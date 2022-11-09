Read full article on original website
49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL
With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
Look: Russell Wilson Has 10-Word Response To Pete Carroll
Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took what appeared to be a shot at Russell Wilson. According to Carroll, current Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith has worn a wristband this year to help streamline the play-calling process. He suggested that Wilson never wanted to wear one. “If...
Broncos’ QB Russell Wilson responds to disrespect from former head coach
The Russell Wilson era in Denver hasn’t gotten off to an ideal start. The Broncos’ offense has scuffled, and Wilson is off to one of his worst starts of his career. His former head coach, Pete Carroll, threw some shade at Wilson this week. It was indirect, but...
Seahawks wanted German Aaron Donkor playing in his home nation Sunday. Why the NFL said no
The team didn’t know it had to make special arrangements weeks ago for the international development player to debut in Munich.
Russell Wilson Was Asked About Pete Carroll’s Wristband Comments
The Broncos’ quarterback responded to perceived criticism from the Seahawks’ coach.
Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers
The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign […] The post Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers head overseas to face Seahawks in Munich, Germany
The Buccaneers will head to Munich, Germany will a better feeling than in previous weeks.
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Buccaneers
Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10. With this game being the NFL’s first game played in Germany, people around the world will be watching. Ahead of this matchup, we will be making out Seahawks Week 10 predictions.
The Bucs will probably take an L against the Seahawks this Sunday
'This is still a flawed team that has a lot of problems that remain unsolved.'
Colin Cowherd Thinks Starting Quarterback Will Be Out Of The Job Next Year
Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports has been very supportive of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. He once referred to him a future Hall of Famer. On this Friday's edition of "The Herd," Cowherd made a shocking prediction regarding Carr's future in Las Vegas. Cowherd believes the Raiders will move on from...
Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars
Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs offense will be without a key playmaker. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for the Chiefs Week 10 game. Via ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher: “The final injury report of the week is now out […] The post Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen gets key injury update amid Bills’ silence
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a crucial injury update on Josh Allen. His reports comes after Buffalo Bills head coach’ Sean McDermott said he was done answering Allen injury-related questions for now. “Josh Allen not practicing today is obviously significant,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Josh Allen is...
Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them […] The post Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandon Staley crying wolf amid latest Keenan Allen injury update
The Los Angeles Chargers have been decimated by injuries this season. That seems to be an annual thing for this team. Justin Herbert has been without his favorite weapon, Keenan Allen, for the majority of the season. Allen has been dealing with a strained hamstring suffered back in Week 1.
New Tariq Woolen test: Staying in games as Seahawks foes avoid him like Richard Sherman
After 4 interceptions in his first 6 games NFL offenses are avoiding the league’s rookie of the month for October. He’s adjusting.
Jeff Saturday’s 3-word reason for taking Colts job after Frank Reich firing
The Indianapolis Colts moved on from Frank Reich after a disappointing 3-5-1 start to the season. Stepping in to take his place in the interim is Jeff Saturday. Saturday was a confusing hire to many because he has no prior coaching experience in his career. If that’s the case, what makes him qualified to turn things around for the Colts?
Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense will once again be without key playmakers heading into Week 10. Herbert’s two primary pass catchers, Keenan Alen and Mike Williams will both be out with injuries. The injury report shows that several other key players may also be out of the lineup on Sunday night. After […] The post Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks
MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they're ready to regain their swagger when they face the...
Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice
The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
