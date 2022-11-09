Star power is headed to Boulder. Cody Williams, the No. 21 overall 2023 men’s basketball recruit in the country — and a five-star recruit according to 24/7 Sports’ composite rankings — committed and signed with Colorado over LSU on Wednesday, putting to bed a recruiting process that saw Williams’ stock rise rapidly over the past year. Williams is now the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Buffs in Tad Boyle’s tenure. Williams, the brother of 2022 NBA first-round draft pick Jalen Williams, currently profiles as a slasher with great athleticism. He has a solid jump shot in his repertoire and makes smart...

