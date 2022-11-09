ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

49ers WR Deebo Samuel fires Christian McCaffrey warning to the rest of the NFL

With Christian McCaffrey now with the San Francisco 49ers, Deebo Samuel knows very well that the rest of the NFL is in trouble. Samuel still couldn’t believe that the 49ers were able to add McCaffrey to their arsenal. After all, adding the star running not only gives them another weapon who can score but also a presence who can make their offense more diverse. Take their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams for example, during which CMC made one rushing and one receiving touchdowns while throwing a TD pass himself and accounting for half of the 49ers’ total yards in the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 10-Word Response To Pete Carroll

Earlier this week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll took what appeared to be a shot at Russell Wilson. According to Carroll, current Seahawks starting quarterback Geno Smith has worn a wristband this year to help streamline the play-calling process. He suggested that Wilson never wanted to wear one. “If...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers

The San Francisco 49ers are coming out of their bye week looking to continue building momentum. On Wednesday, they got a huge boost as All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel returned to practice. According to Around the NFL, Samuel is expected to be a full participant. That is a big development and is a clear sign […] The post Deebo Samuel gets massive injury update ahead of crucial SNF game vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars

Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs offense will be without a key playmaker. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman has been ruled out for the Chiefs Week 10 game. Via ESPN NFL Nation reporter Adam Teicher: “The final injury report of the week is now out […] The post Patrick Mahomes will be without key weapon vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen gets key injury update amid Bills’ silence

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared a crucial injury update on Josh Allen. His reports comes after Buffalo Bills head coach’ Sean McDermott said he was done answering Allen injury-related questions for now. “Josh Allen not practicing today is obviously significant,” Rapoport said. “My understanding is that Josh Allen is...
ClutchPoints

Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is seemingly finding himself in the midst of an ongoing feud between Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and Seahawks HC Pete Carroll. When one reporter attempted to fan the flames of that beef by asking Smith whether he did any high-knees during the Seahawks’ flight to Germany, Smith called them […] The post Geno Smith shoots down Seahawks reporter trying to stir up Russell Wilson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers offense will once again be without key playmakers heading into Week 10. Herbert’s two primary pass catchers, Keenan Alen and Mike Williams will both be out with injuries. The injury report shows that several other key players may also be out of the lineup on Sunday night. After […] The post Keenan Allen status for Week 10 vs. 49ers revealed, but it gets worse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Brady, Bucs eye momentum in Bavarian battle against Seahawks

MUNICH (AP) — The “Touchdown in Deutschland” promos featuring Tom Brady are posted in busy U-Bahn stations and plazas in Munich. Germany is ready to host its first NFL game. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hope they're ready to regain their swagger when they face the...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Titans RB Derrick Henry update should put fantasy owners on notice

The AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have had their fair share of injury woes lately, including an ankle issue that kept starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out of Week 9’s primetime matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Though it seems Tannehill is trending toward playing on Sunday against the Denver Broncos in Week 10, another key cog in the Titans’ offense is headed in the opposite direction. According to Turron Davenport of ESPN, running back Derrick Henry was not spotted at team practice on Thursday, bringing to question his availability for fantasy managers this week.
NASHVILLE, TN
