Georgia State

CBS Sports

USC vs. Colorado Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Friday's NCAA Football game

The USC Trojans are 6-0 against the Colorado Buffaloes since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. USC and Colorado will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9:30 p.m. ET at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Colorado likes a good challenge.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Watch Syracuse vs. Florida State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Syracuse Orange are 1-5 against the Florida State Seminoles since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Orange and FSU will face off in an ACC battle at 8 p.m. ET at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse has a defense that allows only 18.44 points per game, so FSU's offense will have their work cut out for them.
SYRACUSE, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: Five-star small forward Cody Williams commits to CU Buffs

Star power is headed to Boulder. Cody Williams, the No. 21 overall 2023 men’s basketball recruit in the country — and a five-star recruit according to 24/7 Sports’ composite rankings — committed and signed with Colorado over LSU on Wednesday, putting to bed a recruiting process that saw Williams’ stock rise rapidly over the past year. Williams is now the highest-rated prospect to sign with the Buffs in Tad Boyle’s tenure. Williams, the brother of 2022 NBA first-round draft pick Jalen Williams, currently profiles as a slasher with great athleticism. He has a solid jump shot in his repertoire and makes smart...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Iowa State 4-5; Oklahoma State 6-3 The Iowa State Cyclones have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Iowa State and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cyclones have a defense that allows only 16.33 points per game, so Oklahoma State's offense will have their work cut out for them.
AMES, IA
CBS Sports

Tennessee vs. Missouri prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 11 SEC on CBS picks, best bets from proven model

The No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers hope to rebound from their first loss of the season when they play their final home game of 2022 on Saturday against the Missouri Tigers. Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) fell from the top spot in the College Football Playoff Rankings after suffering a 27-13 loss at then-No. 3 Georgia last weekend. Missouri also is coming off a loss, a 21-17 home setback against Kentucky that thwarted its attempt at a three-game winning streak.
KNOXVILLE, TN

