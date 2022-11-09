Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas GovernorAsh JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-electedTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde State Senator Wants to Create a $300 Million Fund for Victims' FamiliesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde School 911 Calls Released Revealing Fear of those Trapped in Uvalde SchoolLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde Residents are Furious Governor Abbott was Re-elected
Governor Greg Abbott has faced criticism after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Valade, Texas which is close to San Antonio. But an overwhelming majority of the local citizens voted for him again as they had in the past two elections and will begin a third term as governor.
TMZ.com
Uvalde Shooting Victims' Families Disgusted Texas Reelected Governor Greg Abbott
Uvalde voters turning out in droves to reelect Texas Governor Greg Abbott -- despite the town's recent school massacre -- is not sitting well with some of the families whose children were murdered. Kimberly Mata Rubio, whose 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 21 victims in May's deadly school shooting,...
Uvalde reacts to Abbott's winning a third term as Texas Governor
" I wanted to send a message but, instead, the state of Texas sent me a message: my daughter’s murder wasn’t enough. Just know, you f**ked with the wrong mom. It doesn’t end tonight. I’ll fight until I have nothing left to give. Lexi’s legacy will be change." Kimberley Mata-Rubio, mother of Lexi.
KHOU
Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
keranews.org
Despite outrage over the Robb Elementary mass shooting, Uvalde residents voted to keep the state’s GOP in power
In the aftermath of the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school in May, calls for gun-law reform reached a fever pitch as outraged Texans blamed state leaders and the firearm policies they champion for being partly responsible for the massacre. On Tuesday, however, the outrage that still exists for...
'We’re not going to fold': Families of Uvalde victims not backing down on fight for change after election results
UVALDE, Texas — Families of Uvalde shooting victims expressed disappointment and frustration over Tuesday night’s election results, but they’re not backing down from continuing to fight for change and accountability. Uvalde County residents overwhelmingly supported Gov. Greg Abbott who garnered 60% of the vote, defeating Democrat challenger...
Months after Massacre, Uvalde County Turns Out for Greg Abbott
Uvaldeans voted resoundingly for the incumbent—who opposes even common sense gun control—over Democrat Beto O’Rourke by a 22-point margin. Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.
Roland Gutierrez Won’t Let Greg Abbott Forget Uvalde
A version of this story ran in the November / December 2022 issue. As he watched a couple load ice chests into their car at a gas station, something didn’t sit right with Roland Gutierrez. The pair were likely on their way to the lake to enjoy the late May sunshine in San Antonio—a normal way to spend the day, he knew. But Gutierrez, the state senator for District 19, couldn’t help thinking how surreal it is that life continues after a tragedy. He was on his way to Uvalde just days after an 18-year-old had opened fire on a classroom at Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.
houstonpublicmedia.org
“The fight goes on”: Families of Uvalde shooting victims hoped for change that didn’t come
UVALDE — Veronica and Jerry Mata, whose daughter Tess was one of the 19 students killed in the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, arrived at a bustling local bar and grill for an Election Day watch party Tuesday evening feeling nervously excited. They were there to support their...
