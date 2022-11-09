‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ looks set for box office domination with advanced ticket sales

Read full article on original website
Every major new character introduced in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It’s finally here! After years of waiting, the death of its star, and COVID-related issues affecting production, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is here. People are obviously excited about the movie, and it’s expected to make truckloads of money.
Oscar buzz aside, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star says her tears were real
Will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever be the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win Oscars? A lot of buzz has certainly been generated for one award category, in particular: Angela Bassett’s performance as Queen Ramonda. Now, the Academy Award-nominated actor is acknowledging all of the praise she’s received for the role that many are claiming may be a shoo-in for the Best Supporting Actress category.
As ‘Wakanda Forever’ begins to hit cinemas worldwide, ‘Black Panther’ fans are rallying around Angela Bassett’s Oscar campaign
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela Bassett is receiving mountains of praise from international Marvel fans who already watched Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. Her performance was powerful throughout the whole movie and it’s prompted some fans to campaign for the actress’ nomination in the 2023 Academy Awards.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ confirms the MCU has a Rihanna of its own with a sneaky Easter egg
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. When MCU fans sit down to watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, they will be expecting plenty of references eluding to past films, future projects, comic books, etc and the film certainly doesn’t disappoint. But what they won’t see coming is a fun Easter egg, confirming that Rihanna, the Grammy-winning legend, also exists in the MCU.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ producer hints how the film ties directly into ‘Ironheart’
Warning: Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to follow. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally upon us, with audiences packing themselves into theaters around North America to say goodbye to the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four and look ahead to the future. Part of that future includes the return...
What is Namor’s weakness in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sees Wakanda mourn the passing of their King T’Challa after Marvel decided not to recast the role post Chadwick Boseman’s death in 2020. The film, in addition to being a rumination on grief and loss, features two nations at battle — Wakanda and Talocan.
What does ‘Imperius Rex’ mean, and why did Namor say it in ‘Wakanda Forever?’
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. At long last, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available to the world to go see in theaters, and it’s every bit as heartbreaking, reverent, and action-packed as we expected from the return to Wakanda in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing, and introduces an excellent new villain in Namor.
China’s baffling superhero ban continues as ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ expect the axe
Chinese audiences are unlikely to see two of this year’s biggest superhero movies as both Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Black Adam seem likely to be blocked from release into the country’s vast moviegoing market. The expected ban would fall in line with the last several years of Chinese censorship which has seen some of the biggest superhero films of all time fail to get approval to show in China.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ director names the one character who has Shuri beat
Since Shuri was introduced into the MCU back in 2018’s Black Panther, it’s been widely agreed that she is one of the smartest characters in the whole franchise, certainly on a par with Tony Stark and Bruce Banner. But it seems there’s one new addition to the universe introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever who actually has the genius princess beat in one key way.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ casually reveals that two important characters used to be married
The latest film in the MCU’s Phase Four is officially in theaters, zooming in on the people of Wakanda and expanding the cinematic universe with the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Wakanda Forever is already being celebrated...
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
A monstrous head-to-head film that impressed critics and audiences alike is leaving HBO Max
Roaring its way out of HBO Max soon is arguably the best-ever monster film put to screen, with audiences only given a small amount of time before it disappears. Godzilla vs. Kong wowed audiences in 2021 by somehow managing to put both a giant lizard and a ridiculously big monkey into a movie and making it enjoyable. Knowingly stupid and havign some fun with itself, it’s unfortunately going to set sail soon for different streaming shores.
The new Black Panther may have been accidentally revealed with action figure release
Speculation about who will be the new hero to take up the legendary mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been growing for a long time, and an action figure might just have let the answer slip out. Posted on Twitter, the action figure from Hot Toys shows the new...
Horror fans lament a top-tier remake’s flop at the box office
If we’ve learned anything from the box office excursions of Men and Crimes of the Future this year, it’s that taking too many creative liberties, no matter how scrumptious they are, will likely translate to fewer tickets. Suspiria took a similar absence on the chin back in 2018,...
The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ post-credits scene explained
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally hit cinemas, and sticking to true Marvel tradition it features a massive post-credits sequence that will spark debate over the future of the franchise. With the passing of T’Challa in Wakanda Forever, so...
Latest Marvel News: Studio reveals what we all suspected about ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ as superstar siblings fight for X-Men role
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally almost here, but even though Marvel has been keeping its greatest secret under wraps all this time, it looks like the truth has finally leaked just as the sequel is about to enter theaters. Elsewhere, another Ghostbusters legend looks to be hoping to follow Ant-Man 3‘s Billy Murray into the MCU as two celebrity sisters begin the battle to be chosen as the franchise’s rebooted version of a fan-favorite X-Men member.
Bryce Dallas Howard looks set to reboot one of Disney’s oldest sci-fi franchises
Bryce Dallas Howard is no stranger to helping relaunch classic franchises, from playing Claire Dearing in the Jurassic World films to starring in Disney’s underrated Pete’s Dragon remake released in 2016. Now it’s looking like Howard, who has likewise directed various Star Wars TV episodes and lent her voice to a fan-favorite character in Tales of the Jedi, is about to team up with the Mouse House once again. This time to star in a reboot of one of the studio’s oldest sci-fi IPs.
‘Wakanda Forever’ may be more of a letdown than Rotten Tomatoes indicates
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is generating a lot of hype from fans, especially considering its nose-bleedingly high Rotten Tomatoes score. But some are questioning whether the film will truly live up to its predecessor, in light of a more nuanced grade from the other major review aggregate site: Metacritic. Wakanda...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ proves Disney cares about LGBTQ+, but only when money isn’t involved
The Mouse House has proven time and again that they can play it a bit fast and loose when it comes to queer advocacy. When the community is on their side, the company is no less sluggish in embracing these progressive standards than all the rest of their competitors, but when it comes to international markets, the name of the game is profit, no matter how hard you’ve blown into the trumpets of diversity and representation.
Mel Gibson’s latest dismal descent into the action thriller bargain bin twists and turns to streaming success
His time at the top of the Hollywood A-list may have come to an end a long time ago, but Mel Gibson is hardly struggling to find work. In fact, On the Line marks his seventh feature film appearance of the year, and his 11th in total since the beginning of 2020.
