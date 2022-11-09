Read full article on original website
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
Deneen takes the 4th District probate race
WINDSOR — Democratic candidate Mary Deneen topped Republican candidate Tad Bistor in the race for 4th District probate judge. According to the Secretary of the State’s Office, Deneen won with a tally of 16.909 votes to Bistor’s 9,068. The district covers East Windsor, South Windsor, and Windsor.
Recount coming in 134th, state shows one vote between candidates
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The race for the 134th District seat in the state House is headed for a recount, according to one of the candidates and a registrar of voters in the one of the town's in the districts. Unofficial numbers on...
Hall defeats Despard, retains seat
Republican Carol Hall defeated Democrat Matthew Despard Tuesday night to win her fourth term as state representative of the 59th House District. Hall has held the seat since 2016. Hall said the people of Enfield and East Windsor, and their ability to judge character, are why she won.
Republican Weir looks like winner in 5-town 55th House District
Although reporting delays left some uncertainty as to the outcome of the 55th House District race late Tuesday, Republican Steve Weir appeared to have solidly defeated Democrat Wes Skorski. According the Secretary of the State’s Office, Weir had 6,701 votes, or 52.5%, to 6,053, or 47.5%, for Skorski, with all...
Southington 81st District race too close to call
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - The race for state representative in Southington is a nail biter. The 81st district democrat Chris Poulos leads republican Tony Morrison by just 6 votes. The results will head to a recount as there is less than a 20 vote difference, or, half a percentage point.
Mara says he’s ready to become probate judge
Bloomfield Democrat Dan Mara says he is ready to represent the 3rd District as probate judge after besting Suffield Republican Edward McAnaney on Election Day. “I’ve got big shoes to fill, but I’m looking forward to it,” Mara said today. Unofficial results from the Secretary of State...
Manchester voters split charter questions
MANCHESTER — Voters were split on the charter revision questions on the ballot Election Day, with three of the four approved. Referendum questions to provide for the direct election of a mayor, expand the Planning and Zoning Commission, and make technical and administrative changes to the charter were approved by a roughly 2-to-1 margin.
Recount? Votes in the 5th District race could be counted again
HARTFORD, Conn. — With a tight Fifth Congressional District race between Jahana Hayes and George Logan, it is increasingly likely to come down to a recount. The state has outlined specific procedures as to what triggers a recount and how they are done. In the event of a close...
Voters OK $35.5M for South Windsor roads
SOUTH WINDSOR — Voters overwhelmingly approved spending $35.5 million for various roadwork projects on Election Day by a margin of 7,149 to 3,463, according to unofficial totals from the secretary of the state’s office. The total amount to be borrowed is $35,470,000. It will be used to implement...
5th term for Vail who takes 52nd House
Kurt Vail won re-election to his fifth term in office Tuesday, retaining the 52nd House District, a seat he has held since 2014. The district includes the towns of Stafford and Somers. When votes were being counted, Vail said there was “lots of positive energy and it seems like we...
Doucette re-elected to Manchester-Glastonbury House seat
State Rep. Jason Doucette was elected Tuesday to his third, two-year term representing the 13th House District in southeastern Manchester and northeastern Glastonbury after a race that featured controversy over where his opponent, Republican newcomer Donna Meier, stood on abortion. Doucette said Tuesday evening at Glastonbury Democratic headquarters on Main...
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
Close Race for a Few Candidates in Berlin Midterm Elections
BERLIN- An influx of voting and a machine malfunction pushed back the already anxious moment of hearing the results for this year’s midterm elections. While a majority of the results are in and can be reported late into the night the DTC and RTC are still waiting for votes from a few towns.
Glastonbury voters overwhelmingly back land purchase money
GLASTONBURY — Local voters once again demonstrated the popularity of the town’s program of buying local land and development rights to farms — primarily to preserve open space — by overwhelmingly adopting a referendum question at Tuesday’s election to authorize borrowing another $3 million for the fund.
Did you think Connecticut election results came in slow? You’re not alone
(WTNH) – As the polls closed on Tuesday, voters anxiously awaited the results of the election. Some races weren’t called for hours, leading many to wonder if more can be done to speed up this process. Once the polls close, results normally aren’t available immediately. There are checks and balances in place to ensure each […]
Republican candidate for Connecticut governor Bob Stefanowski casts vote in Madison
It's round two for incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont and the Republican candidate for governor Bob Stefanowski. The two previously squared off in the 2018 governor's race.
Massachusetts State Senate Election results
The results are coming in for who will be elected into Massachusetts State Senate districts.
Stafford awards bid for design of walkway
STAFFORD — The Board of Selectmen has awarded the bid for the design and engineering phase of the Levinthal Run walkway project to M&J Engineering of North Haven, which came in with a total cost of $43,500. Public Works Director Devin Cowperthwaite said that the plans for the project...
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
