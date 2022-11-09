Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ confirms the MCU has a Rihanna of its own with a sneaky Easter egg
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When MCU fans sit down to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they will be expecting plenty of references eluding to past films, future projects, comic books, etc and the film certainly doesn’t disappoint. But what they won’t see coming is a fun Easter egg, confirming that Rihanna, the Grammy-winning legend, also exists in the MCU.
Wakanda Forever has a great Ironheart surprise that fans will love
Riri Williams’ Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) is one of the supporting characters of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, something Marvel didn’t shy away from during the marketing window that preceded the film’s premiere. Ironheart is Iron Man’s replacement in the MCU, and Marvel showed us the armor suit in various promo clips, including a very detailed look at the helmet.
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
Bryce Dallas Howard looks set to reboot one of Disney’s oldest sci-fi franchises
Bryce Dallas Howard is no stranger to helping relaunch classic franchises, from playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films to starring in Disney’s underrated Pete’s Dragon remake released in 2016. Now it’s looking like Howard, who has likewise directed various Star Wars TV episodes and lent her voice to a fan-favorite character in Tales of the Jedi, is about to team up with the Mouse House once again. This time to star in a reboot of one of the studio’s oldest sci-fi IPs.
Melinda Gates is dating a former Fox News correspondent, because money can’t buy taste
Where do you go after you were married to the one of the richest men in the world? Apparently to Fox News. Melinda French Gates, ex-wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is dating a former Fox News correspondent Jon Du Pre. Melinda Gates and her ex-husband were married for 27...
Mel Gibson’s latest dismal descent into the action thriller bargain bin twists and turns to streaming success
His time at the top of the Hollywood A-list may have come to an end a long time ago, but Mel Gibson is hardly struggling to find work. In fact, On the Line marks his seventh feature film appearance of the year, and his 11th in total since the beginning of 2020.
What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.
Mariah Carey relaxes with season 5 of ‘The Crown’ in typically understated fashion
It’s only fitting that the Queen of Christmas indulges in some other forms of royalty, and Mariah Carey recently enjoyed a special screening of season five of Netflix’s The Crown. In a Twitter post by the five-octave singer, she’s shown lounging around in one of her many sparkly...
Lynda Carter continues threatening unexpected arch-nemesis Ryan Reynolds
The rivalry between Ryan Reynolds and Lynda Carter is heating up so much, it’s making us wish for some kind of Deadpool v Wonder Woman crossover event. In the latest chapter of this hilarious feud that would even make Reynolds’ usual joke target Hugh Jackman blush, the Red Notice actor referenced a classic lyric from the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show theme song in order to congratulate Carter on joining Tumblr, which she announced she was doing earlier this week in order to make sure somebody was putting “Deadpool in his place.”
Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
Ryan Reynold’s star-studded new Christmas movie has split critics in half
Mariah Carey is back in the charts which can only mean one thing: Christmas is around the corner, and festive films are abound for streaming. Unfortunately for Ryan Reynolds, his new movie isn’t getting a jolly reception yet. With a terrific comedic cast at its disposal, Reynold’s film Spirited...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director names the one character who has Shuri beat
Since Shuri was introduced into the MCU back in 2018’s Black Panther, it’s been widely agreed that she is one of the smartest characters in the whole franchise, certainly on a par with Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. But it seems there’s one new addition to the universe introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who actually has the genius princess beat in one key way.
Kevin Conroy and Adam West remembered as the definitive Batmen as fans recall their classic ‘TAS’ team-up
As Batman fans the world over grieve the loss of voice actor Kevin Conroy, they are also paying tribute to his team-up with another actor who helped to define the caped crusader. Many are remembering Adam West, who famously played Gotham’s guardian in the camp 1960s Batman TV series, and his appearance alongside Conroy in the classic Batman: The Animated Series episode “Beware the Gray Ghost.”
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer hints how the film ties directly into ‘Ironheart’
Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally upon us, with audiences packing themselves into theaters around North America to say goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four and look ahead to the future. Part of that future includes the return...
Action junkies think they’ve finally settled on the stupidest movie from the genre’s dumbest hero
When you think of the modern era’s most noteworthy action heroes, the name of Steven Seagal is always destined to come up. Obviously, the veteran actor hasn’t exactly been renowned for the quality of his output, but he’s become so synonymous with a particular brand of low budget ass-kicking that it would be unfair to leave him out of the discussion, regardless of how bad the majority of his filmography over the last three decades has proven to be.
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casually reveals that two important characters used to be married
The latest film in the MCU’s Phase Four is officially in theaters, zooming in on the people of Wakanda and expanding the cinematic universe with the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever is already being celebrated...
A post-apocalyptic thriller that was a brief Netflix sensation before being forgotten seeks out fresh support
Netflix might churn out a huge volume of original movies that make a sizeable splash on the viewership charts, but how many of them actually stick around and linger in the memory for longer than a couple of weeks, maybe a month or two, tops? Not Black Crab, that’s for sure.
The new Black Panther may have been accidentally revealed with action figure release
Speculation about who will be the new hero to take up the legendary mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been growing for a long time, and an action figure might just have let the answer slip out. Posted on Twitter, the action figure from Hot Toys shows the new...
