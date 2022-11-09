ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ confirms the MCU has a Rihanna of its own with a sneaky Easter egg

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When MCU fans sit down to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they will be expecting plenty of references eluding to past films, future projects, comic books, etc and the film certainly doesn’t disappoint. But what they won’t see coming is a fun Easter egg, confirming that Rihanna, the Grammy-winning legend, also exists in the MCU.
BGR.com

Wakanda Forever has a great Ironheart surprise that fans will love

Riri Williams’ Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is one of the supporting characters of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, something Marvel didn’t shy away from during the marketing window that preceded the film’s premiere. Ironheart is Iron Man’s replacement in the MCU, and Marvel showed us the armor suit in various promo clips, including a very detailed look at the helmet.
wegotthiscovered.com

A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max

Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
wegotthiscovered.com

Bryce Dallas Howard looks set to reboot one of Disney’s oldest sci-fi franchises

Bryce Dallas Howard is no stranger to helping relaunch classic franchises, from playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films to starring in Disney’s underrated Pete’s Dragon remake released in 2016. Now it’s looking like Howard, who has likewise directed various Star Wars TV episodes and lent her voice to a fan-favorite character in Tales of the Jedi, is about to team up with the Mouse House once again. This time to star in a reboot of one of the studio’s oldest sci-fi IPs.
wegotthiscovered.com

What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds

The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
wegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynold’s star-studded new Christmas movie has split critics in half

Mariah Carey is back in the charts which can only mean one thing: Christmas is around the corner, and festive films are abound for streaming. Unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, his new movie isn’t getting a jolly reception yet. With a terrific comedic cast at its disposal, Reynold’s film Spirited...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director names the one character who has Shuri beat

Since Shuri was introduced into the MCU back in 2018’s Black Panther, it’s been widely agreed that she is one of the smartest characters in the whole franchise, certainly on a par with Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. But it seems there’s one new addition to the universe introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who actually has the genius princess beat in one key way.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Conroy and Adam West remembered as the definitive Batmen as fans recall their classic ‘TAS’ team-up

As Batman fans the world over grieve the loss of voice actor Kevin Conroy, they are also paying tribute to his team-up with another actor who helped to define the caped crusader. Many are remembering Adam West, who famously played Gotham’s guardian in the camp 1960s Batman TV series, and his appearance alongside Conroy in the classic Batman: The Animated Series episode “Beware the Gray Ghost.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Action junkies think they’ve finally settled on the stupidest movie from the genre’s dumbest hero

When you think of the modern era’s most noteworthy action heroes, the name of Steven Seagal is always destined to come up. Obviously, the veteran actor hasn’t exactly been renowned for the quality of his output, but he’s become so synonymous with a particular brand of low budget ass-kicking that it would be unfair to leave him out of the discussion, regardless of how bad the majority of his filmography over the last three decades has proven to be.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy