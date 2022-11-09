ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore

Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Two Critically Injured in Fiery Garden Grove Crash

A passenger in a Tesla that caught fire was killed and two other people were critically injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday in Garden Grove, authorities said. The driver of the Tesla is suspected of both speeding and driving under the influence, according to Sgt. Royce Wimmer of the Garden Grove Police Department.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 71, Killed By Van in Alhambra

A 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a van Friday in Alhambra. The crash took place around 7:50 a.m. at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Valley Boulevard, according to Lt. Ruben Soriano of the Alhambra Police Department. Responding officers tried CPR to revive the man but their efforts...
ALHAMBRA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Sentenced for Gunning Down Estranged Wife in Kohl’s Store

An ex-con who gunned down his estranged wife inside a Kohl’s store in Whittier as their 8-year-old son waited just outside three days before Christmas 2020 was sentenced Thursday to just over 100 years to life in state prison. Superior Court Judge Debra Cole-Hall called the Dec. 22, 2020,...
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Begins Over Fatal Crash in Huntington Beach

A 28-year-old Garden Grove man ignored multiple warnings about driving drunk before he fatally struck a bicyclist in Huntington Beach, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, but the defendant’s attorney said her client’s decision-making that night was impaired because of a beating he suffered in a fight that night.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman convicted of fatal DUI in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 50-year-old La Mirada woman was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the alcohol-fueled collision that killed a pedestrian near Disneyland. Stefanie Lyn Bieser was convicted for the collision that killed 54- year-old Louis Rosales of Fresno who was walking south on Disneyland Drive, north of Katella Avenue, at 11:04 p.m. Feb. 9, 2019, when he was hit by the 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Bieser, according to police and prosecutors.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Santa Clarita Traffic Crash

A man was killed Thursday in a two-vehicle collision in Santa Clarita. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:32 a.m to 13304 Soledad Canyon Road west of Oak Avenue where they found the crash scene, the CHP said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested in Beverly Hills After Allegedly Robbing Two People at Gunpoint

A man was arrested in Beverly Hills Thursday after he allegedly rear-ended two vehicle occupants with his car, then robbed them at gunpoint. Culver City Police Department units were called about 1:45 p.m. to the area of Washington and Sepulveda boulevards on reports of a robbery and found a victim who said she was inside her car when the suspect rear-ended her with his vehicle, according to a department statement.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Murder for Fatal Shooting near Downtown Hemet

A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet was charged Wednesday with murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley, was arrested Thursday following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting last month. Along with...
HEMET, CA
mynewsla.com

Victim in Freeway Crash in Rosemead Identified

A man who was killed in a crash on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in Rosemead that left a big rig on its side and involved at least two other vehicles was identified by authorities Thursday. The crash occurred at about 5:10 a.m. Saturday on the eastbound freeway at Rosemead...
ROSEMEAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy