 a.m. – many of them going through the same-day voter registration process that went into effect this fall, allowing eligible voters to register in person on Election Day.
NBC 29 News
Sabato weighs in on elections in Virginia’s 5th & 7th Districts
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are heading to the polls to cast their votes Tuesday, November 8. Republican candidate Yesli Vega is challenging incumbent Representative Abigail Spanberger (D) in the 7th District. “This is one of the closest districts in the country,” UVA Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato said...
realcrozetva.com
Expanding Mobile Home Park, and a new Augusta Health sign
I get these emails from Albemarle County, I guess because I’m now on the CCAC and I’m glad I do — better to know know what’s happening in our community. Not every announcement is a “big” one, and often it’s the aggregate of the small ones that matter.
wmra.org
A Democratic sweep for Harrisonburg city council and school board
Democrats swept the Harrisonburg city council races Tuesday evening. Voters elected newcomers Monica Robinson and Dany Fleming, and reelected Councilman Chris Jones. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Harrisonburg’s City Council will be the first all-Democratic council in recent history. It will also be the first majority Black city council...
Augusta Free Press
New Staunton City Council members focused on affordable housing in 2023
Staunton’s new City Council members are Michele Edwards, Alice Woods and Brad Arrowood. Edwards received the most votes in Tuesday’s all-at-large election with 4,616, or 21.72 percent. Woods received 4,328 votes, or 20.36 percent. Arrowood was the third winner with 4,301 votes, or 20.24 percent. Kristin Siegel, Fontella...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WHSV
Valley dentist encourages people to take advantage of insurance benefits before they expire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -As we come up on the holiday season and the end of the year, a Valley dentist is encouraging individuals to take a look at their insurance benefits. “It’s a use-it-or-lose-it situation. For the vast amount of people who have dental insurance either individually or through their work there is a dollar set amount they can use towards dental procedures throughout the year,” Dr. Cameron Roberts with Dental Health Associates said.
cbs19news
Officials respond to social media-based concerns associated with mental health incident
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says faulty information led to concerns about a possible threat to students at Nelson County High School. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, there was a mental health incident involving a student on Nov....
Augusta Free Press
Health department closed in Waynesboro but mobile clinic to offer select services
The Central Shenandoah Health District announced they will provide select clinical services in Waynesboro on two dates while their location is closed for renovations and/or a relocation of the facility. Select clinical services will be available at Embrace Waynesboro Community Center on Nov. 15 and Dec. 13. Embrace is located...
cbs19news
Traffic changes as new interchange at Pantops opens
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Construction has been ongoing for months on the diverging diamond interchange at Richmond Road and Interstate 64. It briefly shifts traffic to the opposite side of the road and gets rid of left turns crossing lanes of oncoming traffic. "It will make the commute...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seeking whereabouts of missing 78-year-old
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 78-year-old Lawrence Thomas. Thomas was last seen Friday around 5 p.m. at the Scottsville Food Lion. He is believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue with VA Tags ULP 1923. He was last seen headed toward the Scottsville Food Lion.
breezejmu.org
Harrisonburg: Live election results
Harrisonburg voters went to the polls today to decide four local races: Virginia’s 6th Congressional district, Harrisonburg city council, a special election for city council and Harrisonburg City School Board. Polls closed at 7 p.m. With all precincts reporting, here are the results as of 8:40 p.m. 6th Congressional...
Valley Health Closes Luray Gym
LURAY, Va. – The only full-service fitness center in Luray has closed its doors for good. The Valley Health Wellness & Fitness Center has been temporarily closed since October 13 due to fire damage from the adjacent Dollar Tree store. However, in a November 7 letter, Valley Health's Corporate Director of Fitness Services, Jeffrey Jeran, advised members that the closure is now permanent.
WHSV
Valley Health permanently closes Luray Wellness & Fitness Center
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this week, Valley Health decided to permanently close its wellness & fitness center in Luray. The health system said a recent fire from arson in an adjacent store made the building unsuitable due to smoke damage and the center had already been losing money since reopening during the pandemic.
WHSV
Isolated flooding possible for Valley during Friday’s rain
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to AAA, wet pavement contributes to 1.2 million traffic crashes each year. If water is puddling over the road and you can’t see the road, turn around. Lt. Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said some areas are more prone to flooding, so be aware, especially in those areas.
