New Jersey State

Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Overtakes Adam Frisch's Lead With Razor Thin Margin

Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has overtaken Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the latest vote count for Colorado's 3rd congressional district. As of Thursday afternoon, Boebert has a razor-thin edge over Frisch, with under 400 more votes. The New York Times' latest update showed the Republican with 50.06 percent of the vote to Frisch's 49.94 percent. Colorado law requires a recount for any race where the gap between the final two candidates is 0.5 percent or less.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Republican concedes race for New Mexico House seat

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Incumbent Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell conceded defeat Wednesday in a close-fought race for New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District, clearing a path toward victory for Democratic challenger Gabe Vasquez. Herrell congratulated Vasquez as more votes were tallied but also blasted recent changes to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

US Rep. Angie Craig keeps seat in high-stakes Minnesota race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig defeated Republican Tyler Kistner on Tuesday, winning a high-stakes rematch and frustrating the GOP’s best hope of flipping a Minnesota congressional seat with House control at stake. The race in the suburban and rural 2nd District stretching southward from Minneapolis and St. Paul was one of the most expensive in the country, with some $30 million in estimated outside spending. Meanwhile, Republican Brad Finstad defeated Democrat Jeff Ettinger in a rematch of the August race for a seat vacated when GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn died of cancer. Finstad is a former state representative from New Ulm who served as state director for USDA Rural Development during the Trump administration. Ettinger is a former Hormel Foods chief executive.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Rep. Tom Emmer projected to win 6th Congressional District race

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- GOP incumbent Tom Emmer is projected by the AP to win reelection in Minnesota's Sixth Congressional District, defeating DFL challenger Jeanne Hendricks. Emmer, who was first elected to Congress in 2014, is leading the GOP's campaign efforts in turning the House red. He chairs the National Republican Congressional Committee and is reportedly eyeing the position of GOP whip if Republicans win back the House.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Bolduc, an Army veteran who has...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS News

2022 Arizona governor's race: Katie Hobbs holds slim lead over Kari Lake

Kari Lake, a Trump-endorsed former TV anchor, and Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state, are in a close contest to be the next governor of Arizona. As of Wednesday morning, CBS News estimates the race for Arizona governor is leaning Democratic, with Hobbs holding onto a slim lead of about 11,700 votes with 69% of precincts counted.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

De La Cruz wins US House seat; Cuellar, Gonzalez reelected

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Monica De La Cruz won a U.S. House seat in South Texas in another sign of the GOP’s widening reach with Hispanic voters. De La Cruz’s victory is a blow for Democrats in one of their most important strongholds in Texas. She ran as an unflinching conservative and supporter of abortion restrictions against Democrat Michelle Vallejo, who tried to animate liberal voters with promises to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The 15th Congressional District is one of two new House seats awarded to Texas last year after the release of new census figures. It stretches hundreds of miles from the border to San Antonio, covering a heavily Hispanic region where Republicans seldom bothered to even try competing until now.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Republicans flip New Jersey House seat

(The Center Square) – Republicans in New Jersey scored a victory Wednesday when Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski conceded defeat in his race against Republican Tom Kean Jr. for the 7th District seat. The Associated Press had yet to call the race by 3 p.m. EST, but Malinowski, a...

