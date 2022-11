GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season Friday behind a stellar showing from Colin Castleton. The preseason first-team All-SEC selection led the Gators to an 88-78 win over Kennesaw State with a career-high 33 points. Castleton finished 12-for-18 from the floor...

