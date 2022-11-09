MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeated Republican Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, winning a high-stakes rematch and frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake. The race in the suburban and rural 2nd District stretching southward from Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, with some $30 million in estimated outside spending. Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a rematch of the August race for a seat vacated when GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer. Finstad is a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration. Ettinger is a former Hormel Foods chief executive.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO