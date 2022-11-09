Read full article on original website
Sen. Mike Lee wins one of the most competitive Senate races Utah has seen in decades
Republican Sen. Mike Lee took an early lead over independent challenger Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race, according to early poll results. There is not a Democratic candidate in the Utah Senate race.
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Republican Tom Kean beats incumbent Tom Malinowski in New Jersey 7th
In his fourth attempt to represent New Jersey's 7th District, Tom Kean Jr. emerged the victor in Tuesday night's midterm election, defeating incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ), flipping the district red after redistricting gave Republicans an advantage. Kean Jr., the eldest son of former Gov. Tom Kean Sr. (R-NJ), attempted...
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Elissa Slotkin Wins Reelection In Michigan House Race The Whole Country Was Watching
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) is projected to win reelection in what turned out to be one of the most intense and expensive races anywhere in the country, according to the Associated Press. Slotkin, first elected to Congress as part of the 2018 backlash against former President Donald Trump, was running...
Judge orders two voting machines in New Jersey county opened to obtain results
A judge ordered two voting machines opened in a New Jersey county so voting results can be retrieved after a poll worker had failed to retrieve them properly.
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
Red trickle in NJ: Republicans flip another seat as Malinowski concedes
With a margin too large to overcome, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has conceded to Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in their rematch in the 7th Congressional District. Malinowski congratulated Kean on social media late Wednesday morning. He blamed redistricting, in part, for his defeat. "I am deeply grateful to the...
Lauren Boebert Overtakes Adam Frisch's Lead With Razor Thin Margin
Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has overtaken Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the latest vote count for Colorado's 3rd congressional district. As of Thursday afternoon, Boebert has a razor-thin edge over Frisch, with under 400 more votes. The New York Times' latest update showed the Republican with 50.06 percent of the vote to Frisch's 49.94 percent. Colorado law requires a recount for any race where the gap between the final two candidates is 0.5 percent or less.
Midterm results: Rep. Susan Wild defeats millionaire Lisa Scheller to represent Pennsylvania's 7th District
Incumbent Rep. Susan Wild (D-PA) defeated Republican challenger Lisa Scheller in a midterm rematch from their 2020 contest for Pennsylvania's 7th District.
Kean predicts victory in biggest N.J. House race as most incumbents, including Democrat Kim, win
New Jersey Democrats dodged a feared red wave and held on to the vast majority of the state’s U.S. House seats in Tuesday’s high-stakes midterm elections, with incumbents Andy Kim, Josh Gottheimer, and Mikie Sherrill easily beating back Republican opponents in three closely watched races. New Jersey’s most-watched...
Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
Sen. Patty Murray wins a sixth term, defeating Tiffany Smiley
(The Center Square) – Washington state Republicans' hopes of defeating longtime U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, were dashed by Tuesday night election results. ABC News, NBC News, The New York Times, and CNN all called the race for Murray. According to initial results released Tuesday night by the Secretary...
US Rep. Angie Craig keeps seat in high-stakes Minnesota race
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeated Republican Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, winning a high-stakes rematch and frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake. The race in the suburban and rural 2nd District stretching southward from Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, with some $30 million in estimated outside spending. Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a rematch of the August race for a seat vacated when GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer. Finstad is a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration. Ettinger is a former Hormel Foods chief executive.
Rep. Sharice Davids Beats Back Challenge In Redrawn Kansas District
Davids beat former health care executive Amanda Adkins despite competing in a more Republican-leaning district in suburban Kansas City.
Rep. Tom Emmer projected to win 6th Congressional District race
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- GOP incumbent Tom Emmer is projected by the AP to win reelection in Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District, defeating DFL challenger Jeanne Hendricks. Emmer, who was first elected to Congress in 2014, is leading the GOP's campaign efforts in turning the House red. He chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee and is reportedly eyeing the position of GOP whip if Republicans win back the House.
New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Bolduc, an Army veteran who has...
CBS News
2022 Arizona governor's race: Katie Hobbs holds slim lead over Kari Lake
Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed former TV anchor, and Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, are in a close contest to be the next governor of Arizona. As of Wednesday morning, CBS News estimates the race for Arizona governor is leaning Democratic, with Hobbs holding onto a slim lead of about 11,700 votes with 69% of precincts counted.
Republicans close in on U.S. House majority, Senate still up for grabs
WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Republicans were edging closer to securing a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives early on Thursday, while control of the Senate hung in the balance, two days after Democrats staved off a Republican "red wave" in midterm elections.
De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
Washington Examiner
Republicans flip New Jersey House seat
(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...
