Charlie Crist, Janet Cruz among election losses for Tampa Bay Democrats

Charlie Crist being shouted down by pro-choice abortion activists in Tampa, Florida on July 16, 2022.

Charlie Crist’s night ended early, and while his loss to Ron DeSantis in the gubernatorial race didn’t come as a surprise, some local Democrats might be scratching their heads for a long time.In the race for the District 14 seat in Florida’s State Senate, incumbent and popular Tampa Democrat Janet Cruz lost a tight race to newcomer Jay Collins, according toOther Democratic losers include Alan Cohn, who lost the U.S. House District 15 seat to Laurel Lee, and Jan Schneider who lost to Vern Buchanan in the U.S. House District 16 race.In Pinellas, Trump acolyte Anna Paulina Luna is headed to Washington D.C. after winning her race for U.S. House District 13.In Hillsborough’s Board of County Commissioners race, popular Democrat and incumbent Kimberly Overman lost by more than 20,000 votes to Republican Joshua Wostal.It’s not all gloomy for Democrats, however, as U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor rolled in her District 14 race against AR-toting loudmouth James Judge.Michelle Rayner, running for Florida State Rep in District 62 also defeated Jeremy Brown, who’s currently in jail on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.Darryl Rouson won his Florida State Senate race in District 16, too.Democrat Lindsay Cross also won her race for Florida State house in District 60.See more election results on Wednesday.